Leading Institutions for Management Education in Delhi

Delhi is home to some of the nation's most respected institutions for management studies (often called MBA or PGDM programs). These institutions are widely recognized for delivering high returns on investment (ROI) due to their low fees and strong job placement records.
Top Institutions for Management
The most sought-after management institutions in Delhi can be grouped into government-affiliated schools, known for low costs, and top private schools, recognized for industry focus and high-value degrees.
|
Institution Name
|
Type
|
Government
|
Government
|
Government/Autonomous
|
Private
|
Private
Admission Requirements
Securing a seat in these top institutions is extremely competitive and follows a set process:
-
Mandatory Entrance Exam: Nearly all premier management institutions require a high score in a national-level entrance exam, most commonly the Common Admission Test (CAT). Achieving a high percentile (often above is essential for the top government schools. Other private institutions may also accept scores from XAT, GMAT, MAT, or CMAT.
-
Eligibility: A bachelor's degree from a recognized university is necessary. Most institutions require a minimum of marks at the undergraduate level.
-
Selection Rounds: Final selection is based on a composite score that includes the entrance exam score, academic record, and performance in a subsequent round of selection, which typically includes a personal interview (PI) and often a written ability test (WAT) or group discussion (GD).
Course Fees vs. Job Placements
The value provided by these institutions is measured by the return on investment (ROI): how the cost of the course compares to the starting salary after graduation.
-
Low Fee, High Return: Government institutions, particularly FMS, Delhi University, stand out. The total course fee can be very low (around ₹2.32 Lakhs), while the average salary package secured by graduates is extremely high (often above ₹30 Lakhs per annum).
-
High Fee, High Salary: Premier private and autonomous schools like IMI and FORE have higher fee structures (often around ₹20 Lakhs to ₹22 Lakhs). However, they also maintain strong placement records, with average salary packages regularly falling in the range of ₹15 Lakhs to ₹25 Lakhs per annum.
-
Top Recruiters: Companies from consulting (like Deloitte, Accenture), finance (like Goldman Sachs, Axis Bank), and major consumer goods and technology firms (like Amazon, Microsoft, HUL, and ITC) regularly visit these campuses for recruitment, offering top roles to certified management graduates.
