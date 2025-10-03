IITM's NIPTA Program to Train and Certify Students Nationwide for Jobs and Internships in 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) launched a major project, NIPTA, to create a new, better system for checking if people are ready for jobs in India.

This new program is the first of its kind, created to give engineering and diploma students across India specialized training and a reliable, official way to measure how ready they are for a job.

The program will also make it easier for companies to find the right talented people. IIT Madras added that, through NIPTA, it is continuing its goal to create big, effective programs that help enhance job opportunities for young people across India.

IIT Madras will share the students' skill test results directly with recruiters. They will then host a national job fair (called a 'mela') in early 2026 that people can attend both online and in person. This event will directly connect certified students with employers, making it easier for them to get jobs and internships.