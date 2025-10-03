IITM's NIPTA Program to Train and Certify Students Nationwide for Jobs and Internships in 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) launched a major project, NIPTA, to create a new, better system for checking if people are ready for jobs in India.
Also check: NIELIT Opens Digital University and 5 New Centers for Tech Skills
This new program is the first of its kind, created to give engineering and diploma students across India specialized training and a reliable, official way to measure how ready they are for a job.
The program will also make it easier for companies to find the right talented people. IIT Madras added that, through NIPTA, it is continuing its goal to create big, effective programs that help enhance job opportunities for young people across India.
IIT Madras will share the students' skill test results directly with recruiters. They will then host a national job fair (called a 'mela') in early 2026 that people can attend both online and in person. This event will directly connect certified students with employers, making it easier for them to get jobs and internships.
IIT Madras's NIPTA Program Offers Free Training and Testing
As part of this program, all students will receive free learning materials, such as video lessons and practice questions, so everyone has the same chance to prepare. However, students must pay a small fee to actually take the final job skills test.
The training period will end with a three-hour final test that students must take in person at official centers across India. This test is designed to check students' technical skills, math ability, logical thinking, and how well they communicate.
Every student will get an official certificate from IIT Madras based on how well they perform. This certificate acts as a clear and trusted rating of their skills. It helps students compare their abilities to others and learn where they need to improve, while giving companies an easy, reliable score to judge job applicants.
Top Features of the IIT Madras NIPTA Initiative
The program is open to current engineering students (in their third or final year), people who have recently graduated with an engineering degree, and final-year or already graduated diploma students.
-
Students will first get 10 to 12 weeks of training focused on key job skills like technical knowledge, math, and communication.
-
Next, they must take a 3-hour supervised exam in person at special test centers located all over India.
-
Based on their results, IIT Madras will give them an official certificate.
-
Finally, these scores will be shared directly with companies for a national job fair, helping students get internships and jobs.
The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, recently started the NIPTA program at the IIT Madras campus.
An IIT Madras faculty member, Srikanth Vedantam, stated that NIPTA will make job readiness clear and transparent. He stressed that IIT Madras is committed to helping students nationwide improve their skills and earn an official certificate that will lead them to the best job and internship opportunities.
Also check: AICTE & CTE launch student training for AI, ML, and Cyber Safety