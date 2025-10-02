AICTE & CTE launch student training for AI, ML, and Cyber Safety

The AICTE and CTE are now working together. Their goal is to quickly teach students advanced skills like AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity, which are highly needed today.
Through this partnership, they will set up TECHNOVATE Hubs inside existing Indovation Centres (run by AICTE). These hubs will act as a central point, connecting many specialized college centers (Centers of Excellence). This network will give colleges everywhere, especially those in villages and smaller towns, access to the best IT tools, knowledge, and expert help.
The first TECHNOVATE Hub will start at the AICTE Center in Jaipur. They plan to open more later. This hub will offer special training programs for teachers and students, giving them hands-on practice, advanced technical skills, and knowledge about global standards.
The CTE will provide free help (called pro-bono support) to colleges, teachers, startups, and student inventors. This support uses experts from India and abroad to offer mentorship, help in setting up new businesses (incubation), and guidance for creating new products (prototypes) and protecting their ideas in the modern technology field (Industry 4.0).
AICTE Chairman Professor Sitharam said that this partnership is key to linking up all the knowledge, labs, and expert help across India. This will allow our young people to create the technology of tomorrow and help India become a world leader in new tech ideas.
A. Alagarsamy, CTE Director, added that this partnership lets colleges and businesses work together to create powerful and useful new ideas.
Sairaman Srinivasan, CTE’s Chief Strategy Officer, stressed that TECHNOVATE brings world-class tools and great ideas right to the students. This makes sure every student gets a chance for their creativity to grow.