AICTE & CTE launch student training for AI, ML, and Cyber Safety

The AICTE and CTE are now working together. Their goal is to quickly teach students advanced skills like AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity, which are highly needed today.

Also check: Job Mela 2025: Delhi University to Host Placement and Internship Fair on October 8

Through this partnership, they will set up TECHNOVATE Hubs inside existing Indovation Centres (run by AICTE). These hubs will act as a central point, connecting many specialized college centers (Centers of Excellence). This network will give colleges everywhere, especially those in villages and smaller towns, access to the best IT tools, knowledge, and expert help.

The first TECHNOVATE Hub will start at the AICTE Center in Jaipur. They plan to open more later. This hub will offer special training programs for teachers and students, giving them hands-on practice, advanced technical skills, and knowledge about global standards.