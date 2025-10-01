RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!

Job Mela 2025: Delhi University to Host Placement and Internship Fair on October 8

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Oct 1, 2025, 13:54 IST

The University of Delhi (DU) is hosting its huge annual Job Mela for jobs and internships on October 8, 2025, at the North Campus Indoor Stadium. This event is designed to connect all current DU students (UG, PG, and PhD) and past graduates directly with various companies. Interested participants must register online using the official Google Form link by the deadline of October 5, 2025. To prepare, the Central Placement Cell is offering handbooks and training to help students polish their resumes and interview skills.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi University to Host Placement and Internship Fair
Delhi University to Host Placement and Internship Fair

The University of Delhi (DU) is holding its annual 'Job Mela' for internships and jobs on October 8, 2025. The event will be at the Indoor Stadium (Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2) in DU North Campus. This job fair is organized by the Central Placement Cell.

Also check: New CM Scheme Will Skill 75,000 Youth for Jobs in Maharashtra

The Job Mela is designed to connect students directly with companies looking to hire. It's meant to give students better exposure to the working world. The organizers say the fair will feature many different companies offering both jobs and internships, helping students launch their careers and get real-world experience.

Eligibility

The Job Mela is open to all students—undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD—who are currently studying at Delhi University. Even graduates who have already graduated from the university can attend.

The Job Mela welcomes all current DU students (undergraduates, postgraduates, and PhD candidates). The event is also inclusive of alumni, so anyone who has graduated from the University of Delhi can attend.

Steps to Enroll

To register, use the official online Google Form: forms.gle/L4jGinuDVzhnoWa26. Candidates must sign up by October 5, 2025. Register early to help the organizers prepare better!

The Central Placement Cell has prepared students for the fair by giving them handbooks, training, and workshops. These resources are designed to boost their employability by improving skills like resume writing and interviewing, so they can successfully grab the chances offered at the Mela.

For more information, candidates can check the official websites: placement.du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in. They can also follow the Central Placement Cell on LinkedIn.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories