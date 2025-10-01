Job Mela 2025: Delhi University to Host Placement and Internship Fair on October 8

The University of Delhi (DU) is holding its annual 'Job Mela' for internships and jobs on October 8, 2025. The event will be at the Indoor Stadium (Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2) in DU North Campus. This job fair is organized by the Central Placement Cell.

The Job Mela is designed to connect students directly with companies looking to hire. It's meant to give students better exposure to the working world. The organizers say the fair will feature many different companies offering both jobs and internships, helping students launch their careers and get real-world experience.

Eligibility

The Job Mela is open to all students—undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD—who are currently studying at Delhi University. Even graduates who have already graduated from the university can attend.