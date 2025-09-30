Every day, we use short forms like UGC, NEET, or PhD. These abbreviations are the backbone of our academic system, appearing on everything from entrance exams to job applications. But do you really know what those essential letters stand for? This quiz will test your knowledge of the most important full forms used in schools, colleges, and academic degrees across the country.
Why Take the Challenge?
Knowing the full form of terms like CBSE or AICTE is important for anyone involved in education. It helps you fully understand academic language and gives you credibility. In this quiz, you have 10 multiple-choice questions covering a wide range of topics, from major governing bodies to essential technical and teaching degrees. Let's see if you can decode the world of education and prove you are a true academic expert!
1. What does the abbreviation UGC stand for in the context of Indian higher education?
University Grants Commission
Universal Grading Council
Unified Global Curriculum
Under Graduate Course
2. Identify the correct full form for NCERT.
National Center for Examination and Review Training
National Committee for Educational Regulations and Tests
National Council of Educational Research and Training
New Curriculum and Evaluation Review Team
3. The abbreviation AICTE refers to which national body?
Academic Institute Council for Technology and Engineering
Association of Indian Colleges of Technical Education
All India Council for Technical Education
All India Central Technical Examination
4. What is the full form of the medical entrance exam NEET?
National Education Evaluation Test
New Educational Enrollment Test
Non-Engineering Examination Test
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
5. IGNOU is a famous university known for distance learning. What is its full name?
Indian Global Network Open University
Indira Gandhi National Open University
International Gateway for Non-Traditional Open University
Institution for Governance and National Open University
6. The highest academic degree awarded in many fields is the PhD. What does 'Ph' stand for?
Public Health Diploma
Permanent Head of Department
Post-Higher Degree
Philosophy
7. What is the full form of CBSE, a widely-recognized board of education in India?
Central Board of Secondary Education
Central Bureau of School Examination
Council for Basic Schooling and Examination
Common Board for Senior Education
8. M.Tech is a popular qualification for engineering students. What does it stand for?
Master of Training
Major Thesis in Technology
Master of Technology
Management of Technical Studies
9. Which of the following is the full form for the professional teaching degree B.Ed.?
Bachelor of Elementary Development
Bachelor of Education
Board of Educational Decisions
Basic Examination Degree
10. What is the full form of the advanced academic degree D.Litt.?
Doctor of Literature
Diploma in Literary Theory
Distinguished Lecturer Title
Department of Linguistics and Teaching
