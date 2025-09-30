UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon

Can You Guess the Full Forms of These Common Educational Abbreviations?

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 30, 2025, 17:43 IST

This quiz tests your knowledge of common academic abbreviations and what they stand for. See if you can correctly identify the full forms of important educational terms, degrees, and institutions like UGC, NEET, and PhD.

Full forms quiz

Every day, we use short forms like UGC, NEET, or PhD. These abbreviations are the backbone of our academic system, appearing on everything from entrance exams to job applications. But do you really know what those essential letters stand for? This quiz will test your knowledge of the most important full forms used in schools, colleges, and academic degrees across the country.

Why Take the Challenge?

Knowing the full form of terms like CBSE or AICTE is important for anyone involved in education. It helps you fully understand academic language and gives you credibility. In this quiz, you have 10 multiple-choice questions covering a wide range of topics, from major governing bodies to essential technical and teaching degrees. Let's see if you can decode the world of education and prove you are a true academic expert!

1. What does the abbreviation UGC stand for in the context of Indian higher education?

 

  • University Grants Commission

  • Universal Grading Council

  • Unified Global Curriculum

  • Under Graduate Course

2. Identify the correct full form for NCERT.

 

  • National Center for Examination and Review Training

  • National Committee for Educational Regulations and Tests

  • National Council of Educational Research and Training

  • New Curriculum and Evaluation Review Team

3. The abbreviation AICTE refers to which national body?

 

  • Academic Institute Council for Technology and Engineering

  • Association of Indian Colleges of Technical Education

  • All India Council for Technical Education

  • All India Central Technical Examination

4. What is the full form of the medical entrance exam NEET?

 

  • National Education Evaluation Test

  • New Educational Enrollment Test

  • Non-Engineering Examination Test

  • National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

5. IGNOU is a famous university known for distance learning. What is its full name?

 

  • Indian Global Network Open University

  • Indira Gandhi National Open University

  • International Gateway for Non-Traditional Open University

  • Institution for Governance and National Open University

6. The highest academic degree awarded in many fields is the PhD. What does 'Ph' stand for?

 

  • Public Health Diploma

  • Permanent Head of Department

  • Post-Higher Degree

  • Philosophy

7. What is the full form of CBSE, a widely-recognized board of education in India?

 

  • Central Board of Secondary Education

  • Central Bureau of School Examination

  • Council for Basic Schooling and Examination

  • Common Board for Senior Education

8. M.Tech is a popular qualification for engineering students. What does it stand for?

 

  • Master of Training

  • Major Thesis in Technology

  • Master of Technology

  • Management of Technical Studies

9. Which of the following is the full form for the professional teaching degree B.Ed.?

 

  • Bachelor of Elementary Development

  • Bachelor of Education

  • Board of Educational Decisions

  • Basic Examination Degree

10. What is the full form of the advanced academic degree D.Litt.?

 

  • Doctor of Literature

  • Diploma in Literary Theory

  • Distinguished Lecturer Title

  • Department of Linguistics and Teaching

 

Question No.

Abbreviation

Correct Answer (Full Form)

1

UGC

University Grants Commission

2

NCERT

National Council of Educational Research and Training

3

AICTE

All India Council for Technical Education

4

NEET

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

5

IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University

6

PhD

Doctor of Philosophy

7

CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education

8

M.Tech

Master of Technology

9

B.Ed

Bachelor of Education

10

D.Litt.

Doctor of Literature

