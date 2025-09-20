Which State Has the Highest Number of IIMs in India? Complete List & Details 2025

State Has the Highest Number of IIMs: Maharashtra has the most Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the country. IIM Mumbai and IIM Nagpur are the most famous। The Indian government established IIM Mumbai (previously known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in 1963. Its recent redesignation as an IIM in 2023 strengthens its status as a leading management school, especially for its programs in operations and supply chain management. The institute has strong industry connections and a beautiful Powai campus in India's financial capital.

IIM Nagpur is a more recent institution, established in 2015 as part of the "new-generation" IIMs. It was initially mentored by the well-known IIM Ahmedabad. Now it operates from its expansive 132-acre campus in Nagpur's Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN). In India, both IIMs attract students with their strict academic curricula, diverse program offerings, and strong placement records. Maharashtra's position as a significant center for management education and business leadership is emphasized by the presence of these two institutions. IIMs are among the top-ranked MBA colleges in India that ensure a thriving career in management.

IIMs' MBA/PGP programs require a Common Entrance Test (CAT). GMAT scores are acceptable for domestic and foreign applicants for some executive MBA courses. Find out about Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) below. Aspirants who are preparing for CAT 2024 should know everything about IIMs so they can target their favorite institution.

