Which State Has the Highest Number of IIMs in India? Complete List & Details 2025

State Has the Highest Number of IIMs: Maharashtra has the most Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the country. IIM Mumbai and IIM Nagpur are the most famous। The Indian government established IIM Mumbai (previously known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in 1963. Its recent redesignation as an IIM in 2023 strengthens its status as a leading management school, especially for its programs in operations and supply chain management. The institute has strong industry connections and a beautiful Powai campus in India's financial capital.
IIM Nagpur is a more recent institution, established in 2015 as part of the "new-generation" IIMs. It was initially mentored by the well-known IIM Ahmedabad. Now it operates from its expansive 132-acre campus in Nagpur's Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (MIHAN). In India, both IIMs attract students with their strict academic curricula, diverse program offerings, and strong placement records. Maharashtra's position as a significant center for management education and business leadership is emphasized by the presence of these two institutions. IIMs are among the top-ranked MBA colleges in India that ensure a thriving career in management.
IIMs' MBA/PGP programs require a Common Entrance Test (CAT). GMAT scores are acceptable for domestic and foreign applicants for some executive MBA courses. Find out about Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) below. Aspirants who are preparing for CAT 2024 should know everything about IIMs so they can target their favorite institution.
States with the Highest Number of IIMs in India
Maharashtra has the most Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India, with two institutions.

State

Number of IIMs

IIMs in the State

Maharashtra

2

IIM Mumbai, IIM Nagpur

All other states

1

IIM Ahmedabad (Gujarat), IIM Bangalore (Karnataka), IIM Calcutta (West Bengal), IIM Indore (Madhya Pradesh), IIM Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and others
List Of Courses Offered By The IIMs
Maharashtra offers two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the most of any state in India. Beyond the traditional MBA/PGP, IIMs offer a wide range of courses to meet various academic and professional needs. Some of the main specializations and programs available at IIMs are listed below.
- MBA/PGDM: The leading course, which is comparable to a standard MBA degree, is the two-year Postgraduate Programme in Management. IIMs are well-known and highly rated for this comprehensive full-time program.
- (EPGP) For mid-level professionals, the Executive Post Graduate Programme is an intensive program. It is designed for people with significant work experience (usually between 5 and 12 years) who are trying to advance their careers.
- (PGPX): The Post Graduate Programme for Executives, which is offered by some IIMs, is a one-year program for graduates with work experience that offers them a fast track to leadership positions.
- FPM: Globally, a Ph.D. is comparable to a Fellow Program in Management. It prepares students for academic and research careers.
- Executive Certificate Programs: A variety of short-term, part-time executive education courses are also available at the majority of IIMs. These are intended to help working professionals acquire particular abilities or information.
- Specialized MBA Programs: Agri-Business Management, Human Resource Management, and Business Analytics are just a few of the topics covered by the specialized MBA programs offered by several IIMs.
- Additional Special Programs: To further expand their curricula, certain IIMs offer special programs like the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)
IIM Mumbai Cutoff and Selection Criteria
Both the overall and sectional cutoffs for the Common Admission Test (CAT) score are taken into account by IIM Mumbai (previously NITIE). Although the official admission policy specifies minimal qualifying cutoffs, it's crucial to remember that because of the fierce competition, actual scores for getting a Personal Interview (PI) call are frequently higher.

Category

Overall Percentile

VARC

DILR

QA

General

≥85

≥80

≥80

≥75

NC-OBC

≥75

≥70

≥65

≥65

EWS

≥75

≥70

≥65

≥65

SC

≥70

≥65

≥60

≥60

ST

≥65

≥55

≥55

≥55

PwD

≥55

≥45

≥45

≥45
Admission Process Of IIM Mumbai
Three steps make up IIM Mumbai's selection procedure for its flagship MBA program (previously PGDIM and PGDIE):
- Initial Screening: In addition to other academic eligibility requirements, candidates must meet the minimal CAT cutoffs.
- Shortlisting for PI: Based on their CAT score, sectional cutoffs, and reservation category, shortlisted candidates are invited to a personal interview.
- Final Selection: A composite score that takes into account the candidate's CAT score, PI performance, academic record (10th, 12th, and bachelor's degree), and job experience is used to create the final merit list.
