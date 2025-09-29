Asia Cup Winners List 2025

Best Medical Colleges in India Through NEET 2025: Cutoff, Fees, Ranking & Admission

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 17:40 IST

Top Medical Colleges In India Neet 2025: India's medical system is dominated by 16 private colleges (such CMC Vellore, which charges expensive fees) and 31 government colleges (like AIIMS Delhi, JIPMER, which charge modest tuition). Admission is strictly enforced, mostly through NEET-UG. A minimum of 17 years old and a Class 12 Science (PCB) background with at least 50% (General) or 45% (Reserved) marks are prerequisites for eligibility.

Top Medical Colleges In India Neet 2025

Top Medical Colleges In India Neet 2025: India has a growing medical education system, with more than 40 prestigious medical schools providing undergraduate and graduate degrees. With about 31 universities operated by government agencies, public institutions greatly dominate the industry, guaranteeing accessible and reasonably priced education. Additional educational capacity is provided by the 16 privately owned colleges that exist. Institutions like CMC (Christian Medical College), MS Ramaiah Medical College, Government Medical College, Medical College, and S.M.S Medical College, which are regularly included among the top 5 medical colleges in the country, serve as a testament to the repute of Indian medical education.

National and state entrance exams are used to determine admission to these esteemed universities, which are extremely demanding. The main and most well-liked entrance exam for undergraduate medical admission nationwide is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The rigorous admissions procedure to India's top medical schools is further highlighted by the importance of other region- or institute-specific tests, such as Kerala NEET, INI CET, KEAM, and Haryana NEET, in gaining admission to these establishments.

Top Government Medical Colleges in India

Screenshot 2025-09-29 171653

The top medical schools in India according to rank are listed below. The top ten government medical schools in India are listed here, along with their total tuition costs and NIRF ranking for 2025:

Public/Govt. Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

NIRF 2025

AIIMS Delhi Admission

INR 6,075

1

JIPMER Puducherry Admission

INR 30,465

4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Admission

INR 1.05 lakh

5

NIMHANS Admission

INR 12,200

7

Madras Medical College Admission

INR 68,018

16

Top Private Medical Colleges in India

Screenshot 2025-09-29 172234

The table showcases some top private medical colleges in India, highlighting their high rankings and varying fee structures. CMC, Vellore is the top-ranked private institution (NIRF 3) with low tuition, while others like SRM Medical College and Sri Ramachandra Institute have fees exceeding ₹1 Crore for the total course.

Private Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

NIRF 2025

CMC, Vellore Admission

INR 13,500

3

KMC, Manipal Admission

INR 11.42 lakh

10

Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Ayurved and Research Centre Admission

INR 19.25 lakh

12

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre Admission

INR 1.13 Crore

18

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Admission

INR 1.35 Crore

21

Top Medical Colleges in India: Admissions 2025

Screenshot 2025-09-29 172553

  • Academic Stream: Specifically, candidates must have completed the Science stream in Class 12 (or its equivalent), including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as required core subjects.
  • Minimum Marks: Candidates in the general category must pass their qualifying exam (Class 12) with an aggregate score of at least 50% or an equivalent CGPA.
  • Reserved Category Marks: Applicants from the SC, ST, and OBC reserved categories must get a little lower minimum aggregate score of 45%.
  • Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 17 years old as of December 31 of the year in which they are applying.
  • Citizenship Status: Indian nationals, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who meet certain government requirements, are the main group eligible.
  • Overseas Applicants: People with Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are also covered by the regulations.
  • Important Requirement: In order to be eligible to apply for the NEET-UG exam, candidates must meet these fundamental academic, age, and citizenship requirements.

