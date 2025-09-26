Top Affordable MBA Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Ranking and Placements

Affordable MBA Colleges In India: The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought-after postgraduate degrees in India, with numerous options for profitable and well-paying jobs in a variety of industries. Although obtaining an MBA is typically linked to a substantial financial commitment, prospective students should be aware that this objective does not always need paying a high tuition cost. A greater number of people may now afford top-notch management education since many esteemed institutions, especially government schools and universities, offer their flagship MBA programs at far cheaper fees than their private sector equivalents.
This important distinction makes it possible for candidates on a tight budget to realistically seek prestigious universities with a stellar reputation. Reputable institutions such as the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai and the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) in Delhi are well-known for combining low tuition costs with outstanding academic standards and placement records. In the context of Indian management education, this indicates that affordability and prestige are not mutually exclusive. The most reasonably priced MBA programs offered here have been chosen on the basis of their exceptional facilities, excellent placement records, and top-notch faculty—all while keeping the overall tuition cost under INR 7 lakhs. For aspirational students, investigating these cost-effective choices is the best way to secure a fulfilling managerial career without taking on excessive student loan debt.
Top 10 Affordable MBA Colleges in India
This list focuses on universities that have a very high return on investment (ROI) because of their low tuition costs and superior placement rates.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
Location
|
Approximate Total 2-Year Fee (INR)
|
Primary Entrance Exam
|
1
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS)
|
New Delhi
|
₹2.32 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
2
|
Department of Financial Studies (DFS)
|
New Delhi (Delhi University)
|
₹52,000 – ₹70,000
|
CAT
|
3
|
Department of Commerce (DSE)
|
New Delhi (Delhi University)
|
₹30,000 – ₹40,000
|
CAT
|
4
|
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
₹1.2 Lakhs – ₹2.5 Lakhs
|
CUET-PG (TISSNET discontinued)
|
5
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
₹3.05 Lakhs – ₹6.10 Lakhs
|
MAH CET, CAT
|
6
|
University Business School (UBS)
|
Chandigarh (Panjab University)
|
₹40,000 – ₹1.5 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
7
|
Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
₹1.35 Lakhs – ₹1.60 Lakhs
|
MAH CET
|
8
|
Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA)
|
Pune, Maharashtra (SPPU)
|
₹1.33 Lakhs – ₹2.5 Lakhs
|
MAH CET, CAT
|
9
|
Institute of Management Studies (IMS)
|
Varanasi, UP (BHU)
|
₹98,000 – ₹1.5 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
10
|
Delhi Technological University (DTU), School of Management
|
New Delhi
|
₹3 Lakhs – ₹4 Lakhs
|
CAT
Affordable Colleges to Study MBA: Eligibility Criteria
The basic requirements for admission to MBA programs, especially the most reasonably priced ones in India, are often standardized, guaranteeing a constant standard of academic readiness for candidates. First and foremost, all applicants must have earned a Bachelor's degree in any field. 10+2+3 or 10+2+4, which denotes a full-time, systematic progression from school to university level, is the recommended educational plan.
Also, applicants must have completed their undergraduate coursework with at least a 50% cumulative score, with a small exception to 45% for reserved categories. The undergraduate degree must be earned from an institution approved by the UGC Act; this is a non-negotiable criteria that guarantees the fundamental qualification is legitimate and acknowledged by the government.
As long as the institutions are legally recognized and the entire degree duration is set up as a 3+2 year pattern (3-year Bachelor’s plus 2-year Master’s), degrees from students whose education deviates from the norm—such as those from open universities or correspondence programs—are accepted. Securing a spot in these coveted, high-ROI programs requires adherence to these requirements.
Affordable Colleges to Study MBA: Admission Process
The most renowned and reasonably priced MBA schools in India have admissions procedures that call for meticulous, multi-phase preparation. Verifying total compliance with the eligibility requirements, which normally demand for a Bachelor's degree with a minimum cumulative score (usually 50%, with exceptions for restricted categories), is the fundamental first step. Any violation of these guidelines, even at this late stage, will result in admission being revoked.
After their eligibility has been verified, candidates want to start planning strategically. This starts with picking the ideal MBA program that fits your career objectives. For instance, you may pick a college in Bangalore that specializes in human resources or in Mumbai that specializes in finance, and you could choose between normal, online, or remote learning.
