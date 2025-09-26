Top Affordable MBA Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Ranking and Placements

Affordable MBA Colleges In India: The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought-after postgraduate degrees in India, with numerous options for profitable and well-paying jobs in a variety of industries. Although obtaining an MBA is typically linked to a substantial financial commitment, prospective students should be aware that this objective does not always need paying a high tuition cost. A greater number of people may now afford top-notch management education since many esteemed institutions, especially government schools and universities, offer their flagship MBA programs at far cheaper fees than their private sector equivalents. This important distinction makes it possible for candidates on a tight budget to realistically seek prestigious universities with a stellar reputation. Reputable institutions such as the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in Mumbai and the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) in Delhi are well-known for combining low tuition costs with outstanding academic standards and placement records. In the context of Indian management education, this indicates that affordability and prestige are not mutually exclusive. The most reasonably priced MBA programs offered here have been chosen on the basis of their exceptional facilities, excellent placement records, and top-notch faculty—all while keeping the overall tuition cost under INR 7 lakhs. For aspirational students, investigating these cost-effective choices is the best way to secure a fulfilling managerial career without taking on excessive student loan debt.

Top 10 Affordable MBA Colleges in India This list focuses on universities that have a very high return on investment (ROI) because of their low tuition costs and superior placement rates. Rank College Name Location Approximate Total 2-Year Fee (INR) Primary Entrance Exam 1 Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) New Delhi ₹2.32 Lakhs CAT 2 Department of Financial Studies (DFS) New Delhi (Delhi University) ₹52,000 – ₹70,000 CAT 3 Department of Commerce (DSE) New Delhi (Delhi University) ₹30,000 – ₹40,000 CAT 4 Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai, Maharashtra ₹1.2 Lakhs – ₹2.5 Lakhs CUET-PG (TISSNET discontinued) 5 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Mumbai, Maharashtra ₹3.05 Lakhs – ₹6.10 Lakhs MAH CET, CAT 6 University Business School (UBS) Chandigarh (Panjab University) ₹40,000 – ₹1.5 Lakhs CAT 7 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) Mumbai, Maharashtra ₹1.35 Lakhs – ₹1.60 Lakhs MAH CET 8 Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) Pune, Maharashtra (SPPU) ₹1.33 Lakhs – ₹2.5 Lakhs MAH CET, CAT 9 Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Varanasi, UP (BHU) ₹98,000 – ₹1.5 Lakhs CAT 10 Delhi Technological University (DTU), School of Management New Delhi ₹3 Lakhs – ₹4 Lakhs CAT

Also, applicants must have completed their undergraduate coursework with at least a 50% cumulative score, with a small exception to 45% for reserved categories. The undergraduate degree must be earned from an institution approved by the UGC Act; this is a non-negotiable criteria that guarantees the fundamental qualification is legitimate and acknowledged by the government. As long as the institutions are legally recognized and the entire degree duration is set up as a 3+2 year pattern (3-year Bachelor’s plus 2-year Master’s), degrees from students whose education deviates from the norm—such as those from open universities or correspondence programs—are accepted. Securing a spot in these coveted, high-ROI programs requires adherence to these requirements. Affordable Colleges to Study MBA: Admission Process