Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2026-27: Application Process, Steps to Apply

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2026-27: The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships provide a remarkable opportunity for Indian researchers to pursue academic excellence and contribute significantly to global research efforts. These distinguished prizes, which are given out by the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS), are in great demand since they promote cross-cultural exchange and cooperation with renowned Swiss universities.
Excellence in academics and science is the fundamental tenet that drives the selection process. The FCS uses a strict and methodical evaluation procedure in which every application is examined closely in light of predetermined standards. This guarantees the selection of only the most promising applicants. The FCS's faculty members provide their wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure an impartial and comprehensive evaluation.
The scholarship has two objectives: to recognize individual skill and promise and to choose individuals who show they have the ability to significantly impact Switzerland's distinct academic and cultural environment as well as the larger global research scene. By drawing in top talent from India, these scholarships foster cross-continental joint research and improve knowledge exchange, ultimately fortifying relations between the academic communities in India and Switzerland.
What is Offered By The Swiss Government Research Scholarships?
The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships provide Indian researchers who want to pursue advanced academic endeavors in Switzerland with a highly targeted and esteemed opportunity. Research fellowships, PhD programs, and postdoctoral studies are all included in the particular category of research scholarships.
Candidates must hold a Master's degree or above and be post-graduate researchers in any field in order to be eligible. A clear plan to relocate to Switzerland in order to conduct research or pursue PhD or post-doctoral studies is the primary prerequisite.
|
Feature
|
1. Research Fellowships
|
2. PhD Scholarships
|
3. Postdoctoral Scholarships
|
4. Art Scholarships
|
Goal/Focus
|
Postgraduate research (not PhD enrollment) in any discipline.
|
Pursue a full PhD degree program.
|
Postdoctoral research for early career scientists.
|
Obtain an initial Master’s degree in the arts.
|
Target Group
|
Highly qualified postgraduate researchers (Master's level) and young medical doctors.
|
Highly qualified postgraduate students aiming to start a PhD.
|
Highly qualified early career scientists who have completed a PhD.
|
Art students (available to a limited number of countries only).
|
Minimum Qualification
|
Master's degree or equivalent completed before July 31, 2026 (or June 30, 2026, for ETH Zurich).
|
Master's degree or equivalent completed before July 31, 2026.
|
PhD thesis completion between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2026 (or June 30, 2026, for ETH Zurich).
|
Required degree to start a Master’s program.
|
Age Eligibility
|
Born after December 31, 1990.
|
Born after December 31, 1990.
|
No specific age limit provided, but focus is on early career.
|
No specific age limit provided.
|
Duration & Renewal
|
12 months maximum. No extensions possible.
|
12 months initially. Renewable twice for a maximum total of 36 months (subject to academic progress).
|
12 months maximum. No prolongation possible.
|
Duration varies based on Master's program length.
|
Mandatory Requirement
|
Mandatory letter from an academic host professor (with short CV) + detailed research proposal.
|
Mandatory letter from an academic host professor (with short CV) + detailed research proposal.
|
Mandatory letter from an academic host professor (with short CV) + detailed research proposal.
|
Admission to a Swiss conservatory or university of the arts.
|
Monthly Amount
|
CHF 1,920.- (Covers living costs only)
|
CHF 1,920.- (Covers living costs only)
|
CHF 3,500.- (Covers living costs only)
|
Amount varies by type and duration.
|
Start Date
|
September 1, 2026 (for academic year 2026-27).
|
September 1, 2026 (for academic year 2026-27).
|
September 1, 2026 (for academic year 2026-27).
|
September 1, 2026
Eligibility Criteria
- A post-graduate researcher who has earned a Master's degree or its equivalent by July 31, 2026, is required.
- The age requirement for Research and PhD funding is that applicants must have been born after December 31, 1990.
- In Switzerland, a nomination letter from an academic host professor is required for PhD and postdoctoral candidates.
- The PhD thesis must have been finished by the postdoctoral candidate between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2026.
How to Apply For The Swiss Government Research Scholarships?
These important phases are involved in the application process, which is managed directly by the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS):
- Find a Professor at the Host University: The initial step for candidates is to locate a Swiss university or research institute that qualifies and obtain a required letter of support from an academic host professor attesting to supervision.
- Get the comprehensive research proposal ready: Create a thorough research proposal that outlines your goals, methodology, and significance to the work of the host institution. It should also include a timeline and milestones.
- Fill out the official application: Compile the necessary paperwork, such as academic transcripts, degree certificates, and two private letters of recommendation, and download and complete the official application form.
- Apply to the Indian Authority: By the time specified by the relevant Indian representative body (often the Swiss Embassy or Consulate General in New Delhi), the entire package must be delivered.
- Initial Assessment and Pre-Selection: The Swiss diplomatic post in India conducts an initial evaluation of the applications received, after which it pre-selects the best applicants for FCS consideration.
- The Federal Commission's (FCS) final review: The FCS in Switzerland receives the files of pre-selected candidates. The panel, which is made up of knowledgeable professors, makes the final assessment based on scientific merit and academic excellence.
- Results and Visa Process Notification: Those who are selected for a visa receive notification of their status. After that, they have to take the required actions with the institution and Swiss authorities in order to start their research in September and process visas.
