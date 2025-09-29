Top 10 Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad 2025: Courses, Eligibility & Admissions

Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad: Gujarat University (GU) is by far the biggest university in Ahmedabad in terms of both overall size and student enrollment. One of the state's oldest public universities, it was founded in 1949 and is a key affiliate of more than 200 colleges in the area, with more than 3,000 students enrolled. At 260 acres, the main campus is likewise quite vast.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and Nirma University are two other sizable and important universities in Ahmedabad besides GU. Although its primary headquarters is in adjacent Gandhinagar/Chandkheda, GTU is a state-wide affiliating university that oversees an enormous network of technical, engineering, and management institutions throughout Gujarat, giving it a massive student body and operational scope. One of the top private universities, Nirma University, stands out for its 115-acre integrated campus and its large enrollment in its specialized law, management, and technology institutes. Furthermore, Ahmedabad University is a sizable private university with a major campus that spans roughly 250 acres and a concentration on research. Together, these establishments serve as the city's biggest centers of higher learning, offering hundreds of thousands of students a wide range of academic programs.