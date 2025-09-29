Top 10 Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad 2025: Courses, Eligibility & Admissions

Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad: Gujarat University (GU) is by far the biggest university in Ahmedabad in terms of both overall size and student enrollment. One of the state's oldest public universities, it was founded in 1949 and is a key affiliate of more than 200 colleges in the area, with more than 3,000 students enrolled. At 260 acres, the main campus is likewise quite vast.
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and Nirma University are two other sizable and important universities in Ahmedabad besides GU. Although its primary headquarters is in adjacent Gandhinagar/Chandkheda, GTU is a state-wide affiliating university that oversees an enormous network of technical, engineering, and management institutions throughout Gujarat, giving it a massive student body and operational scope. One of the top private universities, Nirma University, stands out for its 115-acre integrated campus and its large enrollment in its specialized law, management, and technology institutes. Furthermore, Ahmedabad University is a sizable private university with a major campus that spans roughly 250 acres and a concentration on research. Together, these establishments serve as the city's biggest centers of higher learning, offering hundreds of thousands of students a wide range of academic programs.
List Of Top 10 Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad
The physical campus size and infrastructure or the overall student enrollment (which is high for colleges connected to large universities) can be used to identify the absolute "largest" colleges in Ahmedabad. As many of Ahmedabad's biggest individual institutions are actually constituent colleges or schools of larger universities (such as Nirma University, Gujarat University, etc.), this list concentrates on large institutions with sizable campuses, sizable individual student populations, or both. The following is a list of the best major colleges and universities in Ahmedabad, ranked by size, infrastructure, or enrollment:
|
Rank
|
Institution Name
|
Primary Focus / Type
|
Key Metric for "Largest"
|
1
|
L.D. College of Engineering (LDCE)
|
Government Engineering
|
High Student Enrollment (>7,000) & Premier Govt. Institute
|
2
|
Nirma University (Constituent Institutes)
|
Private University (Technology, Management, Law)
|
Large, Integrated Campus (∼115 acres) and High Intake
|
3
|
St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad
|
Autonomous Arts & Science
|
One of the Largest and Oldest Autonomous Colleges in the City
|
4
|
Vishwakarma Government Engineering College (VGEC)
|
Government Engineering
|
High Student Intake and Large Government Technical Institute
|
5
|
B.J. Medical College (BJMC)
|
Government Medical/Health Sciences
|
Highest Enrollment in Medical/Para-Medical Streams
|
6
|
GLS University (Constituent Institutes)
|
Private University (Commerce, Law, Management)
|
Vast network under Gujarat Law Society and High Enrollment
|
7
|
Ahmedabad University
|
Private Research University
|
Large Campus (∼250 acres) for a Private Institution
|
8
|
L.J. Institute of Engineering and Technology (LJIET)
|
Private Engineering/Technical
|
Very High Total Intake Across Multiple Institutes in the L.J. Group
|
9
|
Gujarat Arts and Science College
|
Government Arts & Science
|
Large Student Body as a Premier Public Arts & Science College
|
10
|
Silver Oak University (Constituent Institutes)
|
Private University (Engineering, Science, etc.)
|
Large Combined Student Intake in its Technical Institutes
Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad: Eligibility and Courses
Given Below is the table that highlights Ahmedabad's largest and most prominent degree-granting institutes, spanning government and private sectors. It shows how major engineering (LDCE, Nirma, VGEC) and medical (BJMC) colleges, which need admission tests like GUJCET or NEET, dominate by intake. Meanwhile, St. Xavier's and HLCC, two sizable arts, science, and commerce institutions, mainly adopt merit-based admission based on 10+2 scores.
|
Rank (By Scale/Intake)
|
Institution Name
|
Key Courses Offered
|
General Eligibility Criteria (UG)
|
1
|
L.D. College of Engineering (LDCE) (Govt.)
|
B.E./B.Tech. (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer, IT, Chemical, etc.), M.E., M.Tech., MCA
|
10+2 with PCM (min. 45% marks) + GUJCET/JEE Main score for B.E.
|
2
|
B.J. Medical College (BJMC) (Govt.)
|
MBBS, MD/MS (various specializations), DM/M.Ch.
|
10+2 with PCB (min. 50% marks) + NEET-UG score for MBBS.
|
3
|
Institute of Technology, Nirma University (Private)
|
B.Tech. (CSE, Mechanical, Chemical, EC, etc.), M.Tech., Ph.D.
|
10+2 with PCM + JEE Main/GUJCET score for B.Tech. (Merit-based admission).
|
4
|
St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad (Autonomous)
|
B.A. (Economics, English, Psychology), B.Sc. (Biochemistry, Botany, Physics), BCA, B.Com.
|
10+2 (Arts/Science/Commerce) with required subjects. Admission is generally merit-based.
|
5
|
Vishwakarma Govt. Engineering College (VGEC) (Govt.)
|
B.E./B.Tech. (Computer, IT, Civil, Mechanical, etc.), M.E./M.Tech.
|
10+2 with PCM (min. 45% marks) + GUJCET/JEE Main score.
|
6
|
H. L. College of Commerce (HLCC) (Affiliated to GU)
|
B.Com. (General, Advanced), M.Com.
|
10+2 (HSC/equivalent) in Commerce stream. Admission is usually merit-based via Gujarat University process.
|
7
|
LJ Institute of Engineering and Technology (LJIET) (LJ University)
|
B.E./B.Tech. (various branches), M.Tech., MCA
|
10+2 with PCM + GUJCET/JEE Main score (for Engineering).
|
8
|
M.G. Science Institute (Affiliated to GU)
|
B.Sc. (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Microbio), M.Sc.
|
10+2 in Science stream. Admission is primarily merit-based via Gujarat University process.
|
9
|
Silver Oak College of Engineering & Tech. (SOCET) (Silver Oak University)
|
B.E./B.Tech. (CSE, Mechanical, Civil, etc.), M.Tech.
|
10+2 with PCM + GUJCET/JEE Main score (for B.Tech.).
|
10
|
Gujarat Arts and Science College (GASC) (Affiliated to GU)
|
B.A. (Humanities), B.Sc. (Science), M.A., M.Sc.
|
10+2 in relevant stream. Admission is merit-based via Gujarat University process.
