The Ultimate IP University (GGSIPU) Quiz

Welcome to a fun and fast quiz all about Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)!

Whether you study here, have already graduated, or are hoping to join soon, it's time to see how much you know about your university.

This quiz covers the history, the main campus, the university's motto, and even famous alumni.

Get Ready for the IP University Quiz!

1. IP University was established in which year?

1995

1998

2001

2005

2. What was the original name of the university before it was renamed Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)?

Delhi State University

Indraprastha University

Dwarka University

Netaji Subhas University

3. The current motto of GGSIPU in Sanskrit is "Jyotivṛṇīta Tamaso Vijānan." What is its English translation?