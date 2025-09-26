The Ultimate IP University (GGSIPU) Quiz

Welcome to a fun and fast quiz all about Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)!
Whether you study here, have already graduated, or are hoping to join soon, it's time to see how much you know about your university.
This quiz covers the history, the main campus, the university's motto, and even famous alumni.
Get Ready for the IP University Quiz!
1. IP University was established in which year?
-
1995
-
1998
-
2001
-
2005
2. What was the original name of the university before it was renamed Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)?
-
Delhi State University
-
Indraprastha University
-
Dwarka University
-
Netaji Subhas University
3. The current motto of GGSIPU in Sanskrit is "Jyotivṛṇīta Tamaso Vijānan." What is its English translation?
-
Knowledge is Power
-
The Light of Intelligence Cleaves the Darkness
-
Strive for Excellence
-
Education for All
4. The university is named after the ancient city of Indraprastha, which features prominently in which Indian epic?
-
Ramayana
-
Mahabharata
-
Vedas
-
Puranas
5. The main campus of GGSIPU is located in which area of Delhi?
-
Rohini
-
Saket
-
Dwarka
-
Preet Vihar
6. Who is the ex-officio Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University?
-
The President of India
-
The Chief Minister of Delhi
-
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
-
The Union Minister of Education
7. Which Oscar-winning film producer is a notable alumna of GGSIPU, known for producing 'The Elephant Whisperers and co-producing Period. End of Sentence'?
-
Ekta Kapoor
-
Guneet Monga
-
Rhea Kapoor
-
Zoya Akhtar
8. The former President of which South American country is an alumnus of GGSIPU, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma?
-
Brazil
-
Guyana
-
Argentina
-
Chile
9. In the field of Law, which National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank did the University School of Law and Legal Studies (USLLS) achieve in the 2024 rankings?
-
7
-
12
-
17
-
25
Scroll down for Answers!
Answer Key
-
1998 (It was established as "Indraprastha University" on 28 March 1998.)
-
Indraprastha University (It was officially renamed in 2001.)
-
The Light of Intelligence Cleaves the Darkness
-
Mahabharata
-
Dwarka (The main campus is located in Sector 16C, Dwarka.)
-
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (As a state university of the Govt. of NCT Delhi, the LG serves as the Chancellor.)
-
Guneet Monga
-
Guyana (Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the current President of Guyana, is an alumnus.)
-
17 (The University School of Law and Legal Studies was ranked 17th in Law by NIRF 2024.)