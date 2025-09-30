New CM Scheme Will Skill 75,000 Youth for Jobs in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is starting a big new plan to teach people job skills quickly. It's called the Chief Minister's Short-Term Job Courses. Also check: The Complete Guide to Skill-Based Learning: Benefits, Advantages and Career Scope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially start this new program online soon. This is an important move to help the state's young people get ready for new jobs and industries. The state's Skill Development Department started this new plan, which will train 75,000 people every year. Starting October 9, more than 2,500 training groups will begin at 419 government ITIs (technical schools) and 141 other government technical schools. Skill Development Minister Lodha explained that the program is meant to quickly give young people the skills that companies actually need right now. He said the goal is to create a large group of trained workers, which will also help open up opportunities for them to start their own businesses, especially for women and those in rural areas.

The courses will teach skills for all kinds of jobs, both new and old. They cover fast-growing areas like electric cars, solar power, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as very modern topics like drone technology and cybersecurity. They even include unique topics like being a social media influencer and job opportunities related to the Kumbh Mela. They are also creating special training groups for women, people with disabilities, and those living in far-away areas. For example, a school in Latur will teach students with disabilities skills like fixing home appliances and using Tally software. Likewise, the girls' school in Dadar will start a course for semiconductor technicians, and schools in Nagpur and Amravati will offer advanced training in welding and CNC machines. To make sure everyone can afford these courses, the government has set the monthly fee very low, between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000. One-quarter (25%) of the spots are saved for students already at the technical schools (ITIs), and the other 75% are open to everyone else. You must sign up online on the Vocational Education website (https://admission.dvet.gov.in).