DAAD Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application and Registration Details Here

DAAD Scholarship 2025: The DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst), or German Academic Exchange Service, is a globally recognized and extensive organization founded in 1925, serving not as a single scholarship but as an umbrella offering numerous scholarship programs and funding options. Since its founding, DAAD, which has a deep-rooted goal of fostering global intellectual interaction, has provided over 100,000 scholarships a year, helping around 3 million scholars. The wide range of funding it offers serves two main audiences. In the first place, it assists new international students and researchers who want to study, research, or train in Germany. It provides opportunities that differ greatly depending on the applicant's country of origin, field of study, degree level (PhD, master's, or bachelor's), and reason for staying, including full-degree courses, short research visits, or specialized language programs.