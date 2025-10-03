NIELIT Opens Digital University and 5 New Centers for Tech Skills

The government's technology training group (NIELIT) has started a new online school called NIELIT Digital University (NDU) in New Delhi to give more people access to digital courses. The Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, also opened five new physical training centres across Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Daman, and Mizoram to improve learning in those areas. Also check: AICTE & CTE launch student training for AI, ML, and Cyber Safety The NDU platform is designed to offer programs that focus on in-demand technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Semiconductors. This platform aims to give you job-ready skills by providing flexible online courses. You can learn at your own pace, practice in virtual labs, and get certified—all while supporting the goals of Digital India and the National Education Policy.

NIELIT has opened five new physical training centers in Muzaffarpur, Balasore, Tirupati, Daman, and Lunglei. This brings the total number of NIELIT centers across India to 56. The press release highlights that NIELIT has already trained and certified millions of students in new and important tech skills (E&ICT). They did this through their massive network of 56 main centers, over 750 accredited schools, and more than 9,000 local support centers across the country. Developing Talent for All Job Sectors NIELIT signed agreements with Microsoft, Zscaler, CCRYN, Dixon Tech, and Future Crime during the launch event. These partnerships aim to connect industry and academia, providing specialized training. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that the plan to create an online Digital University started three years ago, and they chose NIELIT as the best organization to run it. He also said they need to partner with 500 companies—not just in electronics or IT—to make sure the training matches what all industries need.