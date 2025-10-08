IHM Aurangabad 2026-27 Application Window Opens: Check Details Here

Applications are now open for IHM Aurangabad admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Students interested in joining can apply through the official website: ihmaurangabad.ac.in.

The Institute is accepting applications for the Honors degree in Culinary Arts and the Honors degree in Hotel Management. Both programs follow the curriculum certified by Huddersfield, UK.

Students accepted for IHM admission will also receive training at the Vivanta by Taj hotel in Aurangabad.

For admission to IHM in 2026, completion of Class 12 or an equivalent qualification is required. English must have been the medium of instruction. Any stream is accepted.

Applications are accepted while the current year board exam results are pending. Shortlisting for admission is confirmed upon successful qualification in the board exams.