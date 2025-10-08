IHM Aurangabad 2026-27 Application Window Opens: Check Details Here

Applications are now open for IHM Aurangabad admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Students interested in joining can apply through the official website: ihmaurangabad.ac.in.
The Institute is accepting applications for the Honors degree in Culinary Arts and the Honors degree in Hotel Management. Both programs follow the curriculum certified by Huddersfield, UK.
Students accepted for IHM admission will also receive training at the Vivanta by Taj hotel in Aurangabad.
For admission to IHM in 2026, completion of Class 12 or an equivalent qualification is required. English must have been the medium of instruction. Any stream is accepted.
Applications are accepted while the current year board exam results are pending. Shortlisting for admission is confirmed upon successful qualification in the board exams.
IHM Aurangabad 2026: Admission Process
Below are the steps for the IHM Aurangabad 2026-27 admission.
-
First, fill out the application form.
-
Next, a payment of Rs 2,500 is required for the basic profiling tests. These tests will evaluate strengths and preferences.
-
Once the payment is processed, the electronic profiling assessment will be delivered via email.
-
Test completion and assessment report review are required before a personal interview is scheduled.
-
Shortlisting by the institute will be based on the combined assessment of the profile and the personal interview.
For queries or guidance on any part of the application process, contact the IHM Aurangabad admission officer at ihm.aurangabad@tajhotels.com. A response will be sent within 24 hours.
