Consider this: a city brimming with youthful energy, innovation hubs, late-night hackathons, and the brilliant minds of India’s two most powerful IT institutions: the IITs and IIITs.
In such cities, the academic air is alive with ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computing. Cafeterias turn into brainstorming places, research labs are operated around the clock, and students frequently attend festivals or lectures held by the other tech behemoth, which is just a few kilometres apart.
Have you thought what would happen if both these tech giants, IITs and IIITs, shared the same city?
There is collaboration, healthy competition, and a dynamic innovation ecosystem that produces the next generation of Indian IT leaders.
But here’s a question for you:-
Q. Can you guess which of the following Indian cities has both IIT and IIIT?
Bhubaneshwar
Delhi
Hyderbad
All of the Above
If you guessed option D as the answer (all of the above), than you are correct!
Not only Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, and Hyderabad have both IITs and IIITs, but also there are a total of five Indian cities that are home to both the IIIT and the IIT.
Which Indian Cities are Home to Both IIT and IIIT?
While IITs are known for their comprehensive engineering, research, and scientific research, IIITs specialise in computer science, digital innovation and artificial intelligence. Together, they represent two sides of the same coin: multidisciplinary depth and technological specialisation. These cities are just places with institutions; they are innovative ecosystems, real-life examples of academic collaborations.
There are only a few Indian cities that have both an IIT and an IIIT. Given below is the list of Indian cities along with the name of the institutions:-
|
Cities
|
IIT
|
IIIT
|
Hyderabad
|
International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad
|
Delhi
|
Guwahati
|
Dharwad
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
International Institute of Information Technology Bhubaneshwar
Cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Guwahati, and Bhubaneshwar are more than simply educational hubs; they are also real-life examples of how two different educational systems can coexist. The coexistence of IITs and IIITs demonstrates that when prestigious schools share a common area, they complement each other rather than compete.
