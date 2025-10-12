Which Indian Cities are home to both IIT and IIIT?

Consider this: a city brimming with youthful energy, innovation hubs, late-night hackathons, and the brilliant minds of India’s two most powerful IT institutions: the IITs and IIITs.

In such cities, the academic air is alive with ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computing. Cafeterias turn into brainstorming places, research labs are operated around the clock, and students frequently attend festivals or lectures held by the other tech behemoth, which is just a few kilometres apart.

Have you thought what would happen if both these tech giants, IITs and IIITs, shared the same city?

There is collaboration, healthy competition, and a dynamic innovation ecosystem that produces the next generation of Indian IT leaders.

But here’s a question for you:-

Q. Can you guess which of the following Indian cities has both IIT and IIIT?