Which Indian Cities are home to both IIT and IIIT?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 12, 2025, 10:28 IST

Discover which Indian cities host both IIT and IIIT. Learn more about how these dual-tech cities promote innovation, student collaboration, and the future of India’s education sector.

Consider this: a city brimming with youthful energy, innovation hubs, late-night hackathons, and the brilliant minds of India’s two most powerful IT institutions: the IITs and IIITs.

In such cities, the academic air is alive with ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to quantum computing. Cafeterias turn into brainstorming places, research labs are operated around the clock, and students frequently attend festivals or lectures held by the other tech behemoth, which is just a few kilometres apart.

Have you thought what would happen if both these tech giants, IITs and IIITs, shared the same city?

There is collaboration, healthy competition, and a dynamic innovation ecosystem that produces the next generation of Indian IT leaders.

But here’s a question for you:-

Q. Can you guess which of the following Indian cities has both IIT and IIIT?

  1. Bhubaneshwar

  2. Delhi

  3. Hyderbad

  4. All of the Above

If you guessed option D as the answer (all of the above), than you are correct!

Not only Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, and Hyderabad have both IITs and IIITs, but also there are a total of five Indian cities that are home to both the IIIT and the IIT. 

Also, check:-

While IITs are known for their comprehensive engineering, research, and scientific research, IIITs specialise in computer science, digital innovation and artificial intelligence. Together, they represent two sides of the same coin: multidisciplinary depth and technological specialisation. These cities are just places with institutions; they are innovative ecosystems, real-life examples of academic collaborations.

There are only a few Indian cities that have both an IIT and an IIIT. Given below is the list of Indian cities along with the name of the institutions:-

Cities

IIT

IIIT

Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad

Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

Dharwad

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad

Bhubaneshwar

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneshwar

International Institute of Information Technology Bhubaneshwar

Cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Guwahati, and Bhubaneshwar are more than simply educational hubs; they are also real-life examples of how two different educational systems can coexist. The coexistence of IITs and IIITs demonstrates that when prestigious schools share a common area, they complement each other rather than compete.

