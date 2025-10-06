Which Indian Cities Host Both IITs and Agricultural Universities?

Indian Cities that host both IITs and Agricultural Universities:- Have you ever thought about how Indian cities are not just growing with skyscrapers and startups, but also with a farm of ideas, literally? While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are known for producing tech geniuses, agricultural universities nurture minds that help preserve biodiversity and revolutionise farming., But what happens when the best of both worlds, technology and agriculture, exist side by side in the same city? Cities that host IITs and agricultural universities become innovation magnets, where coding meets cultivation and drones fly not only over traffic but also over paddy fields. In these cities, engineers and agricultural scientists work together to make India smarter, greener and more sustainable.

From IIT Kanpur and Chandra Shekhar Azad University to Varanasi, where IIT BHU and the Institute of Agricultural Sciences thrive together in the same campus, these cities represent India’s unique balance of brains and fields. This article will take you through some of these fascinating Indian cities that proudly host both IITs and Agricultural Universities, the courses offered by them, and why this particular set of combinations matters. Also, check:- Which are the two cities in India to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS together?

Which IIT is Referred to as the Mother of IITs? Why the Combination of IIT and Agricultural Universities is Academically Important? Cities that host both the IIT and the Agricultural Universities not only gain two esteemed campuses, but also two distinct fields of study that are a wonderful match that complement each other. On one side, IIT develops the next generation of engineers, coders, and inventors who push the limits of contemporary technology. On the other hand, Agricultural Universities cultivate experts in soil health, crop science, and sustainable farming, which form the foundation of India’s economy.