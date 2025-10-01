UGC Defaulter Universities List 2025: List of Private Universities Name State Wise

State Private Universities on the UGC Defaulter’s List:- The University Grants Commission (UGC) had published certain guidelines for the Higher Educational Institutions for the Public Self-Disclosure on June 10, 2024. These guidelines, published by the UGC, instruct all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to maintain a working website that enables stakeholders to access relevant information. The information posted on the official website of the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) should be freely accessible to all visitors on the front page, without needing the user to register or log in to the university’s website. These guidelines also stated that the “search” feature should be freely available to everyone. This article will provide the complete list of the private universities that are in the UGC Defaulter’s list 2025.

The UGC (University Grants Commission) directed universities to submit complete information for inspection purposes under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, along with supporting documents duly attested by the University's Registrar, within the time frame specified. The universities were also required to submit the completed format and appendices on their websites, with a link on the homepage, so that the information is available to the students and the public. Additionally, the University Grants Commission (UGC) observed that 54 State Private Universities have either failed to upload the Public Self-disclosure information to their respective official websites or failed to submit the information required by Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. Below is the list of the State Private Universities that were listed on the UGC Defaulter's List 2025:-