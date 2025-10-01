RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!

UGC Defaulter Universities List 2025: List of Private Universities Name State Wise

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 1, 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of UGC Defaulter’s List 2025 under Section 13 of the UGC Act of 1956. Check which state has the maximum number of universities listed in the UGC Defaulter’s List 2025.

UGC Defaulter Universities List 2025
UGC Defaulter Universities List 2025

State Private Universities on the UGC Defaulter’s List:- The University Grants Commission (UGC) had published certain guidelines for the Higher Educational Institutions for the Public Self-Disclosure on June 10, 2024. These guidelines, published by the UGC, instruct all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to maintain a working website that enables stakeholders to access relevant information.

The information posted on the official website of the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) should be freely accessible to all visitors on the front page, without needing the user to register or log in to the university’s website. These guidelines also stated that the “search” feature should be freely available to everyone.

This article will provide the complete list of the private universities that are in the UGC Defaulter’s list 2025.

Which Private Universities are UGC Defaulters in 2025?

The UGC (University Grants Commission) directed universities to submit complete information for inspection purposes under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, along with supporting documents duly attested by the University’s Registrar, within the time frame specified. The universities were also required to submit the completed format and appendices on their websites, with a link on the homepage, so that the information is available to the students and the public.

Screenshot 2025-10-01 121926

Additionally, the University Grants Commission (UGC) observed that 54 State Private Universities have either failed to upload the Public Self-disclosure information to their respective official websites or failed to submit the information required by Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. Below is the list of the State Private Universities that were listed on the UGC Defaulter’s List 2025:-

State

Private Universities Name

Bihar

Amity University, Rupaspur

Dr C.V. Raman University

Sandip University 

Assam

Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya

Chhattisgarh 

Maharishi University of Management and Technology

Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

Anjaneya University 

Goa

India International University of Legal Education and Research 

Gujarat

J.G. University

Gandhinagar University

K.N. University 

M.K. University

Plastindia International University

Team Lease Skills University 

Surendranagar University, Shree Pandit Nathulalji Vyas Technical Campus

Transstadia University

Karnataka

Shri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University

Haryana

NILM University 

West Bengal

Swami Vivekanand University

Tripura

Techno India University 

Rajasthan

OPJS University 

Punjab

Amity University

Madhya Pradesh

Azim Premji University

Aryavart University

Gyanveer University

Dr Preeti Global University

Shubham University

Mansarovar Global University

Maha Kaushal University 

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya

J.N.C.T. Professional University

LNCT Vidhyapeeth University

(The list and information have been taken from the official PDF of the UGC.)

Madhya Pradesh leads the UGC Defaulter’s List 2025 with 10 state private universities listedclosely followed by Gujarat and so on. The University Grants Commission has also stated that the released list can be updated on time as well.

