RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam on Dec 20, 2025 – Check Official Notice & Admit Card Details

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam Date 2025 for the CBT 2 Exam. As per the official notice, the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2025. RRB will release the CBT 2 City intimation slip 10 days before exam the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card will get released 4 days before the exam.

Earlier, RRB released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on November 21, 2025. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the CBT 2 Exam.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025

The exam date for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam has been released on the official website of the RRB. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam will be conducted on December 20 and it will consist of subjects such as General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked for biometric verification at the exam centre.