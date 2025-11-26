RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam on Dec 20, 2025 – Check Official Notice & Admit Card Details

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam Date 2025 for the CBT 2 Exam. As per the official notice, the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2025. RRB will release the CBT 2 City intimation slip 10 days before exam the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card will get released 4 days before the exam.
Earlier, RRB released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on November 21, 2025. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the CBT 2 Exam.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025
The exam date for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam has been released on the official website of the RRB. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam will be conducted on December 20 and it will consist of subjects such as General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked for biometric verification at the exam centre.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam date has been released. Candidates who were declared successful on the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will now be called to attempt the CBT 2 exam. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 exam will be conducted on December 20. Check the official Notice below for the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025.
|
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025
RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 City Intimation Slip
The RRB NTPC CBG CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released 10 days before the exam, i.e., it will be released on December 10, 2025. The city slip will allow candidates to check their allotted city of examination and shift timing. This slip is released 10 days before so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation, especially for outstation candidates
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Download
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 link will get activated 4 days before the exam and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20. The admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre. Candidates will be able to download CBT 2 admit card by login into their account using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: Overview
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 has been officially released by RRB. Candidates who have successfully cleared the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam will be able to download the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 key highlights.
|
RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
NTPC Full Form
|
Non-Technical Popular Categories
|
Name of the Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025
|
December 20, 2025
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 for each wrong answer
|
Exam Category
|
Under-Graduate Level posts
|
Stages of Exam/Selection Process
|
CBT-1
CBT-2
Typing Skill Test/CBAT
Document Verification/Medical Exam
|
Medium/Language of Exam
|
15 Languages
