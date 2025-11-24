Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day Holiday: Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana School Closed due to Shaheedi Diwas on 25 November

Guru Tegh Bahadur 2025: Students in several North Indian states are set to receive a day off on 25 November as the nation observes the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru known as Hind Di Chadar the Shield of India. This year marks the historic 350th Martyrdom Anniversary, and state governments have announced closures of schools, colleges, and government offices to honour his supreme sacrifice for protecting religious freedom. For students, this means a mid-week break but it's also an opportunity to understand why this day holds immense historical importance. Below is a complete, state-wise update on holiday status, what’s open, what’s closed, and how different states are commemorating the day. State-Wise Holiday Announcements 1. Delhi: Full Public Holiday for Schools & Govt Offices

The Delhi Government has declared 25 November a public holiday. What students should know: All Delhi government schools are closed.

Private schools may also remain shut depending on individual notifications.

Metro, buses, taxis and essential services continue as usual. Delhi is also organising big events at Red Fort from November 23–25, including: Kirtan Darbars

Light-and-sound shows

Tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and teachings A great chance for students to attend historical and cultural programs. 2. Uttar Pradesh: Holiday Shifted to 25 November UP has officially shifted the Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25 this year to align with the 350th anniversary commemorations. For students: All government schools in UP will remain closed.

Government offices will also be shut for the day.

Cultural programmes and remembrance events will be held across the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has encouraged citizens to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur’s message of freedom, courage, and sacrifice. 3. Haryana: Restricted Holiday, Schools Likely Shut Haryana has announced a restricted holiday meaning institutions can decide whether to close. Likely scenario for students: Many government schools may stay closed.

Private schools may take an optional day off. Haryana’s biggest event, however, isn’t a closure; it's a grand state-level gathering in Kurukshetra, where thousands are expected to attend and honour the Guru’s legacy. 4. Punjab: Events Planned, Holiday Notification Awaited Punjab, where Sikh history is deeply rooted, is observing large-scale celebrations from 23–25 November but the formal holiday notification for schools is still awaited. What’s happening: Nagar Kirtans and cultural events at Sri Anandpur Sahib

Light-and-sound history show in Patiala

Three-day celebrations across districts

Students may or may not get a holiday depending on last-minute announcements. Holiday Table: Shaheedi Diwas on 25 November State Holiday Status Schools Closed? Offices Closed? Notable Highlights Delhi Public Holiday Yes (Govt schools) Yes (Govt) Major Red Fort events Uttar Pradesh Public Holiday Yes Yes Holiday shifted from 24 to 25 Nov Haryana Restricted Holiday Likely closed (varies) Optional Grand event in Kurukshetra Punjab Holiday not confirmed yet Not confirmed Not confirmed Large-scale celebrations underway Why Students Should Know About Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji ? Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life in 1675 to protect the right to religious freedom for all a rare and courageous stand in world history. He is remembered as: Hind Di Chadar: Protector of India

A fearless advocate of human rights

A spiritual leader who upheld peace and equality