MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 Soon at mahatet.in, Check Steps to Download Paper 1 & 2 Answer Key PDF

MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key: The MAHA TET answer key will help the candidates evaluate their performance in the exam by helping them check the answers to the questions that they have attempted. The MAHA TET 2025 answer key will be released soon on the official website of MSCE along with the process to raise objections.This allows the candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy found in the answer key.

MAHA TET Exam Pattern

The MAHA TET consists of two papers: Paper 1 for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The exam is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper mode) for 2.5 hours. The medium of the exam is English and Marathi except for the Language II section, which will be in English only.

