MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 Soon at mahatet.in, Check Steps to Download Paper 1 & 2 Answer Key PDF

MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key: The MAHA TET answer key will help the candidates evaluate their performance in the exam by helping them check the answers to the questions that they have attempted. The MAHA TET 2025 answer key will be released soon on the official website of MSCE along with the process to raise objections.This allows the candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy found in the answer key.
MAHA TET Exam Pattern
The MAHA TET consists of two papers: Paper 1 for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The exam is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper mode) for 2.5 hours. The medium of the exam is English and Marathi except for the Language II section, which will be in English only.
What is MAHA TET?
MAHA TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted by MSCE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Maharashtra schools. The MAHA TET is a qualifying exam to certify the candidates to be eligible to appear for the teaching positions in the schools across the state. The MAHA TET Answer Key is a crucial document because:
-
It allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their scores.
-
It provides transparency by showing the “correct” answers.
-
It lets candidates raise objections against any perceived errors before the key is finalized.
How to Download MAHA TET Answer Key 2025
The candidates can download the MAHA TET answer key 2025 from the official website by following the steps provided below:
-
Go to the official MAHA TET website: www.mahatet.in
-
On the homepage, look for the latest information about the MAHA TET and click on the MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 link.
-
Click on the link for the Paper 1 or Paper 2 answer key as per your choice.
-
The answer key PDF will open. You can download and save it for future reference.
-
Compare your exam responses with the official key to estimate your score.
MAHA TET 2025 Qualifying Marks
The MAHA TET is a qualifying exam, which means that the candidates are required to score minimum marks prescribed by MSCE, to be considered eligible for teaching positions. The minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the MSCE are:
-
General category: 90 out of 150
-
Reserved categories: 82 out of 150
