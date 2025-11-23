IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 Soon at mahatet.in, Check Steps to Download Paper 1 & 2 Answer Key PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 23, 2025, 16:30 IST

MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will soon publish the MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 on its official website, mahatet.in. The answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be made available in PDF format. Candidates can download the MAHA TET 2025 answer key from this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MAHA TET Answer Key 2025
MAHA TET Answer Key 2025

MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key: The MAHA TET answer key will help the candidates evaluate their performance in the exam by helping them check the answers to the questions that they have attempted. The MAHA TET 2025 answer key will be released soon on the official website of MSCE along with the process to raise objections.This allows the candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy found in the answer key.

MAHA TET Exam Pattern

The MAHA TET consists of two papers: Paper 1 for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The exam is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper mode) for 2.5 hours. The medium of the exam is English and Marathi except for the Language II section, which will be in English only.

Check the MAHA TET 2025 Exam Analysis

Download the MAHA TET 2025 Question Paper

What is MAHA TET?

MAHA TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted by MSCE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Maharashtra schools. The MAHA TET is a qualifying exam to certify the candidates to be eligible to appear for the teaching positions in the schools across the state. The MAHA TET Answer Key is a crucial document because:

  • It allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their scores.

  • It provides transparency by showing the “correct” answers.

  • It lets candidates raise objections against any perceived errors before the key is finalized.

How to Download MAHA TET Answer Key 2025

The candidates can download the MAHA TET answer key 2025 from the official website by following the steps provided below:

  • Go to the official MAHA TET website: www.mahatet.in

  • On the homepage, look for the latest information about the MAHA TET and click on the MAHA TET Answer Key 2025 link.

  • Click on the link for the Paper 1 or Paper 2 answer key as per your choice.

  • The answer key PDF will open. You can download and save it for future reference.

  • Compare your exam responses with the official key to estimate your score.

MAHA TET 2025 Qualifying Marks

The MAHA TET is a qualifying exam, which means that the candidates are required to score minimum marks prescribed by MSCE, to be considered eligible for teaching positions. The minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the MSCE are:

  • General category: 90 out of 150

  • Reserved categories: 82 out of 150

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News