MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) is being conducted at 1423 centres in 37 districts of the state as per the official information. The candidates appearing for the examination must check the detailed exam analysis to know their chances of qualifying the exam based on the difficulty level of the exam. The detailed analysis will be provided after the MAHA TET exam gets over.
The MAHA TET 2025 is conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 is for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5), and Shift 2 for Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).
In this article, we have curated paper-wise MAHA TET analysis to provide you a deep insight into the exam’s difficulty level so that you can analyze whether you can qualify the exam or not.
Check the MAHA TET Exam Timings and Schedule
MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025
The MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 is conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm and the candidates appearing for the exam are keen to know their chances of qualifying in the paper. As per the official information, the number of candidates applied for Paper 1 are 2,03,334. These candidates must be hoping to secure a position to qualify the exam so that they can teach at the primary level in the schools across the state. So, if you are appearing for the MAHA TET Paper 1 then you can check the in-depth analysis here.
MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 Difficulty Level
The MAHA TET Paper 1 consists of five sections- Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and EVS. The difficulty level of the paper will be provided once the exam gets over based on the candidate’s feedback.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Language I
|
To be Updated
|
Language II
|
To be Updated
|
Mathematics
|
To be Updated
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
To be Updated
MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 Good Attempts
In order to check whether you will be able to get through the exam, we are going to provide here the probable number of questions that must be attempted by you to easily qualify the exam.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Language I
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Language II
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
30
|
To be Updated
|
Total
|
150
|
To be Updated
