IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 23, 2025, 12:19 IST

MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is conducting the MAHA TET 2025 today in two shifts. Check this article for detailed exam analysis based on the experts insights and candidate’s feedback.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check the MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025
Check the MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025

MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) is being conducted at 1423 centres in 37 districts of the state as per the official information. The candidates appearing for the examination must check the detailed exam analysis to know their chances of qualifying the exam based on the difficulty level of the exam. The detailed analysis will be provided after the MAHA TET exam gets over.

The MAHA TET 2025 is conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 is for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5), and Shift 2 for Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).

In this article, we have curated paper-wise MAHA TET analysis to provide you a deep insight into the exam’s difficulty level so that you can analyze whether you can qualify the exam or not.

Check the MAHA TET Exam Timings and Schedule

Check the MAHA TET Big Update 2025

MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025

The MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 is conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm and the candidates appearing for the exam are keen to know their chances of qualifying in the paper. As per the official information, the number of candidates applied for Paper 1 are 2,03,334. These candidates must be hoping to secure a position to qualify the exam so that they can teach at the primary level in the schools across the state. So, if you are appearing for the MAHA TET Paper 1 then you can check the in-depth analysis here.

MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 Difficulty Level

The MAHA TET Paper 1 consists of five sections- Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and EVS. The difficulty level of the paper will be provided once the exam gets over based on the candidate’s feedback.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Language I

To be Updated

Language II

To be Updated

Mathematics

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

To be Updated

MAHA TET 2025 Paper 1 Good Attempts

In order to check whether you will be able to get through the exam, we are going to provide here the probable number of questions that must be attempted by you to easily qualify the exam.

Subject

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

To be Updated

Language I

30

To be Updated

Language II

30

To be Updated

Mathematics

30

To be Updated

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News