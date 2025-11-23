MAHA TET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Qualifying Marks Here

MAHA TET Cut Off 2025: The MAHA TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for candidates aiming at teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in Maharashtra. The MAHA TET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to qualify the exam. If the candidate has obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the MAHA TET 2025, he will be awarded with the MAHA TET Certificate. This article provides category-wise minimum marks, the steps to download the cut-off, and factors affecting the cut-off for MAHA TET 2025.
MAHA TET Cut Off 2025
The MAHA TET exam is held for both Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) with a total of 150 marks. The MSCE releases the MAHA TET minimum qualifying marks criteria in the official notification itself which is pre-determined, as MAHA TET is only a qualifying exam to certify the candidates.
Check the MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025
Download the MAHA TET 2025 Question Paper
Check the MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key
MAHA TET 2025 Cut Off Marks
The minimum qualifying marks for MAHA TET 2025 are set category-wise by MSCE. According to the MSCE, the general category candidates are required to score 90 marks out of 150, whereas the reserved category candidates need to score 82 marks out of 150
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks (out of 150)
|
General (Unreserved)
|
90 marks
|
OBC / SC / ST / PwBD (Reserved)
|
82 marks
MAHA TET Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) announces the MAHA TET minimum qualifying marks and percentage in the official notification. The candidates who are appearing for the MAHA TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 must have a knowledge about these minimum marks so that they can have an idea as to how many questions they need to attempt to secure a decent score. Check the MAHA TET minimum qualifying percentage below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
General (Unreserved)
|
60%
|
OBC / SC / ST / PwBD (Reserved)
|
55%
How to Download MAHA TET Cut Off Marks 2025
Candidates can download the MAHA TET cut off marks 2025 from the official website of MSCE at mahatet.in. Follow these steps to download the cut off marks:
-
Visit the official MAHA TET website- mahatet.in
-
On the homepage, look for a link titled “MAHA TET Cut Off 2025”.
-
Click the link and download the PDF containing category-wise minimum marks.
-
Save the PDF for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation