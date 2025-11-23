MAHA TET Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Qualifying Marks Here

MAHA TET Cut Off 2025: The MAHA TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) for candidates aiming at teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in Maharashtra. The MAHA TET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to qualify the exam. If the candidate has obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the MAHA TET 2025, he will be awarded with the MAHA TET Certificate. This article provides category-wise minimum marks, the steps to download the cut-off, and factors affecting the cut-off for MAHA TET 2025.

MAHA TET Cut Off 2025

The MAHA TET exam is held for both Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) with a total of 150 marks. The MSCE releases the MAHA TET minimum qualifying marks criteria in the official notification itself which is pre-determined, as MAHA TET is only a qualifying exam to certify the candidates.