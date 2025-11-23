Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025: Download November 23 Paper PDF

Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam 2025 was conducted in a single shift for two hours, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Test-takers are eager to know the types of questions asked in the exam and estimate their probable scores to predict their chances of qualifying. You can download the Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025 and Answer Key here.
RSMSSB Driver question papers are an essential tool for candidates aiming to score higher. Aspirants gearing up for the next cycle must review the question paper to get a clear understanding of the exam pattern, difficulty level, and trending topics. It also gives you a strategic advantage and help you approach the exam with confidence!
Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025
Rajasthan Driver question paper will help candidates who are going to appear for the next recruitment cycles to understand the types of questions asked in the exam and difficulty level. This state-level exam is conducted to fill 2756 vacancies. As the official question paper is yet to be released, we will provide you with the unofficial RSMSSB driver question paper 2025 shared on the online platforms.
Also, check: Rajasthan Driver Exam Analysis 2025
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
Rajasthan Driver written exam serves as the first stage in selecting qualified candidates for 2756 vacancies. It is designed to assess candidates' knowledge, language skills, reasoning abilities and suitability for the role. Those who will clear this stage will proceed to the driving test. Candidates can refer to the Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025 PDF provided here to get a glimpse into the type of questions asked, important topics and prepare for future attempts accordingly. The direct link to download Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Question will be provided here as soon as we get our hands on the Rajasthan Driver Paper PDF.
|
Rajasthan Driver Question Paper 2025
|
Download PDF (To be activated soon)
What is Rajasthan Driver Question Paper Pattern?
Rajasthan Driver exam is conducted in offline mode. It consists of 120 multiple choice questions to be completed in 2 hours. The paper covers subjects like General Hindi, English, Geography, History, Arts & Culture of Rajasthan, Political Science, and General Mathematics.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
20
|
2 hours
|
General English
|
15
|
Geography
|
20
|
History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)
|
20
|
Political and administrative system with
special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state
|
10
|
General Science
|
05
|
Current Events
|
10
|
Basic Computer
|
05
|
General Mathematics
|
15
|
Total
|
120
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation