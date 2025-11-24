School Assembly News Headlines Today (24 November):G20 Summit, Australian Open and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 24 November, 2025 - Daily School Assembly Headlines—covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news—play a crucial role in shaping young minds. Regular exposure to current events builds responsible citizenship, sparks curiosity, and strengthens news literacy. As students explore ongoing issues and develop their own viewpoints, they sharpen critical-thinking abilities. This continuous learning helps them understand India’s growth, challenges, and global standing, ultimately preparing them to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing world.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi attends India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg
Punjab Commemorates 350th Martyrdom Year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Anandpur Sahib
India Calls for Equitable Climate Action at COP30 Closing Plenary in Brazil
Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Urges Filmmakers at IFFI 2025 to Explore Jammu & Kashmir
India Strengthens Academia-Industry Links to Empower Young Innovators
PM Modi Meets South African President Ramaphosa at G20, Reviews Bilateral Ties
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends ‘Global Peace Honours’ to Commemorate 26/11 Heroes
International News Headlines for School Assembly
India announces new trilateral partnership with Australia and Canada to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies
Geneva Talks Underway on US Draft Peace Plan for Ukraine War
Study Finds Rising Mercury Levels in Oceans Threatening Marine Life
World Leaders Approve COP30 Climate Agreement, Urge Accelerated Global Action
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges G20 to Use Power to Ease Global Suffering
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Lakshya Sen Clinches Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title
Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team wins First T20 World Cup
Indian Men’s Hockey Team to Face South Korea in Opening Match of 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Nagaland Hosts Dr. Talimeren Ao Junior Girls National Football Championship 2025-26
Anahat Singh Defeats Joshna Chinappa to Win Women’s Title at Indian Open Squash
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse
'New US sanctions threaten to disrupt India's Russian crude oil lifeline'
FM Sitharaman meets infrastructure, energy experts on Budget for FY27
Thought of the Day
“Discipline is choosing what you want most over what you want now.”
Meaning: This quote means prioritizing long-term goals over short-term temptations. It reminds students that real success comes from consistency and self-control, not quick comfort or instant gratification. For example, studying for an hour instead of scrolling on a phone may feel difficult in the moment, but it brings you closer to your dreams. Discipline helps you stay focused on what truly matters—your growth, your goals, and your future. When you make choices based on your bigger vision instead of temporary desires, you build habits that lead to achievement and confidence.
