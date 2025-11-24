IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today (24 November):G20 Summit, Australian Open and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 24, 2025, 08:52 IST

School Assembly News Headlines 24 November, 2025 - This briefing offers a clear and concise overview of major developments, specially curated for your school assembly. The updates are divided into five key sections—National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology—and end with an inspiring “Thought of the Day.” Students who want to explore any topic further can refer to the full source articles.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School Assembly News Headlines 24 November, 2025 - Daily School Assembly Headlines—covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news—play a crucial role in shaping young minds. Regular exposure to current events builds responsible citizenship, sparks curiosity, and strengthens news literacy. As students explore ongoing issues and develop their own viewpoints, they sharpen critical-thinking abilities. This continuous learning helps them understand India’s growth, challenges, and global standing, ultimately preparing them to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing world.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • PM Modi attends India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg

  • Punjab Commemorates 350th Martyrdom Year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Anandpur Sahib

  • India Calls for Equitable Climate Action at COP30 Closing Plenary in Brazil

  • Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Urges Filmmakers at IFFI 2025 to Explore Jammu & Kashmir

  • India Strengthens Academia-Industry Links to Empower Young Innovators

  • PM Modi Meets South African President Ramaphosa at G20, Reviews Bilateral Ties

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends ‘Global Peace Honours’ to Commemorate 26/11 Heroes

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • India announces new trilateral partnership with Australia and Canada to enhance cooperation in emerging technologies

  • Geneva Talks Underway on US Draft Peace Plan for Ukraine War

  • Study Finds Rising Mercury Levels in Oceans Threatening Marine Life

  • World Leaders Approve COP30 Climate Agreement, Urge Accelerated Global Action

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges G20 to Use Power to Ease Global Suffering

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Lakshya Sen Clinches Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title

  • Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team wins First T20 World Cup

  • Indian Men’s Hockey Team to Face South Korea in Opening Match of 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

  • Nagaland Hosts Dr. Talimeren Ao Junior Girls National Football Championship 2025-26

  • Anahat Singh Defeats Joshna Chinappa to Win Women’s Title at Indian Open Squash

Also Check 

80+ Synonyms List for Kids And All Grades School Students

30+ Question of the Day for School Assembly with Answers

Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse

  • 'New US sanctions threaten to disrupt India's Russian crude oil lifeline'

  • FM Sitharaman meets infrastructure, energy experts on Budget for FY27

Thought of the Day

“Discipline is choosing what you want most over what you want now.”

Meaning: This quote means prioritizing long-term goals over short-term temptations. It reminds students that real success comes from consistency and self-control, not quick comfort or instant gratification. For example, studying for an hour instead of scrolling on a phone may feel difficult in the moment, but it brings you closer to your dreams. Discipline helps you stay focused on what truly matters—your growth, your goals, and your future. When you make choices based on your bigger vision instead of temporary desires, you build habits that lead to achievement and confidence.

Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly

Also Check|

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News