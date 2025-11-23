IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025: Check IBPS RRB Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam on November 22 and 23. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the IBPS RRB exam, vying for 13316 vacancies. Those who will secure equal to or more than the RRB PO Cut Off 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB Cut-off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to score to proceed further in the recruitment process. The commission is expected to release the RRB PO Prelims cut off a week after the result declaration. In the meantime, you can refer to the state-wise IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025 to gauge your chances of qualifying.

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam has been conducted on November 22 and 23 in four shifts for lakhs of banking aspirants across various IBPS RRB exam centres. The cutoff marks for the same will be released after the result declaration. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases the IBPS RRB Cut Off along with scorecard. It is determined based on various factors like the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released for each category and state.