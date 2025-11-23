IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025: Check IBPS RRB Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 23, 2025, 14:59 IST

IBPS RRB Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has successfully conducted the RRB PO Prelims exam across the country. Aspirants can check the category-wise expected cut off marks here and prepare for Mains exam accordingly. Scroll on to know IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise and Category-wise.

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam on November 22 and 23. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the IBPS RRB exam, vying for 13316 vacancies. Those who will secure equal to or more than the RRB PO Cut Off 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB Cut-off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to score to proceed further in the recruitment process. The commission is expected to release the RRB PO Prelims cut off a week after the result declaration. In the meantime, you can refer to the state-wise IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025 to gauge your chances of qualifying.

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam has been conducted on November 22 and 23 in four shifts for lakhs of banking aspirants across various IBPS RRB exam centres. The cutoff marks for the same will be released after the result declaration. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases the IBPS RRB Cut Off along with scorecard. It is determined based on various factors like the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released for each category and state.

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025

While the official cutoff for IBPS RRB PO 2025 is yet to be released, based on previous year trends and IBPS RRB PO exam analysis, it is estimated that the cutoff marks will range between 40 and 57 for general category. Tabulated below is the IBPS RRB expected cut off for all states.

IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise

IBPS releases the RRB PO cut-off marks separately for each category and state. Candidates should check the expected cut-off for the UR category in their respective state to estimate their chances of qualifying and begin preparing for the Mains exam accordingly.

STATE

UR

ANDHRA PRADESH

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

49–55

ASSAM

51–57

BIHAR

51–57

CHHATTISGARH

50–55

GUJARAT

53–57

HIMACHAL PRADESH

48–53

JAMMU & KASHMIR

50–55

JHARKHAND

50–55

KARNATAKA

51–57

KERALA

51–57

MADHYA PRADESH

53–57

MAHARASHTRA

50–55

MANIPUR

46–51

MEGHALAYA

46–51

MIZORAM

49–53

NAGALAND

47–51

ODISHA

49–55

PUDUCHERRY

47–51

PUNJAB

51–55

RAJASTHAN

55–57

HARYANA

49–53

TAMIL NADU

53–57

TELANGANA

53–57

TRIPURA

49–53

UTTAR PRADESH

55–57

UTTARAKHAND

51–53

WEST BENGAL

51–53

How to check IBPS RRB Cut Off 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

  2. On the homepage, search for IBPS RRB PO Cut Off and Scorecard link.

  3. Once found, click on it. 

  4. A PDF will open in a new window comprising cut off marks for all categories and states.

Factors Influencing IBPS RRB PO Cutoff Marks

The authorities take several factors into consideration while determining IBPS RRB cutoff marks. Listed below are the factors influencing IBPS RRB PO Expected Cut Off:

  • The number of applicants who appeared for the exam 

  • The difficulty level of the exam

  • The performance of the candidates in the exam

  • The category of the candidate

  • Number of vacancies announced

  • Previous year cut-off trends

IBPS RRB 2025 Highlights

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 13316 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Tabulated below are the key highlights of IBPS RRB PO exam.

IBPS RRB 2025 Exam Highlights

Organisation

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Clerk, Officer Scale -1, 2 & 3

Exam Name

IBPS RRB 2025

Vacancy

13316

Exam Dates

PO- 22nd and 23rd November 2025

Clerk- 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th December 2025

Participating Banks

28

Exam Mode

Online

Recruitment Process

Officer Scale 1: Prelims, Mains, Interview 

Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains

Officer Scale 2 & 3: Single Exam, Interview

Official website

ibps.in

