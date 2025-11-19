IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Prelims and Mains Test Cities State-Wise

IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the IBPS RRB Admit Card on November 16, informing aspirants about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to take the exam IBPS RRB PO exam on November 22 and 23 must review their assigned exam centres to prevent any last-minute complications.
As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, PO Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 across the country. This national-level exam aims to fill 13,316 Gramin Bank vacancies across different regions. Thousands of applicants are expected to appear for the exam. Hence, it is essential to review the IBPS RRB Exam Centre List to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process. Check the complete list of IBPS RRB Exam Centres for Prelims and Mains here.
IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Test Cities for Prelims & Mains
IBPS sets up multiple exam centres across all states and union territories in India. These IBPS RRB exam centres ensure that candidates from all parts of the country, including remote areas, can appear for the exam and apply for their desired posts. The exam will be conducted online at these centres for both the preliminary and mains stages.
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres 2025
IBPS announces the details of exam centres to candidates at the time of releasing the admit card. Aspirants are required to reach their examination centre well before the commencement of the exam. Failure to reach the venue on time will lead to disqualification from entering the exam hall and appearing for the test. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims, scheduled for November 22 and 23, will be conducted across 28 states. You can check the complete list of IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres in the table below.
|
State
|
Preliminary Exam Centres
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun, Papumpare
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur
|
Gujrat
|
Ahmedabad, Bardoli, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha, Ernakulum, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahilyanagar, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Solapur, Thane
|
Manipur
|
Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Tura
|
Manipur
|
Azwal
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur , Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Baripada, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelvelli, Tirupur, Vellore, Virudhunagar
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri
List of IBPS RRB Exam Centres 2025 Mains
Individuals who will secure more than IBPS RRB Cut Off in Prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. The IBPS RRB Mains exam centres are less as compared to Prelims exam. You can check the IBPS RRB exam cities in the table below.
|
State
|
Mains Exam Centres
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur
|
Gujrat
|
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulum, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Thane
|
Manipur
|
Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Tura
|
Manipur
|
Aizwal
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Bhatinda, Phagwara
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelvelli, Vellore
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kolkata, Siliguri
