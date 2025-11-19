IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Prelims and Mains Test Cities State-Wise

IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the IBPS RRB Admit Card on November 16, informing aspirants about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to take the exam IBPS RRB PO exam on November 22 and 23 must review their assigned exam centres to prevent any last-minute complications. As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, PO Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 across the country. This national-level exam aims to fill 13,316 Gramin Bank vacancies across different regions. Thousands of applicants are expected to appear for the exam. Hence, it is essential to review the IBPS RRB Exam Centre List to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process. Check the complete list of IBPS RRB Exam Centres for Prelims and Mains here.

IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Test Cities for Prelims & Mains IBPS sets up multiple exam centres across all states and union territories in India. These IBPS RRB exam centres ensure that candidates from all parts of the country, including remote areas, can appear for the exam and apply for their desired posts. The exam will be conducted online at these centres for both the preliminary and mains stages. IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres 2025 IBPS announces the details of exam centres to candidates at the time of releasing the admit card. Aspirants are required to reach their examination centre well before the commencement of the exam. Failure to reach the venue on time will lead to disqualification from entering the exam hall and appearing for the test. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims, scheduled for November 22 and 23, will be conducted across 28 states. You can check the complete list of IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres in the table below.

State Preliminary Exam Centres Andhra Pradesh Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun, Papumpare Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur Gujrat Ahmedabad, Bardoli, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi Kerala Alappuzha, Ernakulum, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahilyanagar, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Solapur, Thane Manipur Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching Meghalaya Shillong, Tura Manipur Azwal Nagaland Dimapur , Kohima Odisha Balasore, Baripada, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara Rajasthan Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelvelli, Tirupur, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal Asansol, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

List of IBPS RRB Exam Centres 2025 Mains Individuals who will secure more than IBPS RRB Cut Off in Prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. The IBPS RRB Mains exam centres are less as compared to Prelims exam. You can check the IBPS RRB exam cities in the table below. State Mains Exam Centres Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar Bihar Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur Gujrat Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una Jammu & Kashmir Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi Kerala Ernakulum, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Thane Manipur Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching Meghalaya Shillong, Tura Manipur Aizwal Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Bhatinda, Phagwara Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelvelli, Vellore Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee West Bengal Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kolkata, Siliguri