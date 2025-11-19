RRB NTPC Result 2025
IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Prelims and Mains Test Cities State-Wise

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 19, 2025, 15:23 IST

IBPS RRB Exam Centres 2025 list is now available. PO Prelims exam is scheduled for November 23 and 24, while IBPS RRB Clerk exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14. Prospective candidates must check the state-wise exam centres list to plan their travel. Also, don't forget to carry the necessary documents to enter the examination centre.

List of IBPS RRB Exam Centres for Prelims & Mains
List of IBPS RRB Exam Centres for Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the IBPS RRB Admit Card on November 16, informing aspirants about their exam centre and venue. Individuals planning to take the exam IBPS RRB PO exam on November 22 and 23 must review their assigned exam centres to prevent any last-minute complications. 

As per the IBPS RRB Exam Schedule, PO Prelims exam will be held on November 22 and 23, and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 across the country. This national-level exam aims to fill 13,316 Gramin Bank vacancies across different regions. Thousands of applicants are expected to appear for the exam. Hence, it is essential to review the IBPS RRB Exam Centre List to plan travel and ensure a smooth examination process. Check the complete list of IBPS RRB Exam Centres for Prelims and Mains here.

IBPS RRB Exam Centre 2025: List of Test Cities for Prelims & Mains

IBPS sets up multiple exam centres across all states and union territories in India. These IBPS RRB exam centres ensure that candidates from all parts of the country, including remote areas, can appear for the exam and apply for their desired posts. The exam will be conducted online at these centres for both the preliminary and mains stages.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres 2025

IBPS announces the details of exam centres to candidates at the time of releasing the admit card. Aspirants are required to reach their examination centre well before the commencement of the exam. Failure to reach the venue on time will lead to disqualification from entering the exam hall and appearing for the test. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims, scheduled for November 22 and 23, will be conducted across 28 states. You can check the complete list of IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Centres in the table below.

State

Preliminary Exam Centres

Andhra Pradesh

Ananthapur, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun, Papumpare

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur

Gujrat

Ahmedabad, Bardoli, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulum, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahilyanagar, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Parbhani, Pune, Raigad, Solapur, Thane

Manipur

Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

Manipur

Azwal

Nagaland

Dimapur , Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Baripada, Berhampur(Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelvelli, Tirupur, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

Asansol, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

List of IBPS RRB Exam Centres 2025 Mains

Individuals who will secure more than IBPS RRB Cut Off in Prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. The IBPS RRB Mains exam centres are less as compared to Prelims exam. You can check the IBPS RRB exam cities in the table below.

State

Mains Exam Centres

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar

Bihar

Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur

Gujrat

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramullah, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Belagavi (Belgaum), Davangere, Dharwad, Hubballi (Hubli), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

Ernakulum, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Thane

Manipur

Churachandpur, Imphal, Kakching

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

Manipur

Aizwal

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Bhatinda, Phagwara

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelvelli, Vellore

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

Asansol, Greater Kolkata, Kolkata, Siliguri




