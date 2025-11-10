Which Place Is Known As The Scotland Of India?

India is a land of stunning beauty and immense variety. It is home to majestic mountains, mighty, life-giving rivers, and lush green landscapes. From the snow-capped Himalayas to the warm coastal beaches, the scenery constantly changes. Because of this natural beauty, many Indian destinations are compared to famous places around the world. Some hill stations are so charming they're called the "Switzerland of India", while parts of Kashmir are often nicknamed "Mini Europe".

These comparisons show just how diverse and picturesque India truly is. But do you know there is a place in India often described as being so beautiful, misty, and green that it has earned the nickname of "The Scotland of India"? In this article, we'll take a look at which incredible location holds this special title.

