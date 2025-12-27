This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 27 through the years? Every date in the calendar holds moments that changed lives, made news, and shaped the world. On December 27, naturalist Charles Darwin set off on his famous voyage aboard the HMS Beagle, which helped him form ideas about evolution. The national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, was first sung at a Congress session. Radio City Music Hall opened in New York. The International Monetary Fund was created. And in 2007, Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was tragically assassinated. In this article, we'll look at these events and more to understand why December 27 matters in history.

What Happened On This Day—December 27?

Here's what happened in history on December 27: