This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 December

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 27 through the years? Every date in the calendar holds moments that changed lives, made news, and shaped the world. On December 27, naturalist Charles Darwin set off on his famous voyage aboard the HMS Beagle, which helped him form ideas about evolution. The national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, was first sung at a Congress session. Radio City Music Hall opened in New York. The International Monetary Fund was created. And in 2007, Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was tragically assassinated. In this article, we'll look at these events and more to understand why December 27 matters in history.
What Happened On This Day—December 27?
Here's what happened in history on December 27:
1831 – Charles Darwin Sets Sail from England
- On December 27, 1831, Charles Darwin sailed from Plymouth, England.
- He travelled aboard the HMS Beagle.
- The voyage lasted five years.
- He visited places like the Galápagos Islands and New Zealand.
- His observations shaped the theory of evolution.
1900 – Carry Nation Smashes a Bar
- On December 27, 1900, prohibitionist Carry Nation attacked a bar in Wichita, Kansas.
- She caused heavy damage at the Carey Hotel.
- Nation was arrested but released shortly after.
- She became famous for using a hatchet against saloons.
1904 – Peter Pan Opens in London
- On December 27, 1904, Peter Pan opened in London.
- J. M. Barrie wrote the play.
- It premiered at the Duke of York's Theatre.
- The story of the boy who never grew up became a classic.
1918 – Polish Uprising in Poznań
- On December 27, 1918, Polish citizens rose against German troops.
- Fighting broke out in the city of Poznań.
- Volunteers and war veterans joined the revolt.
- The uprising helped Poland regain independence.
1932 – Radio City Music Hall Opens
- On December 27, 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.
- It became one of the world's most famous entertainment venues.
- The hall was known for grand shows and performances.
1935 – Regina Jonas Becomes First Woman Rabbi
- On December 27, 1935, Regina Jonas was ordained.
- She became the first woman rabbi in history.
- Many male leaders refused her the pulpit.
- She later served communities during WWII.
- She died at Auschwitz.
1944 – FDR Seizes Montgomery Ward
- On December 27, 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt seized Montgomery Ward properties.
- The company had refused to enter into a labour agreement.
- The move was aimed at preventing wartime strikes.
- It showed expanded federal authority.
1968 – Apollo 8 Returns to Earth
- On December 27, 1968, Apollo 8 returned safely to Earth.
- It was the first manned mission to orbit the Moon.
- Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and William Anders were aboard.
- The mission marked a significant milestone in space.
1979 – Soviets Take Over in Afghanistan
- On December 27, 1979, Soviet troops took control of Afghanistan.
- About 75,000 soldiers entered the country.
- Babrak Karmal was installed as leader.
- The conflict lasted nearly ten years.
1985 – Dian Fossey Found Murdered
- On December 27, 1985, Dian Fossey was found dead in Rwanda.
- She was known for protecting mountain gorillas
- Her murder was linked to her fight against poaching.
- The case remains unresolved.
2007 – Benazir Bhutto Assassinated
- On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.
- She was killed in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
- Bhutto was the first female leader of a Muslim country.
- Her death shocked the world.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 27?
December 27 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 27
Louis Pasteur (1822–1895)
- Developed germ theory.
- Invented pasteurisation.
Marlene Dietrich (1901–1992)
- Actress and singer.
- Known for The Blue Angel and Morocco.
Timothée Chalamet (1995– )
- Star of Call Me by Your Name and Dune.
- Played Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
Notable Deaths on December 27
- Benazir Bhutto (1953–2007) – Former prime minister of Pakistan. She was the first woman to lead a Muslim country. She was assassinated on this day.
- Carrie Fisher (1956–2016) – American actress and writer. She was best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars.
- Gustave Eiffel (1832–1923) – French engineer who designed the Eiffel Tower.
- Lester B. Pearson (1897–1972) – Canadian prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
- Alan Bates (1934–2003) – English actor known for Zorba the Greek and Women in Love.
- Hal Ashby (1929–1988) – American film director of Harold and Maude and Being There.
- Meadowlark Lemon (1932–2015) – American basketball player with the Harlem Globetrotters.
- Don Imus (1940–2019) – American radio talk-show host known for Imus in the Morning.
- Stephen F. Austin (1793–1836) – American settler known as the "Father of Texas".
- Amy Beach (1867–1944) – American composer and pianist.
- Robert Graham (1938–2008) – Mexican-American sculptor and artist.
- Iván Calderón (1962–2003) – Puerto Rican baseball player.
