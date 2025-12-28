Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Jagran Josh presents a weekly current affairs quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive examinations. It mainly includes questions related to the INSV Kaundinya, National Farmers' Day 2025 etc. 1. During its maiden sea voyage, INSV Kaundinya will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to which destination?

(A) Dubai, UAE

(B) Colombo, Sri Lanka

(C) Muscat, Oman

(D) Male, Maldives Correct Answer: (C) Muscat, Oman The Indian Navy’s traditional sail-powered vessel INSV Kaundinya will set sail on its maiden voyage on 29 December 2025. The historic vessel will travel from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman, symbolically reviving ancient maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for centuries. 2. Who won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions?

(A) Saurabh Chaudhary

(B) Gagan Narang

(C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav

(D) Jitu Rai

Correct Answer: (C) Kiran Ankush Jadhav Navy shooter Kiran Ankush Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions with an impressive performance. The championship is being held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy. 3. With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions?

(A) IIT Delhi

(B) NSUT

(C) DU

(D) Jamia Millia Islamia Correct Answer: (B) NSUT On 22 December 2025, the Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The partnership focuses on AI-based and software-driven defence solutions. NSUT students and faculty will work on live Army projects, while the university will conduct Faculty Development Programmes for capacity building.

4. Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in which country?

(A) Sri Lanka

(B) Nepal

(C) Bangladesh

(D) Maldives Correct Answer: (A) Sri Lanka External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurated a 120-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in Kilinochchi district, Sri Lanka. The 110-ton bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu. 5. On which date is National Farmers’ Day celebrated in India?

(A) 25 December

(B) 23 December

(C) 20 December

(D) 15 December Correct Answer: (B) 23 December National Farmers’ Day is observed across India on 23 December to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, remembered for his deep understanding of rural issues and unwavering advocacy for farmers’ welfare. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to him on this occasion.

6. In which city will the PESA Mahotsav be organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs? A) Varanasi B) Jaipur C) New Delhi D) Visakhapatnam Correct Answer: D) Visakhapatnam The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs jointly organizes the PESA Festival every year on December 23 and 24. This festival is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA). The PESA Festival of the year 2025 will be held in Visakhapatnam. The PESA Act empowers tribal communities by applying the provisions of Panchayati Raj to their scheduled land, while also protecting them from displacement or separation from their land. 7. With which institution did DRDO sign an MoU to promote cooperation in the field of defence and internal security?

A) Indian Institute of Science (IISc) B) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) C) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi D) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Correct Answer: B) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research, education, training, and technology support in the field of defence and internal security. 8. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to score more than 4,000 T20I runs? A) Harmanpreet Kaur B) Smriti Mandhana C) Mithali Raj D) Deepti Sharma Correct Answer: B) Smriti Mandhana India's star woman batter Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score more than 4,000 T20I runs. This is a major achievement for Indian cricket. Overall, she is only the second woman in the world to achieve this feat. New Zealand legend Suzie Bates is the only other player to do so.