ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Successfully Launches US BlueBird Block-2 Satellite into Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again demonstrated its prowess in the global commercial space market. ISRO’s heavy-lift launch vehicle LVM3-M6 (Bahubali) successfully lifted off with the US communications satellite BlueBird Block-2 into low Earth orbit

This is the heaviest satellite to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It was carried out under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and successfully deployed the first of the next-generation BlueBird Block-2 satellites. The LVM3 rocket achieved an orbit of 518.5 km against the planned 520 km orbit. It represents a giant leap for global telecommunications, which aims to provide high-speed 4G and 5G cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones from space.