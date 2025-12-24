ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Successfully Launches US BlueBird Block-2 Satellite into Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again demonstrated its prowess in the global commercial space market. ISRO’s heavy-lift launch vehicle LVM3-M6 (Bahubali) successfully lifted off with the US communications satellite BlueBird Block-2 into low Earth orbit
This is the heaviest satellite to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It was carried out under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and successfully deployed the first of the next-generation BlueBird Block-2 satellites. The LVM3 rocket achieved an orbit of 518.5 km against the planned 520 km orbit. It represents a giant leap for global telecommunications, which aims to provide high-speed 4G and 5G cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones from space.
Key Highlights of the LVM3-M6 / BlueBird Block-2 Mission
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Launch Vehicle
|
LVM3-M6 (previously GSLV Mk-III)
|
Satellite Name
|
BlueBird Block-2 (AST SpaceMobile, USA)
|
Launch Date
|
December 24, 2025
|
Lift-off Time
|
08:55:30 AM IST
|
Payload Weight
|
6,100 kg (Heaviest on Indian soil)
|
Orbit Type
|
Low Earth Orbit (LEO) - 520 km
|
Objective
|
Communication satellite – 4G and 5G connectivity
What is the BlueBird Block-2 Satellite?
The BlueBird Block-2 is a communication satellite as a part of a larger low Earth orbit constellation. Its objective is to build the first direct-to-mobile global satellite connectivity, developed by the US company AST, which is different from traditional satellites that require specialised ground terminals (like dish antennas). The BlueBird constellation is designed to:
-
Direct-to-Mobile: Provide 4G/5G voice, data, and video services directly to regular smartphones at an advanced level.
-
Cellular Tower: It has a massive phased-array antenna featuring approximately 223 square metres, which makes it the largest commercial communication satellite ever deployed in LEO.
-
Global Connectivity: It aims to eliminate "dead zones" by providing internet and mobile signals in remote areas, oceans, and disaster-prone regions.
What is the significance for ISRO?
ISRO’s successful launch will sharpen India’s edge in the global commercial launch market with affordable, reliable rocket services for foreign countries and companies like AST SpaceMobile.
-
Heaviest Payload Record: This mission marks the heaviest satellite ever launched by an Indian rocket into LEO, surpassing previous OneWeb mission records.
-
Commercial Dominance: ISRO is positioning itself as a cost-effective and reliable alternative to SpaceX for heavy-lift commercial missions through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
-
100% Success Rate: The LVM3 rocket continues its flawless streak, marking its 6th operational flight (and 9th flight overall) with a 100% success rate, which is a huge achievement for India's space sector.
-
Indo-US cooperation: The launch strengthens the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States in the space and telecommunications sectors.
More about the LVM3 Rocket:
-
It is one of the three-stage heaviest launch vehicles, earlier known as GSLV Mark III or 'Baahubali' of Indian rockets developed by ISRO. The LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle; the first stage uses solid motors, thecore/second stage uses a liquid stage, and the final/upper stage uses cryogenic stage fuel.
-
LVM3 will be capable of placing the 4-tonne class satellites of the GSAT series into geosynchronous transfer orbits.
-
It is the same vehicle used for India's prestigious Chandrayaan-3 mission and the upcoming human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.
