NASA Scrambles to Recover MAVEN: Long-Term Mars Orbiter Goes Silent After 10 Years in Space

NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft is a long-term Mars orbiter that has been active for more than 10 years and has not communicated since early December 2025. The lack of communication concerns engineers regarding the spacecraft's health, and its ability to communicate with future Mars surface missions. Engineers are currently trying to establish a channel of communication with MAVEN using the Deep Space Network. There are currently other Mars orbiters that are still sending and receiving data.

MAVEN's Mission Overview