SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF Here

SSC CPO Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 exam conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025, can now download their response sheets and the official answer key by provisioning their registration number and password.

The SSC PO Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process. SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Direct Link SSC has activated the link for downloading the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025. Candidates can log in using their Roll Number and Password (as mentioned on their admit cards) to check the response sheet PDF. Click Here to Download SSC CPO 2025 Answer Key (Link Active)

As per the official notice, the answer key link will remain active till December 27, 2025. Candidates are strongly advised to download and save their response sheets, as they will not be available once the link is deactivated. SSC CPO Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Official Notice SSC has issued an official notice regarding the release of the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the latest notice, the commission has uploaded the tentative answer keys along with the candidates' response sheets for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2025. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can raise their objections till December 27, 2025. Click On the direct link below to read the official notice. SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Official Notice SSC CPO Marks Calculator & Marking Scheme

Candidates often get confused during manual calculation. SSC follows a standardised marking pattern for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the marking scheme below to calculate your estimated marks Correct Response: +1 Mark

Incorrect Response: -0.25 Mark (Negative Marking)

Unattempted Questions: 0 Marks

The Calculation Logic: To find your raw score, use this formula: Total Raw Marks = (Total Correct * 1) - (Total Incorrect * 0.25) SSC CPO Sectional Timing 2025: How it Impacted the Raw Scores In 2025 SSC has made the significant shift in the SSC CPO 2025 Exam Pattern with the introduction of a 30-minute sectional timer for each of the four subjects in Paper 1. Unlike previous years where candidates could navigate freely between sections for two hours, this new restriction forced a "locked-in" strategy. This change has fundamentally altered the average raw scores, as seen in the latest SSC CPO Answer Key 2025.

Candidates who previously "saved time" in English or GS to spend 45–50 minutes on complex calculations found themselves cut off at exactly the 30-minute mark.

How to Download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 at ssc.gov.in? Candidates can download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the login button and enter your registration number and password.

SSC CPO Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Match the answers and calculate the marks using official marking scheme

In case of discrepancy raise objection

Download the save the response sheet pdf for future reference How Raise Objections on SSC CPO Tier 1 Answer Key? Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO 2025 Tier 1 exam and find any discrepancy in the SSC CPO Answer 2025 PDF can raise objections through a structured online process. Check the step-by-step process below to raise objections.

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.

Now access the SSC CPO response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.

Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.

Pay the required objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

Submit the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Objections What are Details Mentioned in SSC CPO Answer Key 2025 Before downloading the SSC CPO 2025 Answer Key candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the response sheet pdf. Check the details below

Candidate Name Roll Number

Exam Date & Time

Question ID

Exact Question

Chosen Option

Correct Option What After the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025? Now after releasing the SSC CPO Answer Key 2025, closing the objection window on December 27, 2025, SSC subject matter experts will review all challenges. If valid, changes will be made, and a Final Answer Key will be released. Along with this commission will also release the SSC CPO Paper 1 Result in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who cleared the category-wise cut-offs. Only those who find their names in this list are eligible for the next physical round.