OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for RI, ARI and AMIN Pots - Apply Online Begin Dec 29th at ossc.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 24, 2025, 17:56 IST

OSSSC Recruitment 2025-26 indicative recruitment notification has been released by the  Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on December 24, 2025.  Through the recruitment drive, candidates can apply for different posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Amin and others.  Check eligibility, application process, age limit, selection criteria and others. 

OSSSC Recruitment 2025-26: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on December 24, 2025 has released the indicative recruitment notification for various posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS), Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable,and others. The online application for the posts of Forester and others will be commenced from December 29, 2025, whereas for the posts of RI and others, the link will be activated from December 30, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is January 21/22, 2026, as per the posts.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check all the details regarding the OSSSC Recruitment 2025 including age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Amin Recruitment 2025

The OSSSC has uploaded the indicative recruitment notification for various posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS), Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable,and others.All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Amin and Other Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission

Posts Name

Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS), Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable,and others.

Notification release date 

December 24, 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

December 29/30, 2025 (Posts Wise)

Application End Date

January 21/22, 2024

Official Website

https://www.osssc.gov.in/

Steps to Apply for the OSSSC Recruitment 2025-26?

The authority will release the detailed notification for the above recruitment drive on its official website. The detailed pdf will provide you with all the crucial details including important dates, eligibility, how to apply and other.  You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission - osssc.gov.in 
  • Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button 
  • Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of OSSSC Combined Recruitment 
  • Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
  • Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

