OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for RI, ARI and AMIN Pots - Apply Online Begin Dec 29th at ossc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2025-26: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on December 24, 2025 has released the indicative recruitment notification for various posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS), Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable,and others. The online application for the posts of Forester and others will be commenced from December 29, 2025, whereas for the posts of RI and others, the link will be activated from December 30, 2025. The last date for submission of online application is January 21/22, 2026, as per the posts.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check all the details regarding the OSSSC Recruitment 2025 including age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.