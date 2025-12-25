LOC is an important and sensitive line which is associated with the Jammu and Kashmir region and the relations between India and Pakistan. It is often discussed in government statements and official defence records because of its role in maintaining security and peace in the region. Though it appears similar to a border, its purpose and status are different.

To understand its significance and its meaning, it is necessary to know how it originated, how it operates in practice, and why it holds strategic importance in the border areas.

So, let’s explore this article in more detail and know what the full form of LOC is, its meaning, nature, and the historical background of LOC.

What is the Full Form of LOC?

The full form of LOC is Line of Control. The Line of Control (LoC) is a military line of control within the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir that divides India-controlled regions from Pakistan-controlled regions. It is not an internationally accepted boundary; it is a de facto border in the region between India and Pakistan.