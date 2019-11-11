List of Top 20 Players with most Centuries in International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only cricketer who has scored 100 centuries in the international cricket history. Let us know the name of the top 20 century scorers in international cricket.
Best Cricketers of the world
Best Cricketers of the world

Cricket is considered the game of batsman up to a great extent. If a player scores 100 runs in any match, it is called the century of that match. The top-order batsmen have more chance to hit the century because they have the chance to play more balls.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer who has scored 100 centuries in the cricket world. Ricky Ponting of Australia is on the second spot with 71 centuries and incumbent Indian captain, Virat Kohli is on the third spot in terms of overall highest number of centuries.

Interestingly, Sachin has scored 100 centuries in his 24-year cricket career, while Ricky Ponting has scored 71 centuries in 17 years and Virat Kohli has scored 69 centuries in only 11 years career.

There are 3 Indians in the top 10 list of the cricketers while South Africa and Sri Lanka have 2 players each.

Let us know about players that have scored the highest number of international centuries;

Player

Number Of Centuries 

Duration

1. Sachin Tendulkar

 100

1989–2013

2. Virat Kohli

 73

2008-2023

3.  Ricky Ponting

 71

1995-2012

4. Kumar Sangakkara

 63

2000–2015

5. Jacques Kallis

 62

1995–2014

6. Hashim Amla

 55

2004–2019

7. Mahela Jayawardene

 54

1997–2015

8. Brian Lara

 53

1990–2007

9. Rahul Dravid

 48

1996–2012

10. AB de Villiers

 47

2004–2018

11. David Warner

 45

2009-2023

12. Joe Root

 44

2012-2022

13. Chris Gayle

 42

1999-2021

14.Steve Smith

 42

2010-2023

15. Sanath Jaysuriya

 42

1989–20011

16. Shivnarine Chanderpaul

 41

1994–2015

17. Younis Khan

 41

2000-2017

18. Rohit Sharma

 41

2007–2022

19. Matthew Hayden

 40

19893-2009

20.  Ross Taylor

 40

2006-2022

Apart from the players given in the above table, Virender Sehwag, Ross Taylor, Alastair Cook have also scored 38 centuries each. Rohit Sharma has also scored a total of 37 centuries that includes 27 in ODIs and 6 centuries in Tests.

An important statistic here is that Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world who has scored the most 4 centuries in T20 matches; Gayle has scored 2 centuries. Virat Kohli is yet to score a single century in T20 matches. 

With a smashing century against Sri Lanka, Kohli has equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI tons at home, achieving another milestone. Kohli accomplished the feat in 101 games as opposed to 164 for Tendulkar.

Additionally, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record for most centuries versus Sri Lanka. As he needs 180 more runs to move into the top 5 all-time ODI run scorers, Kohli has the opportunity to break yet another record. In the elite ranking, he is just behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene.

The list of top 20 batsmen includes 4 players from India, Sri Lanka and Australia each while 3 players from South Africa and West Indies each and 2 players from Pakistan. Thus, all the top 20 players belongs to just 6 nations.

So this was the list of top 20 century scorers in international cricket. We hope that very soon Rohit Sharma will secure place in the list of top 20 players.

ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2020: Schedule, Teams and Venues

Top 10 players who have scored most runs in T20 International

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next