List of Top 20 Players with most Centuries in International Cricket

Cricket is considered the game of batsman up to a great extent. If a player scores 100 runs in any match, it is called the century of that match. The top-order batsmen have more chance to hit the century because they have the chance to play more balls.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer who has scored 100 centuries in the cricket world. Ricky Ponting of Australia is on the second spot with 71 centuries and incumbent Indian captain, Virat Kohli is on the third spot in terms of overall highest number of centuries.

Interestingly, Sachin has scored 100 centuries in his 24-year cricket career, while Ricky Ponting has scored 71 centuries in 17 years and Virat Kohli has scored 69 centuries in only 11 years career.

There are 3 Indians in the top 10 list of the cricketers while South Africa and Sri Lanka have 2 players each.

Let us know about players that have scored the highest number of international centuries;

Player Number Of Centuries Duration 1. Sachin Tendulkar 100 1989–2013 2. Virat Kohli 73 2008-2023 3. Ricky Ponting 71 1995-2012 4. Kumar Sangakkara 63 2000–2015 5. Jacques Kallis 62 1995–2014 6. Hashim Amla 55 2004–2019 7. Mahela Jayawardene 54 1997–2015 8. Brian Lara 53 1990–2007 9. Rahul Dravid 48 1996–2012 10. AB de Villiers 47 2004–2018 11. David Warner 45 2009-2023 12. Joe Root 44 2012-2022 13. Chris Gayle 42 1999-2021 14.Steve Smith 42 2010-2023 15. Sanath Jaysuriya 42 1989–20011 16. Shivnarine Chanderpaul 41 1994–2015 17. Younis Khan 41 2000-2017 18. Rohit Sharma 41 2007–2022 19. Matthew Hayden 40 19893-2009 20. Ross Taylor 40 2006-2022

Apart from the players given in the above table, Virender Sehwag, Ross Taylor, Alastair Cook have also scored 38 centuries each. Rohit Sharma has also scored a total of 37 centuries that includes 27 in ODIs and 6 centuries in Tests.

An important statistic here is that Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world who has scored the most 4 centuries in T20 matches; Gayle has scored 2 centuries. Virat Kohli is yet to score a single century in T20 matches.

With a smashing century against Sri Lanka, Kohli has equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI tons at home, achieving another milestone. Kohli accomplished the feat in 101 games as opposed to 164 for Tendulkar.

Additionally, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record for most centuries versus Sri Lanka. As he needs 180 more runs to move into the top 5 all-time ODI run scorers, Kohli has the opportunity to break yet another record. In the elite ranking, he is just behind Tendulkar, Sangakkara, Ponting, Jayasuriya, and Jayawardene.

The list of top 20 batsmen includes 4 players from India, Sri Lanka and Australia each while 3 players from South Africa and West Indies each and 2 players from Pakistan. Thus, all the top 20 players belongs to just 6 nations.

So this was the list of top 20 century scorers in international cricket. We hope that very soon Rohit Sharma will secure place in the list of top 20 players.

