Players with Most Centuries in ICC ODI World Cup

ICC World Cup Most Centuries: Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar hold the record for the most hundreds in the Cricket World Cup.
The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most anticipated and biggest cricket event on the planet, mainly because it’s held every four years and features only the best teams in the world. The World Cup is watched by millions of viewers across the globe, all thanks to the incredibly entertaining cricket action.

The One-Day International format of the World Cup allows players to display their talents to the fullest, but oftentimes, players perform at a whole other level. Teams have exceeded 400 Plus runs on the scorecard, batsmen have hit double centuries, and bowlers have dismissed entire teams for double-digit totals.

The World Cup has seen its share of highs and lows, but today, we take a look at the individual record for most centuries. Check the list of players with the most hundreds in the ICC ODI World Cup here.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Most Centuries in ICC ODI World Cup

Scoring a hundred is one of the greatest achievements of a batsman. The intensity and reward after recording 100 runs for your team are immense for every player, and more so in the World Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament.

It’s a wonderous feat to score a World Cup century despite increased pressure and going against high-level opposition, but some batsmen have managed to score not one, but multiple centuries in the World Cup. Today, we delve into the players with the most hundreds in the World Cup.

India’s Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar are on the top with 6 centuries to their name. Sharma only took 17 innings and two World Cups to reach the milestone, while Tendulkar’s centuries span 44 innings and Six World Cups.

Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are next with 5 centuries each in 35 and 42 innings respectively.

Most Centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup

Rank

Player

100

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Rohit Sharma (IND)

6

17

978

140

2015-2019

2

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

6

44

2278

152

1992-2011

3

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

5

35

1532

124

2003-2015

4

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

5

42

1743

140*

1996-2011

5

David Warner (AUS)

4

18

992

178

2015-2019

6

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

4

21

1006

183

1999-2007

7

AB de Villiers (SA)

4

22

1207

162*

2007-2015

8

Mark Waugh (AUS)

4

22

1004

130

1992-1999

9

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

4

25

1112

161*

2007-2015

10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

4

34

1100

115*

1999-2015

11

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

3

10

537

137

2015-2019

12

Ramiz Raja (PAK)

3

16

700

119*

1987-1996

13

Joe Root (ENG)

3

16

758

121

2015-2019

14

Aaron Finch (AUS)

3

18

787

153

2015-2019

15

Michael Hayden (AUS)

3

21

987

158

2003-2007

16

Viv Richards (WI)

3

21

1013

181

1975-1987

17

Saeed Anwar (PAK)

3

21

915

113*

1996-2003

18

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

3

37

1165

120

1992-2007

19

Ryan ten Doeschate (NED)

2

9

435

119

2007-2011

20

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)

2

11

532

111

2019-2019

21

Geoff Marsh (AUS)

2

13

579

126*

1987-1992

22

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

2

13

575

104

2007-2011

23

Glenn Turner (NZ)

2

14

612

171*

1975-1983

24

Marvan  Atapattu (SL)

2

15

521

124

1999-2003

25

Gordon Greenidge (WI)

2

15

591

106*

1975-1983

26

Mahmudullah (BAN)

2

15

616

128*

2011-2019

27

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

2

15

690

138

2007-2015

28

Aamer Sohail (PAK)

2

16

598

114

1992-1996

29

David Boon (AUS)

2

16

815

100

1987-1992

30

Rahul Dravid (IND)

2

21

860

145

1999-2007

31

Faf du Plessis (SA)

2

21

926

109

2011-2019

32

Upul Tharanga (SL)

2

21

697

133

2007-2015

33

Hashim Amla (SA)

2

22

842

159

2011-2019

34

Nathan Astle (NZ)

2

22

403

102*

1996-2003

35

Virender Sehwag (IND)

2

22

843

175

2003-2011

36

Scott Styris (NZ)

2

22

909

141

2003-2011

37

Kane Williamson (NZ)

2

22

911

148

2011-2019

38

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

2

23

1067

143

1999-2007

39

Virat  Kohli (IND)

2

26

1030

107

2011-2019

40

Martin Guptill (NZ)

2

27

995

237*

2011-2019

41

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

2

29

1146

124*

2007-2019

42

Aravinda de Silva (SL)

2

32

1064

145

1987-2003

43

Stephen Fleming (NZ)

2

33

1075

134*

1996-2007

44

Brian Lara (WI)

2

33

1225

116

1992-2007

45

Chris Gayle (WI)

2

34

1186

215

2003-2019

46

Brad Hodge (AUS)

1

2

152

123

2007-2007

47

Keith Fletcher (ENG)

1

3

207

131

1975-1975

48

Imran Nazir (PAK)

1

3

190

160

2007-2007

49

Dennis Amiss (ENG)

1

4

243

137

1975-1975

50

Trevor Chappel (AUS)

1

4

139

110

1983-1983

 

Next