Players with Most Centuries in ICC ODI World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most anticipated and biggest cricket event on the planet, mainly because it’s held every four years and features only the best teams in the world. The World Cup is watched by millions of viewers across the globe, all thanks to the incredibly entertaining cricket action.

The One-Day International format of the World Cup allows players to display their talents to the fullest, but oftentimes, players perform at a whole other level. Teams have exceeded 400 Plus runs on the scorecard, batsmen have hit double centuries, and bowlers have dismissed entire teams for double-digit totals.

The World Cup has seen its share of highs and lows, but today, we take a look at the individual record for most centuries. Check the list of players with the most hundreds in the ICC ODI World Cup here.

Scoring a hundred is one of the greatest achievements of a batsman. The intensity and reward after recording 100 runs for your team are immense for every player, and more so in the World Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament.

It’s a wonderous feat to score a World Cup century despite increased pressure and going against high-level opposition, but some batsmen have managed to score not one, but multiple centuries in the World Cup. Today, we delve into the players with the most hundreds in the World Cup.

India’s Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar are on the top with 6 centuries to their name. Sharma only took 17 innings and two World Cups to reach the milestone, while Tendulkar’s centuries span 44 innings and Six World Cups.

Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are next with 5 centuries each in 35 and 42 innings respectively.