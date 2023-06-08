Highest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup
The quadrennial ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is on the horizon and promises another action-packed edition full of dramatic chases, high run totals and incredible bowling demonstrations. The one-day international is the most preferred format of cricket for the majority of fans. It’s not as technical and slow as test cricket, and players don’t play as recklessly as they do in Twenty20. The ODI games last a day and can be a good source of entertainment for the whole family, especially when the match falls on a holiday.
There was a time when 300 was considered a high run total in ODI, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, registering a 300+ team score is almost essential to win big games. Teams are even crossing 400 runs, that too in the high-pressure World Cup games. Crossing the 400-run mark was a rarity till the last decade.
The ICC Cricket World Cup has also seen its fair share of huge totals, with 7 of the top 10 highest team scores coming in just the last two editions of the tournament.
The 2023 World Cup will commence in October and should be on the watchlist of every cricket fan. To further enhance your knowledge and gain some insight into the tournament, check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC Cricket World Cup here.
Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup
There have been times when batsmen have forgotten they were playing an ODI game and began blasting the ball for boundaries from the very start. Players like Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist were notorious for starting their innings with a boundary.
Whether it’s the favourable pitches, weather conditions or other factors, the average score of ODI games is increasing, and bigger totals are becoming increasingly common. However, the World Cup is the most prestigious and celebrated tournament in cricket, resulting in added pressure on players. Yet, teams like Australia, India and South Africa, have frequently put up the highest team scores ever in the Cricket World Cup, thanks to record-breaking partnerships, double centuries, and charged batting.
Currently, Australia holds the record for the biggest World Cup total. In the 2015 World Cup, Australia thrashed the Afghanistan team by 275 runs, scoring 417/6 batting first. Check the other highest team scores in the World Cup below.
Highest Team Score In ICC ODI Cricket World Cup
|
Position
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
Innings
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Australia
|
417/6
|
50
|
1
|
Afghanistan
|
04-Mar-15
|
2
|
India
|
413/5
|
50
|
1
|
Bermuda
|
19-Mar-07
|
3
|
South Africa
|
411/4
|
50
|
1
|
Ireland
|
03-Mar-15
|
4
|
South Africa
|
408/5
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
27-Feb-15
|
5
|
Sri Lanka
|
398/5
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
06-Mar-96
|
6
|
England
|
397/6
|
50
|
1
|
Afghanistan
|
18-Jun-19
|
7
|
New Zealand
|
393/6
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
21-Mar-15
|
8
|
England
|
386/6
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
08-Jun-19
|
9
|
Australia
|
381/5
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
20-Jun-19
|
10
|
Australia
|
377/6
|
50
|
1
|
South Africa
|
24-Mar-07
|
11
|
Australia
|
376/9
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
08-Mar-15
|
12
|
India
|
373/6
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
26-May-99
|
13
|
West Indies
|
372/2
|
50
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
24-Feb-15
|
14
|
India
|
370/4
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
19-Feb-11
|
15
|
New Zealand
|
363/5
|
50
|
1
|
Canada
|
22-Mar-07
|
16
|
Sri Lanka
|
363/9
|
50
|
1
|
Scotland
|
11-Mar-15
|
17
|
West Indies
|
360/4
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
13-Oct-87
|
18
|
Australia
|
359/2
|
50
|
1
|
India
|
23-Mar-03
|
19
|
Australia
|
358/5
|
50
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
18-Mar-07
|
20
|
New Zealand
|
358/6
|
50
|
1
|
Canada
|
13-Mar-11
|
21
|
South Africa
|
356/4
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
10-Apr-07
|
22
|
South Africa
|
353/3
|
40
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
16-Mar-07
|
23
|
India
|
352/5
|
50
|
1
|
Australia
|
09-Jun-19
|
24
|
South Africa
|
351/5
|
50
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
03-Mar-11
|
25
|
Pakistan
|
349
|
49.5
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
21-Mar-07
|
26
|
Australia
|
348/6
|
50
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
20-Apr-07
|
27
|
Pakistan
|
348/8
|
50
|
1
|
England
|
03-Jun-19
|
28
|
Australia
|
342/9
|
50
|
1
|
England
|
14-Feb-15
|
29
|
South Africa
|
341/6
|
50
|
1
|
U.A.E.
|
12-Mar-15
|
30
|
Zimbabwe
|
340/2
|
50
|
1
|
Namibia
|
10-Feb-03
|
31
|
South Africa
|
339/4
|
50
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
15-Feb-15
|
32
|
Pakistan
|
339/6
|
50
|
1
|
U.A.E.
|
04-Mar-15
|
33
|
India
|
338
|
49.5
|
1
|
England
|
27-Feb-11
|
34
|
England
|
338/8
|
50
|
2
|
India
|
27-Feb-11
|
35
|
Sri Lanka
|
338/6
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
01-Jul-19
|
36
|
Pakistan
|
338/5
|
60
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
09-Jun-83
|
37
|
England
|
337/7
|
50
|
1
|
India
|
30-Jun-19
|
38
|
India
|
336/5
|
50
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
16-Jun-19
|
39
|
Australia
|
334/6
|
50
|
1
|
Scotland
|
14-Mar-07
|
40
|
England
|
334/9
|
50
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
03-Jun-19
|
41
|
Australia
|
334/7
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
15-Jun-19
|
42
|
England
|
334/4
|
60
|
1
|
India
|
07-Jun-75
|
43
|
Bangladesh
|
333/8
|
50
|
2
|
Australia
|
20-Jun-19
|
44
|
England
|
333/9
|
60
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
11-Jun-83
|
45
|
Sri Lanka
|
332/7
|
50
|
1
|
Canada
|
20-Feb-11
|
46
|
Sri Lanka
|
332/1
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
26-Feb-15
|
47
|
New Zealand
|
331/7
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
20-Mar-07
|
48
|
New Zealand
|
331/6
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
14-Feb-15
|
49
|
Ireland
|
331/8
|
50
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
07-Mar-15
|
50
|
West Indies
|
330/8
|
50
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
28-Feb-11
|
51
|
Bangladesh
|
330/6
|
50
|
1
|
South Africa
|
02-Jun-19
|
52
|
Pakistan
|
330/6
|
60
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
14-Jun-75
|
53
|
Ireland
|
329/7
|
49.1
|
2
|
England
|
02-Mar-11
|
54
|
India
|
329/2
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
23-May-99
|
55
|
South Africa
|
328/3
|
50
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
05-Mar-96
|
56
|
Australia
|
328/7
|
50
|
1
|
India
|
26-Mar-15
|
57
|
Australia
|
328/5
|
60
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
11-Jun-75
|
58
|
England
|
327/8
|
50
|
1
|
Ireland
|
02-Mar-11
|
59
|
Sri Lanka
|
327/6
|
50
|
1
|
Zimbabwe
|
10-Mar-11
|
60
|
Zimbabwe
|
326
|
49.3
|
2
|
Ireland
|
07-Mar-15
|
61
|
South Africa
|
325/6
|
50
|
1
|
Australia
|
06-Jul-19
|
62
|
Australia
|
324/6
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
13-Mar-11
|
63
|
Bangladesh
|
322/3
|
41.3
|
2
|
West Indies
|
17-Jun-19
|
64
|
Bangladesh
|
322/4
|
48.1
|
2
|
Scotland
|
05-Mar-15
|
65
|
Australia
|
322/6
|
50
|
1
|
West Indies
|
27-Mar-07
|
66
|
England
|
322/6
|
60
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
09-Jun-83
|
67
|
South Africa
|
321/2
|
50
|
1
|
U.A.E.
|
16-Feb-96
|
68
|
Sri Lanka
|
321/6
|
50
|
1
|
Bermuda
|
15-Mar-07
|
69
|
West Indies
|
321/8
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
17-Jun-19
|
70
|
Australia
|
320/9
|
60
|
1
|
India
|
13-Jun-83
|
71
|
Australia
|
319/5
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
07-Mar-03
|
72
|
Sri Lanka
|
318/4
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
21-Mar-07
|
73
|
Scotland
|
318/8
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
05-Mar-15
|
74
|
Pakistan
|
317/7
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
23-Feb-11
|
75
|
Australia
|
316
|
50
|
2
|
India
|
09-Jun-19
|
76
|
Australia
|
315
|
49.5
|
2
|
South Africa
|
06-Jul-19
|
77
|
West Indies
|
315/9
|
50
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
01-Jul-19
|
78
|
Pakistan
|
315/9
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
05-Jul-19
|
79
|
Netherlands
|
314/4
|
50
|
1
|
Namibia
|
03-Mar-03
|
80
|
India
|
314/9
|
50
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
02-Jul-19
|
81
|
Sri Lanka
|
313/7
|
49.2
|
2
|
Zimbabwe
|
23-Feb-92
|
82
|
Sri Lanka
|
312
|
46.2
|
2
|
Australia
|
08-Mar-15
|
83
|
Sri Lanka
|
312/1
|
47.2
|
2
|
England
|
01-Mar-15
|
84
|
Zimbabwe
|
312/4
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
23-Feb-92
|
85
|
India
|
311/2
|
50
|
1
|
Namibia
|
23-Feb-03
|
86
|
England
|
311/8
|
50
|
1
|
South Africa
|
30-May-19
|
87
|
West Indies
|
311/6
|
50
|
1
|
Afghanistan
|
04-Jul-19
|
88
|
Australia
|
310/8
|
50
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
11-Feb-03
|
89
|
West Indies
|
310/6
|
50
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
21-Feb-15
|
90
|
England
|
309/6
|
50
|
1
|
Sri Lanka
|
01-Mar-15
|
91
|
South Africa
|
309/8
|
50
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
02-Jun-19
|
92
|
New Zealand
|
309/5
|
60
|
1
|
East Africa
|
07-Jun-75
|
93
|
Zimbabwe
|
308/6
|
50
|
1
|
Kenya
|
20-Mar-11
|
94
|
Pakistan
|
308/7
|
50
|
1
|
South Africa
|
23-Jun-19
|
95
|
Ireland
|
307/6
|
45.5
|
2
|
West Indies
|
16-Feb-15
|
96
|
Ireland
|
307/4
|
47.4
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
18-Mar-11
|
97
|
Australia
|
307
|
49
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
12-Jun-19
|
98
|
New Zealand
|
307/8
|
50
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
17-Feb-96
|
99
|
India
|
307/7
|
50
|
1
|
South Africa
|
22-Feb-15
|
100
|
South Africa
|
306/6
|
50
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
16-Feb-03
