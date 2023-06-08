Breaking

Highest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Score in Cricket World Cup: Australia, India and South Africa top the list of the teams with the highest run totals in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup.
Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup
Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

The quadrennial ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is on the horizon and promises another action-packed edition full of dramatic chases, high run totals and incredible bowling demonstrations. The one-day international is the most preferred format of cricket for the majority of fans. It’s not as technical and slow as test cricket, and players don’t play as recklessly as they do in Twenty20. The ODI games last a day and can be a good source of entertainment for the whole family, especially when the match falls on a holiday.

There was a time when 300 was considered a high run total in ODI, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, registering a 300+ team score is almost essential to win big games. Teams are even crossing 400 runs, that too in the high-pressure World Cup games. Crossing the 400-run mark was a rarity till the last decade.

The ICC Cricket World Cup has also seen its fair share of huge totals, with 7 of the top 10 highest team scores coming in just the last two editions of the tournament.

The 2023 World Cup will commence in October and should be on the watchlist of every cricket fan. To further enhance your knowledge and gain some insight into the tournament, check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC Cricket World Cup here.

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

There have been times when batsmen have forgotten they were playing an ODI game and began blasting the ball for boundaries from the very start. Players like Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist were notorious for starting their innings with a boundary.

Whether it’s the favourable pitches, weather conditions or other factors, the average score of ODI games is increasing, and bigger totals are becoming increasingly common. However, the World Cup is the most prestigious and celebrated tournament in cricket, resulting in added pressure on players. Yet, teams like Australia, India and South Africa, have frequently put up the highest team scores ever in the Cricket World Cup, thanks to record-breaking partnerships, double centuries, and charged batting.

Currently, Australia holds the record for the biggest World Cup total. In the 2015 World Cup, Australia thrashed the Afghanistan team by 275 runs, scoring 417/6 batting first. Check the other highest team scores in the World Cup below.

Highest Team Score In ICC ODI Cricket World Cup

Position

Team

Score

Overs

Innings

Opposition

Match Date

1

Australia

417/6

50

1

Afghanistan

04-Mar-15

2

India

413/5

50

1

Bermuda

19-Mar-07

3

South Africa

411/4

50

1

Ireland

03-Mar-15

4

South Africa

408/5

50

1

West Indies

27-Feb-15

5

Sri Lanka

398/5

50

1

Kenya

06-Mar-96

6

England

397/6

50

1

Afghanistan

18-Jun-19

7

New Zealand

393/6

50

1

West Indies

21-Mar-15

8

England

386/6

50

1

Bangladesh

08-Jun-19

9

Australia

381/5

50

1

Bangladesh

20-Jun-19

10

Australia

377/6

50

1

South Africa

24-Mar-07

11

Australia

376/9

50

1

Sri Lanka

08-Mar-15

12

India

373/6

50

1

Sri Lanka

26-May-99

13

West Indies

372/2

50

1

Zimbabwe

24-Feb-15

14

India

370/4

50

1

Bangladesh

19-Feb-11

15

New Zealand

363/5

50

1

Canada

22-Mar-07

16

Sri Lanka

363/9

50

1

Scotland

11-Mar-15

17

West Indies

360/4

50

1

Sri Lanka

13-Oct-87

18

Australia

359/2

50

1

India

23-Mar-03

19

Australia

358/5

50

1

Netherlands

18-Mar-07

20

New Zealand

358/6

50

1

Canada

13-Mar-11

21

South Africa

356/4

50

1

West Indies

10-Apr-07

22

South Africa

353/3

40

1

Netherlands

16-Mar-07

23

India

352/5

50

1

Australia

09-Jun-19

24

South Africa

351/5

50

1

Netherlands

03-Mar-11

25

Pakistan

349

49.5

1

Zimbabwe

21-Mar-07

26

Australia

348/6

50

1

New Zealand

20-Apr-07

27

Pakistan

348/8

50

1

England

03-Jun-19

28

Australia

342/9

50

1

England

14-Feb-15

29

South Africa

341/6

50

1

U.A.E.

12-Mar-15

30

Zimbabwe

340/2

50

1

Namibia

10-Feb-03

31

South Africa

339/4

50

1

Zimbabwe

15-Feb-15

32

Pakistan

339/6

50

1

U.A.E.

04-Mar-15

33

India

338

49.5

1

England

27-Feb-11

34

England

338/8

50

2

India

27-Feb-11

35

Sri Lanka

338/6

50

1

West Indies

01-Jul-19

36

Pakistan

338/5

60

1

Sri Lanka

09-Jun-83

37

England

337/7

50

1

India

30-Jun-19

38

India

336/5

50

1

Pakistan

16-Jun-19

39

Australia

334/6

50

1

Scotland

14-Mar-07

40

England

334/9

50

2

Pakistan

03-Jun-19

41

Australia

334/7

50

1

Sri Lanka

15-Jun-19

42

England

334/4

60

1

India

07-Jun-75

43

Bangladesh

333/8

50

2

Australia

20-Jun-19

44

England

333/9

60

1

Sri Lanka

11-Jun-83

45

Sri Lanka

332/7

50

1

Canada

20-Feb-11

46

Sri Lanka

332/1

50

1

Bangladesh

26-Feb-15

47

New Zealand

331/7

50

1

Kenya

20-Mar-07

48

New Zealand

331/6

50

1

Sri Lanka

14-Feb-15

49

Ireland

331/8

50

1

Zimbabwe

07-Mar-15

50

West Indies

330/8

50

1

Netherlands

28-Feb-11

51

Bangladesh

330/6

50

1

South Africa

02-Jun-19

52

Pakistan

330/6

60

1

Sri Lanka

14-Jun-75

53

Ireland

329/7

49.1

2

England

02-Mar-11

54

India

329/2

50

1

Kenya

23-May-99

55

South Africa

328/3

50

1

Netherlands

05-Mar-96

56

Australia

328/7

50

1

India

26-Mar-15

57

Australia

328/5

60

1

Sri Lanka

11-Jun-75

58

England

327/8

50

1

Ireland

02-Mar-11

59

Sri Lanka

327/6

50

1

Zimbabwe

10-Mar-11

60

Zimbabwe

326

49.3

2

Ireland

07-Mar-15

61

South Africa

325/6

50

1

Australia

06-Jul-19

62

Australia

324/6

50

1

Kenya

13-Mar-11

63

Bangladesh

322/3

41.3

2

West Indies

17-Jun-19

64

Bangladesh

322/4

48.1

2

Scotland

05-Mar-15

65

Australia

322/6

50

1

West Indies

27-Mar-07

66

England

322/6

60

1

New Zealand

09-Jun-83

67

South Africa

321/2

50

1

U.A.E.

16-Feb-96

68

Sri Lanka

321/6

50

1

Bermuda

15-Mar-07

69

West Indies

321/8

50

1

Bangladesh

17-Jun-19

70

Australia

320/9

60

1

India

13-Jun-83

71

Australia

319/5

50

1

Sri Lanka

07-Mar-03

72

Sri Lanka

318/4

50

1

Bangladesh

21-Mar-07

73

Scotland

318/8

50

1

Bangladesh

05-Mar-15

74

Pakistan

317/7

50

1

Kenya

23-Feb-11

75

Australia

316

50

2

India

09-Jun-19

76

Australia

315

49.5

2

South Africa

06-Jul-19

77

West Indies

315/9

50

2

Sri Lanka

01-Jul-19

78

Pakistan

315/9

50

1

Bangladesh

05-Jul-19

79

Netherlands

314/4

50

1

Namibia

03-Mar-03

80

India

314/9

50

1

Bangladesh

02-Jul-19

81

Sri Lanka

313/7

49.2

2

Zimbabwe

23-Feb-92

82

Sri Lanka

312

46.2

2

Australia

08-Mar-15

83

Sri Lanka

312/1

47.2

2

England

01-Mar-15

84

Zimbabwe

312/4

50

1

Sri Lanka

23-Feb-92

85

India

311/2

50

1

Namibia

23-Feb-03

86

England

311/8

50

1

South Africa

30-May-19

87

West Indies

311/6

50

1

Afghanistan

04-Jul-19

88

Australia

310/8

50

1

Pakistan

11-Feb-03

89

West Indies

310/6

50

1

Pakistan

21-Feb-15

90

England

309/6

50

1

Sri Lanka

01-Mar-15

91

South Africa

309/8

50

2

Bangladesh

02-Jun-19

92

New Zealand

309/5

60

1

East Africa

07-Jun-75

93

Zimbabwe

308/6

50

1

Kenya

20-Mar-11

94

Pakistan

308/7

50

1

South Africa

23-Jun-19

95

Ireland

307/6

45.5

2

West Indies

16-Feb-15

96

Ireland

307/4

47.4

2

Netherlands

18-Mar-11

97

Australia

307

49

1

Pakistan

12-Jun-19

98

New Zealand

307/8

50

1

Netherlands

17-Feb-96

99

India

307/7

50

1

South Africa

22-Feb-15

100

South Africa

306/6

50

1

New Zealand

16-Feb-03

