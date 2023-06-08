Highest Team Scores of All Time in the ICC Cricket World Cup

The quadrennial ICC ODI Cricket World Cup is on the horizon and promises another action-packed edition full of dramatic chases, high run totals and incredible bowling demonstrations. The one-day international is the most preferred format of cricket for the majority of fans. It’s not as technical and slow as test cricket, and players don’t play as recklessly as they do in Twenty20. The ODI games last a day and can be a good source of entertainment for the whole family, especially when the match falls on a holiday.

There was a time when 300 was considered a high run total in ODI, but those days are long gone. Nowadays, registering a 300+ team score is almost essential to win big games. Teams are even crossing 400 runs, that too in the high-pressure World Cup games. Crossing the 400-run mark was a rarity till the last decade.

The ICC Cricket World Cup has also seen its fair share of huge totals, with 7 of the top 10 highest team scores coming in just the last two editions of the tournament.

The 2023 World Cup will commence in October and should be on the watchlist of every cricket fan. To further enhance your knowledge and gain some insight into the tournament, check the list of the highest team scores in the ICC Cricket World Cup here.

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

There have been times when batsmen have forgotten they were playing an ODI game and began blasting the ball for boundaries from the very start. Players like Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist were notorious for starting their innings with a boundary.

Whether it’s the favourable pitches, weather conditions or other factors, the average score of ODI games is increasing, and bigger totals are becoming increasingly common. However, the World Cup is the most prestigious and celebrated tournament in cricket, resulting in added pressure on players. Yet, teams like Australia, India and South Africa, have frequently put up the highest team scores ever in the Cricket World Cup, thanks to record-breaking partnerships, double centuries, and charged batting.

Currently, Australia holds the record for the biggest World Cup total. In the 2015 World Cup, Australia thrashed the Afghanistan team by 275 runs, scoring 417/6 batting first. Check the other highest team scores in the World Cup below.

Highest Team Score In ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Position Team Score Overs Innings Opposition Match Date 1 Australia 417/6 50 1 Afghanistan 04-Mar-15 2 India 413/5 50 1 Bermuda 19-Mar-07 3 South Africa 411/4 50 1 Ireland 03-Mar-15 4 South Africa 408/5 50 1 West Indies 27-Feb-15 5 Sri Lanka 398/5 50 1 Kenya 06-Mar-96 6 England 397/6 50 1 Afghanistan 18-Jun-19 7 New Zealand 393/6 50 1 West Indies 21-Mar-15 8 England 386/6 50 1 Bangladesh 08-Jun-19 9 Australia 381/5 50 1 Bangladesh 20-Jun-19 10 Australia 377/6 50 1 South Africa 24-Mar-07 11 Australia 376/9 50 1 Sri Lanka 08-Mar-15 12 India 373/6 50 1 Sri Lanka 26-May-99 13 West Indies 372/2 50 1 Zimbabwe 24-Feb-15 14 India 370/4 50 1 Bangladesh 19-Feb-11 15 New Zealand 363/5 50 1 Canada 22-Mar-07 16 Sri Lanka 363/9 50 1 Scotland 11-Mar-15 17 West Indies 360/4 50 1 Sri Lanka 13-Oct-87 18 Australia 359/2 50 1 India 23-Mar-03 19 Australia 358/5 50 1 Netherlands 18-Mar-07 20 New Zealand 358/6 50 1 Canada 13-Mar-11 21 South Africa 356/4 50 1 West Indies 10-Apr-07 22 South Africa 353/3 40 1 Netherlands 16-Mar-07 23 India 352/5 50 1 Australia 09-Jun-19 24 South Africa 351/5 50 1 Netherlands 03-Mar-11 25 Pakistan 349 49.5 1 Zimbabwe 21-Mar-07 26 Australia 348/6 50 1 New Zealand 20-Apr-07 27 Pakistan 348/8 50 1 England 03-Jun-19 28 Australia 342/9 50 1 England 14-Feb-15 29 South Africa 341/6 50 1 U.A.E. 12-Mar-15 30 Zimbabwe 340/2 50 1 Namibia 10-Feb-03 31 South Africa 339/4 50 1 Zimbabwe 15-Feb-15 32 Pakistan 339/6 50 1 U.A.E. 04-Mar-15 33 India 338 49.5 1 England 27-Feb-11 34 England 338/8 50 2 India 27-Feb-11 35 Sri Lanka 338/6 50 1 West Indies 01-Jul-19 36 Pakistan 338/5 60 1 Sri Lanka 09-Jun-83 37 England 337/7 50 1 India 30-Jun-19 38 India 336/5 50 1 Pakistan 16-Jun-19 39 Australia 334/6 50 1 Scotland 14-Mar-07 40 England 334/9 50 2 Pakistan 03-Jun-19 41 Australia 334/7 50 1 Sri Lanka 15-Jun-19 42 England 334/4 60 1 India 07-Jun-75 43 Bangladesh 333/8 50 2 Australia 20-Jun-19 44 England 333/9 60 1 Sri Lanka 11-Jun-83 45 Sri Lanka 332/7 50 1 Canada 20-Feb-11 46 Sri Lanka 332/1 50 1 Bangladesh 26-Feb-15 47 New Zealand 331/7 50 1 Kenya 20-Mar-07 48 New Zealand 331/6 50 1 Sri Lanka 14-Feb-15 49 Ireland 331/8 50 1 Zimbabwe 07-Mar-15 50 West Indies 330/8 50 1 Netherlands 28-Feb-11 51 Bangladesh 330/6 50 1 South Africa 02-Jun-19 52 Pakistan 330/6 60 1 Sri Lanka 14-Jun-75 53 Ireland 329/7 49.1 2 England 02-Mar-11 54 India 329/2 50 1 Kenya 23-May-99 55 South Africa 328/3 50 1 Netherlands 05-Mar-96 56 Australia 328/7 50 1 India 26-Mar-15 57 Australia 328/5 60 1 Sri Lanka 11-Jun-75 58 England 327/8 50 1 Ireland 02-Mar-11 59 Sri Lanka 327/6 50 1 Zimbabwe 10-Mar-11 60 Zimbabwe 326 49.3 2 Ireland 07-Mar-15 61 South Africa 325/6 50 1 Australia 06-Jul-19 62 Australia 324/6 50 1 Kenya 13-Mar-11 63 Bangladesh 322/3 41.3 2 West Indies 17-Jun-19 64 Bangladesh 322/4 48.1 2 Scotland 05-Mar-15 65 Australia 322/6 50 1 West Indies 27-Mar-07 66 England 322/6 60 1 New Zealand 09-Jun-83 67 South Africa 321/2 50 1 U.A.E. 16-Feb-96 68 Sri Lanka 321/6 50 1 Bermuda 15-Mar-07 69 West Indies 321/8 50 1 Bangladesh 17-Jun-19 70 Australia 320/9 60 1 India 13-Jun-83 71 Australia 319/5 50 1 Sri Lanka 07-Mar-03 72 Sri Lanka 318/4 50 1 Bangladesh 21-Mar-07 73 Scotland 318/8 50 1 Bangladesh 05-Mar-15 74 Pakistan 317/7 50 1 Kenya 23-Feb-11 75 Australia 316 50 2 India 09-Jun-19 76 Australia 315 49.5 2 South Africa 06-Jul-19 77 West Indies 315/9 50 2 Sri Lanka 01-Jul-19 78 Pakistan 315/9 50 1 Bangladesh 05-Jul-19 79 Netherlands 314/4 50 1 Namibia 03-Mar-03 80 India 314/9 50 1 Bangladesh 02-Jul-19 81 Sri Lanka 313/7 49.2 2 Zimbabwe 23-Feb-92 82 Sri Lanka 312 46.2 2 Australia 08-Mar-15 83 Sri Lanka 312/1 47.2 2 England 01-Mar-15 84 Zimbabwe 312/4 50 1 Sri Lanka 23-Feb-92 85 India 311/2 50 1 Namibia 23-Feb-03 86 England 311/8 50 1 South Africa 30-May-19 87 West Indies 311/6 50 1 Afghanistan 04-Jul-19 88 Australia 310/8 50 1 Pakistan 11-Feb-03 89 West Indies 310/6 50 1 Pakistan 21-Feb-15 90 England 309/6 50 1 Sri Lanka 01-Mar-15 91 South Africa 309/8 50 2 Bangladesh 02-Jun-19 92 New Zealand 309/5 60 1 East Africa 07-Jun-75 93 Zimbabwe 308/6 50 1 Kenya 20-Mar-11 94 Pakistan 308/7 50 1 South Africa 23-Jun-19 95 Ireland 307/6 45.5 2 West Indies 16-Feb-15 96 Ireland 307/4 47.4 2 Netherlands 18-Mar-11 97 Australia 307 49 1 Pakistan 12-Jun-19 98 New Zealand 307/8 50 1 Netherlands 17-Feb-96 99 India 307/7 50 1 South Africa 22-Feb-15 100 South Africa 306/6 50 1 New Zealand 16-Feb-03

