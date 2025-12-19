Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks PDF Here

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 19, 2025, 21:22 IST

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) along with the RSSB VDO Result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the category-wise Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories.

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 along with the results on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the RSSB VDO Exam 2025 can download their result through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The Rajasthan Village Development Officer Written Examination was held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam. Those who have secured more than the RSSB VDO Cut Off are eligible to appear for Document Verification process. The scrutiny forms will be available from 22 December to 28 December 2025.

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out

RSSB has issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF via the direct link provided in the article below. Rajasthan VDO cut off marks are the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

RSSB issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off along with the RSSB VDO Result PDF on December 19. The officials announced the cut off marks separately for each category. These marks are determined based on various factors such as total number of vacancies, the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates registered and the candidate's category. Check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC and other categories here.

RSSB VDO Cut Off for Non-Scheduled Area

The highest cut-off has been recorded for the General category (166.5399 marks), while comparatively lower cut-off marks are seen in the Widow and Ex-Servicemen categories. Aspirants who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks here.

Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks

GEN

 GEN 166.5399
FEM 161.0145
WID 111.2681
EX 141.6486

SC

 GEN 151.8478
FEM 144.6558
WID 91.6848
EX 79.7645

ST

 GEN 148.0978
FEM 144.1123
WID 84.0399
EX 70.5797

GEN-EWS

 GEN 161.5399
FEM 158.4058
WID 105.4167
EX 132.7174

OBC

 GEN 164.7464
FEM 157.9891
WID 107.3732
EX 133.5688

MBC

 GEN 158.5145
FEM 157.6087

RSSB VDO Cut Off for Horizontal Reservation

The Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for Horizontal Reservation ranges between 141.37 and 78.206. You can check the category-wise RSMSSB VDO passing marks in the table below.

Category Cut Off Marks
BLV 99.3297
HI 78.2065
LD/CP 126.6123
SP 141.3768

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off PDF Download Link

RSMSSB activated the download link RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF along with the Rajasthan VDO Result. Aspirants who took the exam or gearing up for next recruitment cycle must check the minimum passing marks to understand how tough the exam was and gauge the competion level. The direct link to download cutoff pdf is mentioned below:

RSMSSB VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF Click here

How to Check Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF

Aspirants can follow the steps below to download the RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. Click on the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” section on the homepage.

  3. Look for the link titled “Rajasthan VDO Cut Off” or “VDO Result and Cut Off PDF”.

  4. Click on the PDF link to open the cut-off marks.

  5. Download the PDF and check the category-wise Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks for reference.

Rajasthan VDO Previous Year Cut Off

Reviwing the RSMSSB VDO previous year cut off marks helps you understand the competiton level over the last fe years. This enables you to in setting a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. You can check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off marks for Non-TSP and TSP in the table below.

CategorySub-CategoryCut-Off (Non-TSP)Cut-Off (TSP)
General Gen 125.53 97.61
  Female 113.12 79.23
  WD 53.73 25.79
  DV 91.51 56.30
EWS Gen 118.92
  Female 106.29
  WD 44.04
  DV
SC Gen 102.42 86.63
  Female 85.07 63.70
  WD 27.33 10.72
  DV 84.88
ST Gen 99.80 61.47
  Female 89.38 51.16
  WD 29.77 0.20
  DV 23.17
OBC Gen 124.54
  Female 109.06
  WD 44.10
  DV 89.47
MBC Gen 113.78
  Female 91.28

Factors Affecting RSSB VDO 2025 Cut Off

The authorities takes various factors into consideration while determining the Rajasthan VDO minimum passing marks or cut off. Listed below are the factors:

  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Category-wise reservation rules
  • Overall performance of the candidates

