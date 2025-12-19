Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 along with the results on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the RSSB VDO Exam 2025 can download their result through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth.
The Rajasthan Village Development Officer Written Examination was held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam. Those who have secured more than the RSSB VDO Cut Off are eligible to appear for Document Verification process. The scrutiny forms will be available from 22 December to 28 December 2025.
Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out
RSSB has issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF via the direct link provided in the article below. Rajasthan VDO cut off marks are the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.
Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Category-wise
RSSB issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off along with the RSSB VDO Result PDF on December 19. The officials announced the cut off marks separately for each category. These marks are determined based on various factors such as total number of vacancies, the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates registered and the candidate's category. Check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC and other categories here.
RSSB VDO Cut Off for Non-Scheduled Area
The highest cut-off has been recorded for the General category (166.5399 marks), while comparatively lower cut-off marks are seen in the Widow and Ex-Servicemen categories. Aspirants who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks here.
|Category
|Sub-Category
|Cut Off Marks
|
GEN
|GEN
|166.5399
|FEM
|161.0145
|WID
|111.2681
|EX
|141.6486
|
SC
|GEN
|151.8478
|FEM
|144.6558
|WID
|91.6848
|EX
|79.7645
|
ST
|GEN
|148.0978
|FEM
|144.1123
|WID
|84.0399
|EX
|70.5797
|
GEN-EWS
|GEN
|161.5399
|FEM
|158.4058
|WID
|105.4167
|EX
|132.7174
|
OBC
|GEN
|164.7464
|FEM
|157.9891
|WID
|107.3732
|EX
|133.5688
|
MBC
|GEN
|158.5145
|FEM
|157.6087
RSSB VDO Cut Off for Horizontal Reservation
The Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for Horizontal Reservation ranges between 141.37 and 78.206. You can check the category-wise RSMSSB VDO passing marks in the table below.
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|BLV
|99.3297
|HI
|78.2065
|LD/CP
|126.6123
|SP
|141.3768
Rajasthan VDO Cut Off PDF Download Link
RSMSSB activated the download link RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF along with the Rajasthan VDO Result. Aspirants who took the exam or gearing up for next recruitment cycle must check the minimum passing marks to understand how tough the exam was and gauge the competion level. The direct link to download cutoff pdf is mentioned below:
|RSMSSB VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF
|Click here
How to Check Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF
Aspirants can follow the steps below to download the RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
-
Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
-
Click on the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” section on the homepage.
-
Look for the link titled “Rajasthan VDO Cut Off” or “VDO Result and Cut Off PDF”.
-
Click on the PDF link to open the cut-off marks.
-
Download the PDF and check the category-wise Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks for reference.
Rajasthan VDO Previous Year Cut Off
Reviwing the RSMSSB VDO previous year cut off marks helps you understand the competiton level over the last fe years. This enables you to in setting a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. You can check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off marks for Non-TSP and TSP in the table below.
|Category
|Sub-Category
|Cut-Off (Non-TSP)
|Cut-Off (TSP)
|General
|Gen
|125.53
|97.61
|Female
|113.12
|79.23
|WD
|53.73
|25.79
|DV
|91.51
|56.30
|EWS
|Gen
|118.92
|—
|Female
|106.29
|—
|WD
|44.04
|—
|DV
|—
|—
|SC
|Gen
|102.42
|86.63
|Female
|85.07
|63.70
|WD
|27.33
|10.72
|DV
|84.88
|—
|ST
|Gen
|99.80
|61.47
|Female
|89.38
|51.16
|WD
|29.77
|0.20
|DV
|—
|23.17
|OBC
|Gen
|124.54
|—
|Female
|109.06
|—
|WD
|44.10
|—
|DV
|89.47
|—
|MBC
|Gen
|113.78
|—
|Female
|91.28
|—
Factors Affecting RSSB VDO 2025 Cut Off
The authorities takes various factors into consideration while determining the Rajasthan VDO minimum passing marks or cut off. Listed below are the factors:
- Number of vacancies
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Category-wise reservation rules
- Overall performance of the candidates
