Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 along with the results on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the RSSB VDO Exam 2025 can download their result through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth. The Rajasthan Village Development Officer Written Examination was held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam. Those who have secured more than the RSSB VDO Cut Off are eligible to appear for Document Verification process. The scrutiny forms will be available from 22 December to 28 December 2025. Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Out RSSB has issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF via the direct link provided in the article below. Rajasthan VDO cut off marks are the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 Category-wise RSSB issued the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off along with the RSSB VDO Result PDF on December 19. The officials announced the cut off marks separately for each category. These marks are determined based on various factors such as total number of vacancies, the exam's difficulty level, the number of candidates registered and the candidate's category. Check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC and other categories here. RSSB VDO Cut Off for Non-Scheduled Area The highest cut-off has been recorded for the General category (166.5399 marks), while comparatively lower cut-off marks are seen in the Widow and Ex-Servicemen categories. Aspirants who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks here. Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks GEN GEN 166.5399 FEM 161.0145 WID 111.2681 EX 141.6486 SC GEN 151.8478 FEM 144.6558 WID 91.6848 EX 79.7645 ST GEN 148.0978 FEM 144.1123 WID 84.0399 EX 70.5797 GEN-EWS GEN 161.5399 FEM 158.4058 WID 105.4167 EX 132.7174 OBC GEN 164.7464 FEM 157.9891 WID 107.3732 EX 133.5688 MBC GEN 158.5145 FEM 157.6087

RSSB VDO Cut Off for Horizontal Reservation The Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 for Horizontal Reservation ranges between 141.37 and 78.206. You can check the category-wise RSMSSB VDO passing marks in the table below. Category Cut Off Marks BLV 99.3297 HI 78.2065 LD/CP 126.6123 SP 141.3768 Rajasthan VDO Cut Off PDF Download Link RSMSSB activated the download link RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF along with the Rajasthan VDO Result. Aspirants who took the exam or gearing up for next recruitment cycle must check the minimum passing marks to understand how tough the exam was and gauge the competion level. The direct link to download cutoff pdf is mentioned below: RSMSSB VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF Click here How to Check Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 PDF Aspirants can follow the steps below to download the RSSB VDO Cut Off PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” section on the homepage. Look for the link titled “Rajasthan VDO Cut Off” or “VDO Result and Cut Off PDF”. Click on the PDF link to open the cut-off marks. Download the PDF and check the category-wise Rajasthan VDO cut-off marks for reference. Rajasthan VDO Previous Year Cut Off Reviwing the RSMSSB VDO previous year cut off marks helps you understand the competiton level over the last fe years. This enables you to in setting a safe target score and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. You can check the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off marks for Non-TSP and TSP in the table below. Category Sub-Category Cut-Off (Non-TSP) Cut-Off (TSP) General Gen 125.53 97.61 Female 113.12 79.23 WD 53.73 25.79 DV 91.51 56.30 EWS Gen 118.92 — Female 106.29 — WD 44.04 — DV — — SC Gen 102.42 86.63 Female 85.07 63.70 WD 27.33 10.72 DV 84.88 — ST Gen 99.80 61.47 Female 89.38 51.16 WD 29.77 0.20 DV — 23.17 OBC Gen 124.54 — Female 109.06 — WD 44.10 — DV 89.47 — MBC Gen 113.78 — Female 91.28 —