NEET PG Counselling 2025: NMC Releases Schedule and Seat Matrix for AIQ, State Quota Seats

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 19, 2025, 21:03 IST

NMC released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for AIQ and state quota on the official website at nmc.org.in. Colleges must report any errors to MARB and NMC within 15 days. A total of 57,503 broad specialty seats are open for 2025-26 admissions, including 7,619 newly added seats.

Key Points

  • NMC released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for AIQ and state quota.
  • It is released on the official website at nmc.org.in.
  • Colleges must report any errors to MARB and NMC within 15 days.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for both All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. In case of any error or discrepancy, medical colleges can reach out to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and NMC within 15 days of the notice.

As per the seat matrix, a total of 57,503 broad specialty seats are open for admissions, with a total of 7,619 seats added for admission to medical colleges in the academic year 2025-26. NMC has warned medical colleges that if they fail to report discrepancies within the deadline, it may affect the timely update of student admission details on the official NMC admission portal.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Official Notice

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  National Medical Commission (NMC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  nmc.org.in
Stream  Medical 
Total rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 
Types of Seats All India Quota (AIQ) State 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ Schedule

Check the complete schedule for All India Quota, Central/Deemed Universities here

Schedule for Admission All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by MCC State Counselling Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by State DMEs / State Counselling Authorities
1st Round of Counselling October 17 - November 22, 2025 December 2 - 3, 2025 November 21 - December 1, 2025 December 8 - 9, 2025
Last date of Joining December 1, 2025 December 7, 2025
2nd Round of Counselling December 5 - 16, 2025 December 26, 2025 December 7 - 21, 2025 December 31, 2025
Last date of Joining December 25, 2025 December 30, 2025
Round-3 December 26, 2025 - January 2, 2026 January 12, 2026 January 2 - 11, 2026 January 18 - 19, 2026
Last date of Joining January 11, 2026 January 17, 2026
Stray Vacancy January 15 - 21, 2026 January 21 - 24, 2026
Last date of Joining January 31, 2026 January 31, 2026
Commencement of Academic Session for PG Courses 22nd December, 2025

DIRECT LINKS: 

