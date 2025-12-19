NEET PG Counselling 2025: NMC Releases Schedule and Seat Matrix for AIQ, State Quota Seats

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for both All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. In case of any error or discrepancy, medical colleges can reach out to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and NMC within 15 days of the notice.

As per the seat matrix, a total of 57,503 broad specialty seats are open for admissions, with a total of 7,619 seats added for admission to medical colleges in the academic year 2025-26. NMC has warned medical colleges that if they fail to report discrepancies within the deadline, it may affect the timely update of student admission details on the official NMC admission portal.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Official Notice