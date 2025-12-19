NEET PG Counselling 2025: NMC Releases Schedule and Seat Matrix for AIQ, State Quota Seats

Key Points
- NMC released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for AIQ and state quota.
- It is released on the official website at nmc.org.in.
- Colleges must report any errors to MARB and NMC within 15 days.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for both All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. In case of any error or discrepancy, medical colleges can reach out to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and NMC within 15 days of the notice.
As per the seat matrix, a total of 57,503 broad specialty seats are open for admissions, with a total of 7,619 seats added for admission to medical colleges in the academic year 2025-26. NMC has warned medical colleges that if they fail to report discrepancies within the deadline, it may affect the timely update of student admission details on the official NMC admission portal.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|National Medical Commission (NMC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|nmc.org.in
|Stream
|Medical
|Total rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
|Types of Seats
|All India Quota (AIQ) State
NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ Schedule
Check the complete schedule for All India Quota, Central/Deemed Universities here
|Schedule for Admission
|All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities
|Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by MCC
|State Counselling
|Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by State DMEs / State Counselling Authorities
|1st Round of Counselling
|October 17 - November 22, 2025
|December 2 - 3, 2025
|November 21 - December 1, 2025
|December 8 - 9, 2025
|Last date of Joining
|December 1, 2025
|—
|December 7, 2025
|—
|2nd Round of Counselling
|December 5 - 16, 2025
|December 26, 2025
|December 7 - 21, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|Last date of Joining
|December 25, 2025
|—
|December 30, 2025
|—
|Round-3
|December 26, 2025 - January 2, 2026
|January 12, 2026
|January 2 - 11, 2026
|January 18 - 19, 2026
|Last date of Joining
|January 11, 2026
|—
|January 17, 2026
|—
|Stray Vacancy
|January 15 - 21, 2026
|—
|January 21 - 24, 2026
|—
|Last date of Joining
|January 31, 2026
|—
|January 31, 2026
|—
|Commencement of Academic Session for PG Courses
|22nd December, 2025
