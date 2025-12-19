AP Intermediate Timetable 2026: BIEAP Releases Revised Schedule for First and Second Year Students; Download PDF Here

AP Inter Exam 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 revised time table today, December 19, 2025. The updated theory exam schedule for first and second year students coincides with the general holidays, allowing for smooth exam conduct during the months of February and March 2026.

The schedule released in October 2025 was tentative and subject to changes on the basis of any following public holidays, which has since been revised and a final schedule has been released. The timetable also includes dates for backlog examinations.

AP Inter Theory Exam 2026 Revised Time Table

As per the updated IPE 2026 schedule, the theory examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm. There are no changes in exam timings, syllabus, subjects or paper pattern. The shift has been made, with day 8 examinations shifted to March 4, 2026, and day 21 examinations to March 21, 2026.