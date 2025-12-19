Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
AP Intermediate Timetable 2026: BIEAP Releases Revised Schedule for First and Second Year Students; Download PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 19, 2025, 19:33 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the revised timetable for the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 today, December 19, 2025. The initial schedule from October 2025 was tentative. The new schedule was revised to account for public holidays.

Key Points

  • The initial schedule from October 2025 was tentative.
  • The new schedule, that includes dates for backlog exams, was revised to account for public holidays.

AP Inter Exam 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 revised time table today, December 19, 2025. The updated theory exam schedule for first and second year students coincides with the general holidays, allowing for smooth exam conduct during the months of February and March 2026. 

The schedule released in October 2025 was tentative and subject to changes on the basis of any following public holidays, which has since been revised and a final schedule has been released. The timetable also includes dates for backlog examinations. 

AP Inter Theory Exam 2026 Revised Time Table

As per the updated IPE 2026 schedule, the theory examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm. There are no changes in exam timings, syllabus, subjects or paper pattern. The shift has been made, with day 8 examinations shifted to March 4, 2026, and day 21 examinations to March 21, 2026. 

Examination

Date

Theory examinations

February 23, 2026 - March 24, 2026

Practical examinations (general courses)

February 1 - February 10, 2026

Practical examinations (vocational courses)

January 27 - February 10, 2026

