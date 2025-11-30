U.S. federal holidays in December 2025: As the United States enters the final month of 2025, the anticipation for year-end holidays and long weekends is at a peak. December offers a blend of official national days off and culturally significant observances, which can affect everything from postal service schedules to bank operating hours.
In December 2025, the calendar is anchored by a single, universally observed day. Discover a clear, factual breakdown of the official public holiday in December alongside other major cultural celebrations to help you navigate the season seamlessly, keeping you informed about the next federal holiday in the United States.
What is the Next Federal Holiday in the U.S. in 2025?
December is traditionally one of the most festive months, but in terms of official paid days off for federal employees, it centers on one major event. The U.S. government recognizes only one US federal holiday in December 2025, which is observed nationwide. The U.S. Congress sets federal holidays, which mostly affect paid time off for federal workers, the closure of non-essential government offices, and the suspension of mail delivery.
December is full of cultural and religious holidays, but it's important to know the difference between a federal holiday, when government workers get a day off, and non-federal holidays. The fact that the major federal holiday falls on a Thursday this year also opens up opportunities for many workers to take an extended, four-day weekend.
List of Next Federal Holidays in December 2025
Here is a quick reference for the major holidays and observances in the U.S. for December 2025, highlighting the official federal holiday.
|
Date
|
December Holiday/Observance in the U.S.
|
Type
|
States/Notes
|
Dec 7
|
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|
National Observance
|
Non-Federal.
Honors those who died in the 1941 attack.
|
Dec 10
|
Human Rights Day
|
National Observance
|
Non-Federal.
Commemorates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
|
Dec 15–22
|
Hanukkah
|
Religious/Cultural Observance
|
Non-Federal.
Dates based on the Hebrew calendar (begins at sundown on Dec 14).
|
Dec 24
|
Christmas Eve
|
Bank/State Observance
|
Not a federal holiday.
Often a half-day or state holiday in some areas (e.g., Texas, Virginia).
|
Dec 25
|
Christmas Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
Official paid day off for all federal employees.
|
Dec 26–Jan 1
|
Kwanzaa
|
Cultural Observance
|
Non-Federal.
African-American cultural celebration.
|
Dec 31
|
New Year's Eve
|
Observance
|
Not a federal holiday.
Banks and government offices typically operate on regular or reduced hours.
Check Out: Upcoming Federal Holidays in the United States: Check November and December 2025 Dates
Christmas Day, December 25, 2025
Christmas 2025 falls on a Thursday, making it the lone U.S. federal holiday in December 2025. This day is officially recognized nationwide, leading to the closure of post offices, non-essential federal government agencies, and the Federal Reserve. For many private-sector employees and state workers, it is a guaranteed day off. It marks a significant time for families and communities across the country to gather, exchange gifts, and enjoy the winter festivities.
Explore the Previous U.S. Federal Holidays List Here!
US August Holidays 2025: Check National and State Observance List
List of US Federal Holidays September 2025: Important State and National Days
How Many Federal Holidays does November 2025 have in the U.S?
In summary, the calendar for December 2025 features only one official public holiday in December: Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25th. This allows federal employees a crucial end-of-year break, following Thanksgiving. Alongside this federal observance, numerous cultural celebrations like Hanukkah and Kwanzaa underscore the month’s festive spirit across the nation.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation