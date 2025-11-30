U.S. federal holidays in December 2025: As the United States enters the final month of 2025, the anticipation for year-end holidays and long weekends is at a peak. December offers a blend of official national days off and culturally significant observances, which can affect everything from postal service schedules to bank operating hours.

In December 2025, the calendar is anchored by a single, universally observed day. Discover a clear, factual breakdown of the official public holiday in December alongside other major cultural celebrations to help you navigate the season seamlessly, keeping you informed about the next federal holiday in the United States.

What is the Next Federal Holiday in the U.S. in 2025?

December is traditionally one of the most festive months, but in terms of official paid days off for federal employees, it centers on one major event. The U.S. government recognizes only one US federal holiday in December 2025, which is observed nationwide. The U.S. Congress sets federal holidays, which mostly affect paid time off for federal workers, the closure of non-essential government offices, and the suspension of mail delivery.