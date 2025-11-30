CTET 2026 Application Form
List of U.S. Federal Holidays in December 2025: Check Next Public Holiday and Observance

By Harshita Singh
Nov 30, 2025, 13:21 EDT

The crucial US federal holidays in December 2025 include only Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25th, ensuring a nationwide paid day off for federal employees. December also brings significant, non-federal observances like Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, which many states and private sectors recognize, setting the stage for end-of-year celebrations across the United States.

Federal holidays in December 2025 in the U.S.
U.S. federal holidays in December 2025: As the United States enters the final month of 2025, the anticipation for year-end holidays and long weekends is at a peak. December offers a blend of official national days off and culturally significant observances, which can affect everything from postal service schedules to bank operating hours. 

In December 2025, the calendar is anchored by a single, universally observed day. Discover a clear, factual breakdown of the official public holiday in December alongside other major cultural celebrations to help you navigate the season seamlessly, keeping you informed about the next federal holiday in the United States.

What is the Next Federal Holiday in the U.S. in 2025? 

December is traditionally one of the most festive months, but in terms of official paid days off for federal employees, it centers on one major event. The U.S. government recognizes only one US federal holiday in December 2025, which is observed nationwide. The U.S. Congress sets federal holidays, which mostly affect paid time off for federal workers, the closure of non-essential government offices, and the suspension of mail delivery. 

December is full of cultural and religious holidays, but it's important to know the difference between a federal holiday, when government workers get a day off, and non-federal holidays. The fact that the major federal holiday falls on a Thursday this year also opens up opportunities for many workers to take an extended, four-day weekend.

List of Next Federal Holidays in December 2025

Here is a quick reference for the major holidays and observances in the U.S. for December 2025, highlighting the official federal holiday.

Date

December Holiday/Observance in the U.S.

Type

States/Notes

Dec 7

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

National Observance

Non-Federal. 

Honors those who died in the 1941 attack.

Dec 10

Human Rights Day

National Observance

Non-Federal. 

Commemorates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Dec 15–22

Hanukkah

Religious/Cultural Observance

Non-Federal. 

Dates based on the Hebrew calendar (begins at sundown on Dec 14).

Dec 24

Christmas Eve

Bank/State Observance

Not a federal holiday. 

Often a half-day or state holiday in some areas (e.g., Texas, Virginia).

Dec 25

Christmas Day

Federal Holiday

Official paid day off for all federal employees.

Dec 26–Jan 1

Kwanzaa

Cultural Observance

Non-Federal. 

African-American cultural celebration.

Dec 31

New Year's Eve

Observance

Not a federal holiday. 

Banks and government offices typically operate on regular or reduced hours.

Christmas Day, December 25, 2025

Christmas 2025 falls on a Thursday, making it the lone U.S. federal holiday in December 2025. This day is officially recognized nationwide, leading to the closure of post offices, non-essential federal government agencies, and the Federal Reserve. For many private-sector employees and state workers, it is a guaranteed day off. It marks a significant time for families and communities across the country to gather, exchange gifts, and enjoy the winter festivities.

In summary, the calendar for December 2025 features only one official public holiday in December: Christmas Day on Thursday, December 25th. This allows federal employees a crucial end-of-year break, following Thanksgiving. Alongside this federal observance, numerous cultural celebrations like Hanukkah and Kwanzaa underscore the month’s festive spirit across the nation.

