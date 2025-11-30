CAT 2025 Slot 1, 2 and 3 Analysis by IMS: Difficulty Level, Section-Wise Review & Expected Good Attempts

News

Read the detailed CAT 2025 Slot 1, 2 and 3 Exam Analysis, including section-wise performance insights, difficulty comparison, types of questions asked, and expected good attempts for each section.

CAT 2025 Slot 2 Analysis by IMS: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is conducting the Common Admission Test CAT exam today, Sunday, November 30, 2025. The CAT 2025 Slot 2 exam has concluded successfully, and the CAT 2025 Slot 3 exam has begun. Students who have taken the test in the first and second slots can check here the detailed CAT exam slot 1 and 2 analysis by IMS, along with a panel discussion by experts on the exam. CAT 2025 slot 3 has commenced at 4:30 PM. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and will conclude at 6:30 PM. CAT 2025 Slot 3 commenced at 4:30 PM Shortly after each slot concludes, candidates will be provided with the details of the CAT examination slot analysis and the overall analysis by IMS. Students can check here the difficulty level, sectional details, and the number of good attempts, as well as the overall estimated cutoff required to qualify for further admission procedures.

CAT 2025 Slot Timings Candidates can check here the CAT exam timings, reporting time and status of the exam. CAT exam slot Exam timing Reporting time Last Entry Allowed Status Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Concluded Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Concluded Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM Begins CAT 2025 Slot 2 Expert Analysis by IMS CAT 2025 Slot 2 Detailed Analysis The second slot of CAT 2025 (12.30 pm and 2:30 pm) had the same pattern as Slot 1. The structure of the CAT 2025 had no major changes compared to that of the 2024 CAT, with a total of 68 questions. Section-wise details Verbal Ability (VA) Segmentation and question-type distribution remained the same as in Slot 1.

Paragraph Jumbles were reintroduced, marking their return after 2023.

Breakdown of non-RC questions: 2 Summary questions (MCQ), 2 Paragraph Completion questions (MCQ), 2 Odd Sentence Out questions (TITA), 2 Paragraph Jumbles (TITA)

DILR The section also showed refinements in segmentation and the MCQ vs TITA mix The overall structure of the section remained unchanged: 2 sets with 5 questions each and 3 sets with 4 questions each.

Total 11 TITA questions and 11 MCQs QA The number of questions remained unchanged at 22

Total 8 TITA questions and 14 MCQs Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 20 4 24 II DI and LR 40 min 11 11 22 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 45 23 68 The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs. Based on the feedback received from several candidates who have appeared in the second slot, our initial estimate of the percentiles and scores*** is as follows. These estimates will be suitably revised soon after the CAT releases the response sheets.

Percentile VARC Score DILR Score QA Score Overall 99.9 52 42 43 115 99.5 45 35 35 97 99 41 30 28 83 98 36 27 25 75 95 32 23 20 65 90 25 17 15 51 85 20 13 13 41 80 18 11 12 37 75 17 10 10 33 Students are advised not to make any B-School application decision based on these initial estimates. They serve only as the first indicator of likely performance. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages on how tetrafish adapted and evolved, and the biases of AI were easier. The passages on the role of ‘place’ in literature and science, and culture were difficult and required careful reading. Some of the RC questions tested critical reasoning, and others featured complex question stems. About 10 to 12 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy. Verbal Ability questions were easier. The section had 2 questions of Summary (MCQ), Paragraph Completion(MCQ), Odd Sentence questions (TITA), and Jumbled Paragraphs (TITA). In VA, 5 to 7 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the VARC section was moderate, similar to that of CAT 2025 Slot 1. The LOD of the VARC section, in both the slots, was comparable to the VARC of several SimCATs.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Medium RC-1: How tetrafish adapted and evolved 4 MCQ Easy RC-2: Biases of AI 4 MCQ Easy RC-3: The role of “Place” in literature 4 MCQ Difficult RC-4: Science and culture 4 MCQ Difficult Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Paragraph completion 2 MCQ 1 Easy, 1 Medium Summary 2 MCQ 2 Medium Odd Sentence Questions 2 TITA 2 Easy Jumbled Paragraphs 2 TITA 1 Easy, 1 Medium An attempt of 13 or 14 questions with an accuracy of approximately 60% will fetch around an 85%-ile score in VARC. An attempt of 17 or 18 questions with an accuracy of approximately 70% will fetch 95+ percentiles in VARC. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The overall structure of the section remained unchanged, with 22 questions spread over 5 sets- 2 sets with 5 questions each and 3 sets with 4 questions each. However, one important deviation was that half the section (11 questions) was TITA. Overall, the Level of difficulty of the section was Medium to Difficult, and it was slightly more difficult in comparison with the DILR Section of CAT 2025 slot 1. Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 22(11 TITA) Medium to Difficult 1 Data Interpretation Pollution Index - Weighted average 5 Difficult 2 Data Interpretation Authors and Number of Books (2 Bar Graphs) 4 Easy 3 Data Interpretation Scatter Plot (Index calculations of 3 years) 4 Difficult 4 Logical Reasoning Ranking (6 balls and 4 holes) 4 Easy 5 Logical Reasonings Musicians 5 Difficult

An attempt of about 7 questions with an accuracy of approximately 75-80% will fetch around 85 %ile score in DILR. An attempt of about 10-11 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80-85% will fetch 95 + percentiles in DILR. Quantitative Ability This section was more difficult in terms of level of difficulty as compared to the CAT 2025 slot 1 and was dominated by Arithmetic (8 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions), Modern Math (4 questions), Geometry(3 questions) and Numbers(2). The questions on Arithmetic were relatively on an easier side. The questions on Algebra were somewhat complex. In Arithmetic, the questions were from different topics such as Average, Time and Work, Time-Speed-Distance, Ratio Proportion, Mixtures & Alligations, and Profit & Loss. In Algebra, the questions were dominated by Quadratic equations, inequalities with logarithms, etc. In Modern Math, the questions were on Progressions, logarithms etc. In Geometry, the questions were on Circles-Tangents, Hexagon and Triangles.

Number of TITA (8 questions) and MCQ (14 questions) in this section. Area/Q Type No. of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA Overall LOD: Difficult Arithmetic 8 Algebra 5 Geometry 3 Modern Math 4 Numbers 2 Attempting the right questions was the key. An attempt of 7 - 8 questions with an accuracy of approximately 75-80% will fetch around 85 %ile score in QA. An attempt of 9-10 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80-85% will fetch 95 + percentiles in QA. The scores and percentiles mentioned in this analysis are indicators based on the feedback from students and IMS experts. They are in no way related to the results that IIMs are expected to declare in January 2026. You are advised to wait for the results. CAT 2025 Slot 2 Analysis: Initial Response

The CAT 2025 slot 2 exams concluded at 2:30 PM. According to the initial response given by students, the VARC section was moderate in difficulty level for the CAT 2025 slot 2, while the quants section was Moderate to Difficult, and DILR was Difficult. According to students who appeared for the second slot exam, the DILR section had longer questions, and the Quant section had tricky but manageable questions. As per reports, the CAT 2025 slot 2 exam contained 11 Arithmetic and 7 Algebra questions, while the VARC section had 4 RC passages of 16 questions, along with 2 para-summaries, 2 para-jumbles, 2 missing sentences. The DILR section featured 5 sets. CAT 2025 Slot 1 Analysis The first slot of CAT 2025 took place today between 8.30 am and 10:30 am. The structure of the CAT 2025 had no major changes compared to that of the 2024 CAT, with a total of 68 questions.

Section-wise details: Verbal Ability (VA) Segmentation and question-type distribution were adjusted.

Paragraph Jumbles were reintroduced, marking their return after a gap.

Breakdown of non-RC questions: 2 Summary questions (MCQ), 2 Paragraph Completion questions (MCQ), 2 Odd Sentence Out questions (TITA), 2 Paragraph Jumbles (TITA) DILR The section also showed refinements in segmentation and the MCQ vs TITA mix Overall structure of the section remained unchanged: 2 sets with 5 questions each and 3 sets with 4 questions each.

Total 11 TITA questions and 11 MCQ questions QA The number of questions remained unchanged at 22

Total 8 TITA questions and 14 MCQ questions Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 20 4 24 II DI and LR 40 min 11 11 22 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 46 22 68

The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs. Based on the feedback received from several candidates who have appeared in the first slot, our initial estimate of the percentiles and scores*** is as follows. These estimates will be suitably revised soon after the CAT releases the response sheets. Percentile VARC Score DILR Score QA Score Overall 99.9 51 46 48 122 99.5 44 39 40 103 99 40 34 33 90 98 34 31 30 81 95 30 26 25 70 90 23 19 18 53 85 19 15 16 45 80 17 13 14 40 75 15 11 12 34 Students are advised not to take any B-School application decision based on these initial estimates. They serve only as the first indicator of likely performance.

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The Reading Comprehension section featured the addition of vocabulary-based application questions — a question type not previously seen in the CAT. The passage on “Alienists and the art of diagnosing mental disorders” was easier. The passages on “Income inequality and economic growth” and “Objections to Electronic Music as a musical genre” were of moderate difficulty and required careful reading. The passage on “Complex Systems and the dynamics of tail events” was tough to read, had difficult questions and lengthy options. About 10 to 12 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy. Verbal Ability questions reintroduced parajumbles after the gap of a year. So, the section had 2 questions each of Summary (MCQ), Paragraph Completion (MCQ), Odd Sentence questions (TITA), and Jumbled Paragraphs (TITA). In VA, 5 or 6 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the VARC section was more difficult than that of CAT 2024 Slot 1. The LOD of the VARC section, especially the RCs, was comparable to the VARC of several SimCATs.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Medium RC-1: Alienists and the art of diagnosing mental disorders 4 MCQ Easy RC-2: Income inequality and economic growth 4 MCQ Medium RC-3: Objections to Electronic Music as a musical genre 4 MCQ Medium RC-4: Complex Systems and the dynamics of tail events 4 MCQ Difficult Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Paragraph completion 2 MCQ 1 Easy, 1 Medium Summary 2 MCQ 2 Medium Odd Sentence Questions 2 TITA 2 Medium Jumbled Paragraphs 2 TITA 1 Easy, 1 Medium An attempt of 12 or 13 questions with an accuracy of approximately 60% will fetch around an 85%ile score in VARC. An attempt of 16 or 17 questions with an accuracy of approximately 70% will fetch 95+ percentiles in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Overall structure of the section remained unchanged with 22 questions spread over 5 sets- 2 sets with 5 questions each and 3 sets with 4 questions each. However, one important deviation was that half the section (11 questions) was TITA. Overall, the Level of difficulty of the section was Medium to Difficult and it was one notch more difficult in comparison with the DILR Section of CAT 2024. Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 22 MCQ and TITA Medium to Difficult 1 Data Interpretation Performance rating of 6 employees 5 4 TITA Medium 2 Data Interpretation Import-Export data of 5 countries 4 4 MCQ Easy to Medium 3 Logical Reasoning Circular arrangement set involving 4 persons and 7 chairs 5 4 MCQ, 1 TITA Medium 4 Logical Reasoning Five persons tapping yes and no 4 2 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium to Difficult 5 Logical Reasonings Train movement from stations A to E 4 4 TITA Medium

An attempt of about 8 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80% will fetch around 85 %ile score in DILR. An attempt of about 12 questions with an accuracy of approximately 85% will fetch 95 + percentiles in DILR . Quantitative Ability This section was similar in terms of level of difficulty as compared to CAT-2024 and was dominated by Arithmetic (8 questions), followed by Algebra (4 questions) and Numbers (4 questions). There were 3 questions each on Geometry and Modern Math. The questions on Arithmetic were relatively on an easier side. The questions on Algebra were somewhat complex. In Arithmetic, the questions were from different topics such as SICI, Time and Work, Time-Speed-Distance, Ratio Proportion, Mixtures & Alligations, and Profit & Loss. In Algebra, the questions were dominated by Quadratic equations, Inequality with logarithms etc. In Modern Math, the questions were on Progressions, Permutations etc. In Geometry, the questions were on Circles-Quadrilaterals, and Coordinate Geometry.

Number of TITA (8 questions) and MCQ (14 questions) in this section Area/Q Type No of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA Overall LOD: MEDIUM Arithmetic 8 Algebra 5 Geometry 3 Modern Math 3 Numbers 3 Attempting the right questions was the key. In general, it would be relatively easier to score about 16-18 marks, but slightly tougher to score 30+ in this section. An attempt of 7 - 8 questions with an accuracy of approximately 80% will fetch around 85 %ile score in QA. An attempt of 12-13 questions with an accuracy of approximately 85% will fetch 95 + percentiles in QA. The scores and percentiles mentioned in this analysis are indicators based on the feedback from students and IMS experts. They are in no way related to the results that IIMs are expected to declare in January 2026. You are advised to wait for the results.

CAT 2025 Slot 1 Analysis IMS The CAT 2025 slot 1 examination will conclude at 10:30 AM. Candidates can check here the immediate reaction of students after the exams conclude and the detailed analysis of the CAT 2025 slot 1 exam from IMS below. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Check here the CAT 2025 Slot 1 Analysis and discussion by experts from IMS CAT 2025 Slot 1 Analysis: Initial Response According to reports, those who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exams in the first slot have mentioned that the CAT 2025 slot 1 was moderate to tough in terms of the difficulty level. Candidates have mentioned that the VARC, DILR sections were easy, while the Quants section was moderate. No change has been seen in the exam pattern as compared to last year. As per responses from candidates, there were a total of 66 questions in three sections. The exam pattern was similar to CAT 2024, with VARC sections containing 24 questions - four reaching comprehension. Quants in the Arithmetic section were tricky, while DLRI was doable.