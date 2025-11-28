Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates — Check Latest Announcements

Cyclone Ditwah: As per media reports, the combined impact of Cyclone Ditwah and Cyclone Senyar is likely to produce widespread and heavy rainfall across several South Indian states. The weather department has cautioned about deteriorating weather conditions.

Considering this, the Meteorological Department has also issued a pre-cyclone alert as the cyclone is headed towards the coasts of Northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh, where the weather is expected to be severe until November 30.

Are Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu?

According to reports, an Orange alert has been issued for North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. No mention has been made regarding the school holidays in the state. In case the weather conditions begin to worsen, there are chances of the authorities announcing school holidays in the region. Students and parents are advised to connect with school authorities regarding the holiday.