Cyclone Ditwah LIVE: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates — Check Latest Announcements

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 28, 2025, 10:48 IST

Cyclone Ditwah and Senyar are likely to impact weather conditions in the southern states of India. An orange alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Information regarding school holidays is expected soon. Keep refreshing for the latest updates. 

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Orange alert issued for North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh
  • Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu between November 27 and 30
  • Heavy rain is expected in Kerala between November 27 and 29 and Telangana may experience rain on November 30 and December 1

Cyclone Ditwah: As per media reports, the combined impact of Cyclone Ditwah and Cyclone Senyar is likely to produce widespread and heavy rainfall across several South Indian states. The weather department has cautioned about deteriorating weather conditions.

Considering this, the Meteorological Department has also issued a pre-cyclone alert as the cyclone is headed towards the coasts of Northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh, where the weather is expected to be severe until November 30. 

Are Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu?

According to reports, an Orange alert has been issued for North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. No mention has been made regarding the school holidays in the state. In case the weather conditions begin to worsen, there are chances of the authorities announcing school holidays in the region. Students and parents are advised to connect with school authorities regarding the holiday. 
  • Nov 28, 2025, 10:35 IST

    Heavy Rainfall Expected in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

    As per weather reports, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala between November 27 and 29 and in Telangana is also expected to experience rainfall from November 30 to December 1, 2025. Notification regarding the school holiday is expected in case of extreme weather conditions.

  • Nov 28, 2025, 10:21 IST

    Puducherry School Holiday News: Announcement Expected Soon

    The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu between November 27 and 30. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in some districts of the state on November 28 and 29. Notification regarding the school holiday is expected to be announced soon. 

  • Nov 28, 2025, 10:16 IST

    Tamil Nadu School Closure Cyclone: Orange Alert Issued

    According to reports, an Orange alert has been issued for North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts due to Cyclonic Storm Ditwaha.

