DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Steps to Download PDF- More Details Here

DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Out: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on November 27, has released the final answer key for the posts of Laboratory Attendant, Assistant Teacher Nursery, Assistant Section Officer, TGT Hindi (Male/Female),TGT (Sanskrit),Account Assistant cum Cashier and others on its official website. The Board had conducted the written exam on various dates in August/September, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the final answer key from the official website of DSSSB-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Examination for the above said posts as per the schedule, may view the Final answer keys which can be viewed by the candidates by going to the link given at
https://dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.
DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier the Board had conducted the computer based test for these various posts on different dates in the month of August/September, 2025 across the state Candidates who have appeared in the written exams for these posts including Laboratory Attendant, Assistant Teacher Nursery, Assistant Section Officer, TGT Hindi (Male/Female),TGT (Sanskrit),Account Assistant cum Cashier and other can access their answer key .The detailed information about the DSSSB 2025 is summarized below.
|Institution
|Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB)
|Post Name
|Laboratory Attendant, Assistant Teacher Nursery, Assistant Section Officer, TGT Hindi (Male/Female),TGT (Sanskrit),Account Assistant cum Cashier and other
|Exam Held in
|August/September 2025
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
Steps to Download DSSSB Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who have appeared in the written exams can access their answer key and raise their objections after following the steps given below.
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB)-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link Display of Final Answer Keys for online computer based examination for various examinations held in August, September 2025 on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the required answer key on the home page.
- Step 4: You can download the same for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation