DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Steps to Download PDF- More Details Here

DSSSB Answer Key 2025 Out: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on November 27, has released the final answer key for the posts of Laboratory Attendant, Assistant Teacher Nursery, Assistant Section Officer, TGT Hindi (Male/Female),TGT (Sanskrit),Account Assistant cum Cashier and others on its official website. The Board had conducted the written exam on various dates in August/September, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the final answer key from the official website of DSSSB-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Examination for the above said posts as per the schedule, may view the Final answer keys which can be viewed by the candidates by going to the link given at

https://dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.