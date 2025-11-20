IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Result on November 20. The Prelims exam was held on October 4th and 5th in computer-based format. Test-takers can check their result using their registration number and password through the official website, ibps.in. Now, the authorities will announce the IBPS Clerk cut-off marks along with the scorecard. As per past trends, IBPS Clerk Pre cut off is expected to be announced in 3rd week of November 2025. Till then, you can check the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off State-wise to gauge your chances of qualifying. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process. IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 along with merit list on November 20. Next, the officials will issue the category-wise cut off marks along with scorecard.

IBPS Clerk cut off marks are released separately for all states and categories on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who took the Prelims exam can check the IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 State-wise here. Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Post Name Clerk (CRP-Clerks-XV) IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date October 4, 5 and 11, 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Date November 20, 2025 Official Website ibps.in IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 Expected IBPS Clerk cut off is determined based on several such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, previous year cut off trends and the difficulty level of the exam. Taking these factors into consideration, the experts have shared that the cut off is expected to range between 89 to 44, varying for all states and categories.

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise Based on expert analysis, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be highest for the General category, particularly in states such as Odisha, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Candidates can check the state-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off for the General category in the table below. States/ UT IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off (General) Chhattisgarh 75 – 80 Chandigarh 80 – 85 Delhi 78 – 83 Gujarat 75 – 80 Haryana 81 – 86 Andhra Pradesh 74 – 79 Arunachal Pradesh 67 – 72 Assam 82 – 87 Bihar 78 – 83 J & K 82 – 87 Jharkhand 81 – 86 Kerala 77 – 82 Madhya Pradesh 71 – 76 Maharashtra 70 – 75 Odisha 84 – 89 Uttar Pradesh 76 – 81 Tripura 78 – 83 Sikkim 39 – 44 Punjab 79 – 84 Rajasthan 81 – 86 Karnataka 62 – 67 Telangana 65 – 70 Uttarakhand 72 – 77 West Bengal 84 – 89

How to Check IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 at ibps.in? Step 1: Visit the official website, ibp.in, or use the direct IBPS Clerk Cut Off download link provided above. Step 2: Go to career tab and click on the 'IBPS Clerk Pre Result and Cut Off link.' Step 3: A PDF will open, mentioning state-wise cut off marks for all categories. Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for future reference. Factors Influencing IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off Several factors were taken into consideration while setting the Clerk Pre Cut-off, including: Total number of vacancies available

Number of Candidates Who Appeared for the Exam

Difficulty Level of the Exam

IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off Trends IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off Reviewing IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off helps in building a strong preparation strategy for upcoming exams. It aids you in analysing the past trends and set a safe target score. You can also check the competition level by going through the IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off trend and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. Go through this page to learn more about the IBPS Clerk cut-off for FY 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and more.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2024 Prelims Prelims is the first stage of IBPS Clerk selection process. IBPS released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 after the result declaration. The cut‑off marks indicate the score of the last candidate who qualified, meaning anyone scoring equal to or above this mark is eligible to move to the next stage. IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 States/ UT General EWS/SC/OBC/ST Andhra Pradesh 77.5 Arunachal Pradesh 71 Assam 83.75 OBC- 82.25 SC- 81.25 Bihar 79.5 OBC- 79.5 Chhattisgarh 77 OBC-77 Chandigarh 81.50 Delhi 80.75 SC-75.25 OBC- 78.25 Gujarat 77.25 ST- 67.75 Goa OBC- 68 Himachal Pradesh ST- 83 Haryana 83 J & K 86.25 Jharkhand 83.5 Kerala OBC- 81 Madhya Pradesh 73 SC- 74.5 Maharashtra 73 ST- 69.50 Manipur OBC-70.25 Meghalaya ST- 73.50 Odisha 86.75 Punjab 81.25 SC- 70 OBC-79.75 Rajasthan 83.25 EWS- 83.25 Karnataka 64.75 Telangana 68.25 Uttar Pradesh 79 OBC- 79 SC- 70.75 ESM- 56 Uttarakhand West Bengal 87.75 SC- 80.25 Tamil Nadu OBC- 63.25 Tripura 80.25 ST- 71 Sikkim 41 Lakshadweep