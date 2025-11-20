IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Result on November 20. The Prelims exam was held on October 4th and 5th in computer-based format. Test-takers can check their result using their registration number and password through the official website, ibps.in. Now, the authorities will announce the IBPS Clerk cut-off marks along with the scorecard.
As per past trends, IBPS Clerk Pre cut off is expected to be announced in 3rd week of November 2025. Till then, you can check the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off State-wise to gauge your chances of qualifying. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 along with merit list on November 20. Next, the officials will issue the category-wise cut off marks along with scorecard.
IBPS Clerk cut off marks are released separately for all states and categories on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who took the Prelims exam can check the IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 State-wise here.
|Conducting Body
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
|Post Name
|Clerk (CRP-Clerks-XV)
|IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|October 4, 5 and 11, 2025
|IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Date
|November 20, 2025
|Official Website
|ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 Expected
IBPS Clerk cut off is determined based on several such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, previous year cut off trends and the difficulty level of the exam. Taking these factors into consideration, the experts have shared that the cut off is expected to range between 89 to 44, varying for all states and categories.
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise
Based on expert analysis, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be highest for the General category, particularly in states such as Odisha, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Candidates can check the state-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off for the General category in the table below.
|
States/ UT
|
IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off (General)
|
Chhattisgarh
|
75 – 80
|
Chandigarh
|
80 – 85
|
Delhi
|
78 – 83
|
Gujarat
|
75 – 80
|
Haryana
|
81 – 86
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74 – 79
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
67 – 72
|
Assam
|
82 – 87
|
Bihar
|
78 – 83
|
J & K
|
82 – 87
|
Jharkhand
|
81 – 86
|
Kerala
|
77 – 82
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
71 – 76
|
Maharashtra
|
70 – 75
|
Odisha
|
84 – 89
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
76 – 81
|
Tripura
|
78 – 83
|
Sikkim
|
39 – 44
|
Punjab
|
79 – 84
|
Rajasthan
|
81 – 86
|
Karnataka
|
62 – 67
|
Telangana
|
65 – 70
|
Uttarakhand
|
72 – 77
|
West Bengal
|
84 – 89
How to Check IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 at ibps.in?
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibp.in, or use the direct IBPS Clerk Cut Off download link provided above.
Step 2: Go to career tab and click on the 'IBPS Clerk Pre Result and Cut Off link.'
Step 3: A PDF will open, mentioning state-wise cut off marks for all categories.
Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.
Factors Influencing IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off
Several factors were taken into consideration while setting the Clerk Pre Cut-off, including:
-
Total number of vacancies available
-
Number of Candidates Who Appeared for the Exam
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off Trends
IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off
Reviewing IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off helps in building a strong preparation strategy for upcoming exams. It aids you in analysing the past trends and set a safe target score. You can also check the competition level by going through the IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off trend and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. Go through this page to learn more about the IBPS Clerk cut-off for FY 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and more.
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2024 Prelims
Prelims is the first stage of IBPS Clerk selection process. IBPS released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 after the result declaration. The cut‑off marks indicate the score of the last candidate who qualified, meaning anyone scoring equal to or above this mark is eligible to move to the next stage.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024
|
States/ UT
|
General
|
EWS/SC/OBC/ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
77.5
|
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
71
|
|
Assam
|
83.75
|
OBC- 82.25
SC- 81.25
|
Bihar
|
79.5
|
OBC- 79.5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77
|
OBC-77
|
Chandigarh
|
81.50
|
|
Delhi
|
80.75
|
SC-75.25
OBC- 78.25
|
Gujarat
|
77.25
|
ST- 67.75
|
Goa
|
|
OBC- 68
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
|
ST- 83
|
Haryana
|
83
|
|
J & K
|
86.25
|
|
Jharkhand
|
83.5
|
|
Kerala
|
|
OBC- 81
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73
|
SC- 74.5
|
Maharashtra
|
73
|
ST- 69.50
|
Manipur
|
|
OBC-70.25
|
Meghalaya
|
|
ST- 73.50
|
Odisha
|
86.75
|
|
Punjab
|
81.25
|
SC- 70
OBC-79.75
|
Rajasthan
|
83.25
|
EWS- 83.25
|
Karnataka
|
64.75
|
|
Telangana
|
68.25
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
79
|
OBC- 79
SC- 70.75
ESM- 56
|
Uttarakhand
|
|
|
West Bengal
|
87.75
|
SC- 80.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
|
OBC- 63.25
|
Tripura
|
80.25
|
ST- 71
|
Sikkim
|
41
|
|
Lakshadweep
|
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024
Candidates who have cleared Prelims exam were eligible to appear for Mains exam. The cut off marks for the same has been mentioned in the snippet attached below.
What's next after IBPS Clerk Pre Result?
Candidates who have qualified are eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam, which is scheduled for November 29. The exam will be conducted in online mode.
