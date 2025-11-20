IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 20, 2025, 18:39 IST

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection  for Prelims has been released on November 20. IBPS will soon announce the category-wise cut off marks on its website. In the meantime, you can check expected IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 for all states and categories here.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Result on November 20. The Prelims exam was held on October 4th and 5th in computer-based format. Test-takers can check their result using their registration number and password through the official website, ibps.in. Now, the authorities will announce the IBPS Clerk cut-off marks along with the scorecard. 

As per past trends, IBPS Clerk Pre cut off is expected to be announced in 3rd week of November 2025. Till then, you can check the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off State-wise to gauge your chances of qualifying. The cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must secure to move forward in the recruitment process.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 along with merit list on November 20. Next, the officials will issue the category-wise cut off marks along with scorecard. 

IBPS Clerk cut off marks are released separately for all states and categories on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who took the Prelims exam can check the IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 State-wise here.

Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
Post Name Clerk (CRP-Clerks-XV)
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date October 4, 5 and 11, 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result Date November 20, 2025
Official Website ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off 2025 Expected

IBPS Clerk cut off is determined based on several such as the number of applicants, total vacancies, previous year cut off trends and the difficulty level of the exam. Taking these factors into consideration, the experts have shared that the cut off is expected to range between 89 to 44, varying for all states and categories. 

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise

Based on expert analysis, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 is expected to be highest for the General category, particularly in states such as Odisha, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Candidates can check the state-wise IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off for the General category in the table below.

States/ UT

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off (General)

Chhattisgarh

75 – 80

Chandigarh

80 – 85

Delhi

78 – 83

Gujarat

75 – 80

Haryana

81 – 86

Andhra Pradesh

74 – 79

Arunachal Pradesh

67 – 72

Assam

82 – 87

Bihar

78 – 83

J & K

82 – 87

Jharkhand

81 – 86

Kerala

77 – 82

Madhya Pradesh

71 – 76

Maharashtra

70 – 75

Odisha

84 – 89

Uttar Pradesh

76 – 81

Tripura

78 – 83

Sikkim

39 – 44

Punjab

79 – 84

Rajasthan

81 – 86

Karnataka

62 – 67

Telangana

65 – 70

Uttarakhand

72 – 77

West Bengal

84 – 89

How to Check IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 at ibps.in?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibp.in, or use the direct IBPS Clerk Cut Off download link provided above.

Step 2: Go to career tab and click on the 'IBPS Clerk Pre Result and Cut Off link.'

Step 3: A PDF will open, mentioning state-wise cut off marks for all categories.

Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.

Factors Influencing IBPS Clerk Pre Cut Off

Several factors were taken into consideration while setting the Clerk Pre Cut-off, including:

  • Total number of vacancies available

  • Number of Candidates Who Appeared for the Exam

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off Trends

IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off

Reviewing IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off helps in building a strong preparation strategy for upcoming exams. It aids you in analysing the past trends and set a safe target score. You can also check the competition level by going through the IBPS Clerk Last Year Cut Off trend and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. Go through this page to learn more about the IBPS Clerk cut-off for FY 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and more.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2024 Prelims

Prelims is the first stage of IBPS Clerk selection process. IBPS released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 after the result declaration. The cut‑off marks indicate the score of the last candidate who qualified, meaning anyone scoring equal to or above this mark is eligible to move to the next stage.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024

States/ UT

General

EWS/SC/OBC/ST

Andhra Pradesh

77.5

 

Arunachal Pradesh

71

 

Assam

83.75

OBC- 82.25

SC- 81.25

Bihar

79.5

OBC- 79.5

Chhattisgarh

77

OBC-77

Chandigarh

81.50

 

Delhi

80.75

SC-75.25

OBC- 78.25

Gujarat

77.25

ST- 67.75

Goa

 

OBC- 68

Himachal Pradesh

 

ST- 83

Haryana

83

 

J & K

86.25

 

Jharkhand

83.5

 

Kerala

 

OBC- 81

Madhya Pradesh

73

SC- 74.5

Maharashtra

73

ST- 69.50

Manipur

 

OBC-70.25

Meghalaya

 

ST- 73.50

Odisha

86.75

 

Punjab

81.25

SC- 70

OBC-79.75

Rajasthan

83.25

EWS- 83.25

Karnataka

64.75

 

Telangana

68.25

 

Uttar Pradesh

79

OBC- 79

SC- 70.75

ESM- 56

Uttarakhand

 

 

West Bengal

87.75

SC- 80.25

Tamil Nadu

 

OBC- 63.25

Tripura

80.25

ST- 71

Sikkim

41

 

Lakshadweep

 

 

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024

Candidates who have cleared Prelims exam were eligible to appear for Mains exam. The cut off marks for the same has been mentioned in the snippet attached below.

IBPS-Clerk-Mains-Cut-Off-1

IBPS-Clerk-Mains-Cut-Off-2

What's next after IBPS Clerk Pre Result?

Candidates who have qualified are eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam, which is scheduled for November 29. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

