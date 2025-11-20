CBSE 10th Two Board Exams 2025-2026: CBSE Chairman Clear the Doubts; Students and Parents Must Know It

CBSE Exam 2026: In a significant development aimed at reducing pressure on students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently conducted a nationwide webinar to explain the new dual-board exam structure for Class 10. The session, held for students, parents, teachers and school heads, detailed the guidelines, eligibility conditions, timelines and assessment framework for the 2025-26 academic year.

This article breaks down the new system from a student’s perspective offering clear explanations, addressing common doubts and ensuring that learners know exactly how to plan ahead. 1. What exactly is the two-board-exam system for Class 10? Under the new structure, Class 10 students will have two opportunities to take the board exams: The first exam, conducted in February–March, is mandatory for all students.

The second exam, held around May/June, is optional and meant for improvement or for those who miss the first exam for valid reasons.

The best score out of the two attempts will be considered as the final recorded score. For students, this means the pressure of a single-shot exam reduces significantly, and there’s room for improvement within the same academic year. 2. Who is eligible for the second Board exam and in how many subjects? Important points students must know: The second board exam will only be held for subjects where the external assessment component is 50% or more.

Students can attempt improvement in a maximum of three subjects.

Students missing the first exam in three or more subjects will be put in the Essential Repeat category and will not be allowed to take the second exam that year.

CBSE expects that only around 40% of students may opt for the second exam in major subjects. For students, this means: treat the first exam as the main one and use the second only for necessary improvement.

Key points for students: Results of the first exam are expected around April.

Results of the second exam will likely be declared by June.

Evaluation for the second attempt will be faster as fewer students are expected to appear. Students will now have clear visibility of their scores early, helping them decide quickly whether they should attempt the improvement exam. 4. Will the syllabus change or will the second exam be easier? A very common doubt among students: Both exams: first and second will follow the same full syllabus.

There is no relaxation or reduction in syllabus for the second attempt.

The pattern, marks distribution and difficulty level will remain the same.

Students must prepare for both exams with the mindset of facing a full board exam. 5. What if a student fails the first attempt? Students must keep the following in mind: If you fail in one or two subjects, the second exam becomes your improvement/compartment attempt.

If you fail in three or more subjects, you will be placed in the Essential Repeat category and cannot take the second exam that year.

Serious preparation for the first exam remains extremely important; the second attempt should not be seen as a replacement.

Complete the syllabus and revision early so the first attempt is strong.

Identify 1–3 subjects where you may want to improve later and keep track of your performance.

Remember: the second attempt is optional but the better of the two scores gets recorded. So, if you do well the first time, you may choose to skip the second or attempt only if improvement is likely.

After the first result, analyse your score and decide whether the second attempt is beneficial.

Continue to maintain internal assessments, project work and practicals throughout the year.

Think of the second attempt as a strategic opportunity not a backup plan. 7. What key clarifications did the Chairman give during the webinar? The CBSE Chairman addressed major concerns during the webinar: The second exam will not be available for all subjects. Only subjects with 50% or above external assessment qualify for the second attempt. The first exam is compulsory and will be treated as the main board exam. The second exam is not meant for “splitting” subjects or treating it as the primary attempt. Students missing the first exam in three or more subjects cannot appear in the second attempt. Around 40% of students are expected to appear for the improvement exam. Evaluation for the second exam will be quicker due to lower volume. The system aims to reduce stress and provide flexibility without diluting exam seriousness.