Which Glacier Is The Source Of The Brahmaputra River?

India is a land of many rivers. These rivers are divided into several major river basins that provide water to millions of people. Among them, the Ganges is the longest river in India, stretching across the vast northern plains. However, the Brahmaputra holds its own unique records. It is known as the widest river in India and, in terms of water volume, the largest. But do you know which glacier is the source of the mighty Brahmaputra? This mysterious glacier is located at an altitude of over 5,000 metres in the Himalayas. It feeds a river that travels through three different countries. In this article, we will take a look at the origin, journey, and the exact glacier that starts it all.

Which Glacier Is The Source Of The Brahmaputra?

The source of the Brahmaputra River is the Angsi Glacier in Burang County, Tibet. While older records often pointed to the nearby Chemayungdung Glacier, modern satellite technology has confirmed Angsi as the true origin. Starting at a staggering altitude of over 5,000 metres near the sacred Mount Kailash, the river begins its journey as the Yarlung Tsangpo.