5th Day of Navratri 2026: Today’s Yellow Colour, Its Significance & Outfit Ideas in October Navratri

Navratri 2026 Day 5: The fifth day of the Sharad Navratri is going to be observed on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and the Navratri colour for the fifth day is associated with Yellow colour. On this day, Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. Many devotees can celebrate the fourth day of Sharad Navratri by wearing a yellow colour combination of dress. Yellow colour has a highly vibrant energy which is associated with joy, warmth, intellect, and caution. This colour also signifies optimism, feeling, creativity, and attention ability. Maa Skandamata is known as the mother of Lord Skanda, who is also known as Kartikey. She is worshipped due to her motherly nature, kindness, and blessings. So, devotees can wear a yellow dress or make a combination of this colour on the 5th Day of Navratri 2026.

If you have missed the reading about the Navratri Colours 2026, 9-Day-Wise Colours, Dates and Significance, read it Navratri Day 5 2026: Date and Colour Here are the important details about the fourth day of Navratri in 2026. Details Information Festival Sharad Navratri Day Day 5 Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Tithi Panchami Colour of the Day Yellow Goddess Worshipped Maa Skandamata Festival Duration October 11–19, 2026 The date and colour are based on the popular day-wise Navratri calendar for 2026. What is the Colour of the 5th Day of Navratri 2026? The colour of the 5th Day of Navratri 2026 is the colour yellow. This colour is linked with happiness, hope, knowledge, and the good hope in life, which makes you positive and optimised towards yourself.

On this day, devotees can wear yellow colour of dress and make the combination of this colour with different pairs of dresses to celebrate Day 5 of Navratri 2026. What Is the Significance of the Yellow Colour on 5th Day of Navratri 2026? The significance of the yellow colour on the 5th Day of Navratri 2026 is often related to the cheerful and bright colour. This colour is closely associated with cultures and traditions. Here is its significance given below in detail: Happiness: The Yellow colour signifies the happiness felling which make the remind of sunlight and cheerful.

Hope & Positivity: This colour is also linked with fresh start with positive hope and thought in starting of the day.

Knowledge: This colour is also linked with learning, wisdom, and clear understanding of basic ideas, which helps us for our growth in society.

Warmth: As in nature, like the sun, yellow colour is also associated with warmth, care, and energy.

Who Is Maa Skandamata? Maa Skandamata, who is worshipped on the 5th Day of Navratri 2026, is the fifth form of the Goddess Durga during the nine days of Navratri. The meaning of Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is: Skanda, which means Lord Kartikeya 'Maa' means 'mother' So, Skandamata means the mother of Skanda. Lord Skanda, who is known as Kartikeya or Murugan in different traditions in India, is associated with courage and energy, and Maa Skandamata represents the mother’s love, strength, care, and protection toward the child. What Is the Story and Significance of Maa Skandamata? According to tradition, Maa Skandamata is also known as the mother of Lord Skanda, who became a powerful warrior and defeated many evil forces. The birth of Lord Skanda is often associated with defeating the demon Tarakasura, and due to this, Maa Skandamata is honoured as the mother of Lord Skanda, who became a powerful warrior and defeated many evil forces.

This story reminds us of the loving nature, strength, and hope that a mother can have, and the strong care she has toward her child Why Do Devotees Worship Maa Skandamata? Maa Skandamata is worshipped for many reasons, which are given below: Motherly Love: She represents motherly love toward her sons, with care, affection, and protection.

Courage & Strength: She is also worshipped due to her courage and strength toward the connection with Lord Skanda.

Peace & Well-Being: Many devotees worship Maa Skandamata due to her blessings for happiness & blessings in the family. How Is Maa Skandamata Worshipped on the Fifth Day of Navratri? Devotees may follow different rituals depending on their family customs and regional traditions. Common practices include: Cleaning the puja area: People prepare a clean place for worship. Offering prayers: Devotees pray to Maa Skandamata and remember her qualities. Offering flowers and bhog: Flowers, fruits and traditional food offerings may be presented according to family customs. Reciting prayers or mantras: Some devotees read the Durga Saptashati or recite prayers dedicated to the Goddess. Wearing yellow: Many people choose yellow clothes to follow the popular colour tradition. Helping others: Acts of kindness and charity are also practised by many devotees during Navratri.