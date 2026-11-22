Which indicator is used by the World Bank in its World Development Reports to classify countries into high-income and low-income economies? (a) Human Development Index (HDI) (b) Per Capita Income (Average Income) (c) Literacy Rate (d) Life Expectancy at Birth

Why does Kerala have a much lower Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) than Haryana despite having a lower per capita income? (a) Kerala has higher industrial output. (b) Kerala has adequate provision of basic health and educational facilities. (c) Haryana has a larger rural population. (d) Kerala receives higher foreign remittances.

Which organization publishes the Human Development Report comparing countries based on educational levels, health status, and per capita income? (a) World Bank (b) UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) (c) IMF (International Monetary Fund) (d) WTO (World Trade Organization)

How is Body Mass Index (BMI) calculated to assess adult nourishment levels? (a) Weight in kg divided by height in metres (b) Weight in kg divided by the square of height in metres ( kg/ m 2 ) (c) Height in cm divided by weight in kg (d) Age multiplied by weight in kg

Which statement best defines Sustainable Development ? (a) Maximizing industrial production regardless of environmental cost (b) Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs (c) Using only renewable resources and banning all mining (d) Rapid urbanization of rural agricultural land

In which sector of the Indian economy are natural products changed into other forms through ways of manufacturing? (a) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) Quaternary Sector

Why is the Tertiary Sector also called the Service Sector ? (a) It produces raw agricultural goods. (b) Instead of producing physical goods, its activities generate services like transport, banking, communication, and teaching that aid production. (c) It employs only government officials. (d) It operates exclusively in urban areas.

What is Disguised Unemployment (Underemployment), commonly found in Indian agriculture? (a) People who refuse to work despite available jobs (b) A situation where more people are employed on a piece of land than required, so removing a few does not reduce total production (c) Seasonal unemployment during winter months (d) Unemployment among educated urban graduates

What is the full form of MGNREGA 2005, which guarantees 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to rural households? (a) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (b) Ministry of Gramin National Rural Economic Growth Act (c) Mahatma Gandhi National Regional Employment Generation Agency (d) Modern Gramin National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

Which feature distinguishes the Organised Sector from the Unorganised Sector ? (a) Irregular wages and no job security (b) Registered by the government, following formal rules, offering fixed working hours, paid leave, and provident fund (c) Absence of written appointment letters (d) Complete exemption from labour laws

Who issues currency notes in India on behalf of the Central Government? (a) State Bank of India (b) Ministry of Finance (c) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (d) NITI Aayog

How does money eliminate the need for "Double Coincidence of Wants" ? (a) By fixing prices of all goods permanently (b) By acting as an intermediate medium of exchange so a seller can sell goods for money and buy whatever they need separately (c) By encouraging direct barter between farmers (d) By eliminating bank deposits

Why are bank deposits called "Demand Deposits" ? (a) Banks demand high interest on them. (b) People have the provision to withdraw the money from their bank accounts as and when they require (on demand). (c) They cannot be withdrawn for five years. (d) Only businesses can open demand deposit accounts.

What is "Collateral" in a loan agreement? (a) The rate of interest charged by a moneylender (b) An asset that the borrower owns (such as land, building, vehicle, or livestock) and uses as a guarantee to a lender until the loan is repaid (c) A government subsidy for small farmers (d) The installment period of a loan

Which of the following is a Formal Source of Credit in India? (a) Moneylenders (b) Traders and Employers (c) Banks and Cooperative Societies (d) Relatives and Friends

What is the primary role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the rural poor, especially women? (a) Collecting taxes on behalf of the Panchayat (b) Pooling small savings of members to provide timely loans at reasonable interest rates without collateral (c) Exporting agricultural crops directly to foreign markets (d) Running private commercial banks

What proportion of their total deposits do banks in India hold as cash with themselves to pay depositors who might come to withdraw money on any given day? (a) About 50% (b) About 15% (c) About 85% (d) 100%

What is Globalisation ? (a) Restriction of foreign trade through high import taxes (b) The process of rapid integration or interconnection between countries through foreign trade and foreign investment by MNCs (c) Nationalization of all private industries (d) Migration of rural workers to cities within the same country

What is a Multinational Corporation (MNC) ? (a) A company owned solely by the United Nations (b) A company that owns or controls production in more than one nation (c) A domestic bank operating in multiple Indian states (d) A government agency regulating exports

Why did the Indian government put barriers to foreign trade and foreign investment immediately after Independence? (a) To stop Indian citizens from travelling abroad (b) To protect domestic producers within the country from foreign competition while industries were just coming up (c) To increase the price of imported medicines (d) To comply with World Trade Organization rules

In which year did India adopt the policy of Liberalisation , removing barriers on foreign trade and investment to a large extent? (a) 1947 (b) 1975 (c) 1991 (d) 2005

What is a "Trade Barrier" ? (a) A physical wall along international borders (b) Restrictions set by the government such as a tax on imports to increase or decrease foreign trade and decide what goods enter the country (c) Free trade agreements between neighbouring nations (d) Shipping delays at seaports

Which international organization aims to liberalize international trade and establish rules for global commerce? (a) UNESCO (b) World Trade Organization (WTO) (c) WHO (d) UNICEF

What is the single most common route for MNC investments in developing countries like India? (a) Building new universities from scratch (b) Buying up local companies and then expanding production (c) Donating funds to local charities (d) Employing only foreign workers