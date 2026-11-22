Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027 with this curated bank of 100 important MCQs with answers. Aligned with the 2026–27 curriculum, it covers History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics through recall, analytical, and competency-based questions to help students boost accuracy and exam readiness.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science: The following CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027 can attempt these 100 Important MCQs for practice to develop their concepts in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Based on the latest curriculum for the year 2026-27, these questions will test the students’ understanding of major events, natural resources, political structures, and basic fundamentals of economics.
This question set has been created especially for board exam revision and includes recall type, analytical, assertion reasoning, and competency-based questions. Practice of such objective questions on a regular basis will help students increase their efficiency, accuracy, and performance level for the final CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027.
Important Note: These practice questions are based on the latest CBSE Class 10 syllabus for the year 2026-27 and not the board papers or exam analysis. The 2026-27 syllabus for Social Science is divided into four equal parts: History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.
Also Check:
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027
Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027
Below are the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027:
Section A: History- India and the Contemporary World-II (Q1 to Q25)
- Who hosted the Congress of Vienna in 1815 to redraw the political map of Europe after Napoleon's defeat? (a) Giuseppe Mazzini (b) Duke Metternich (c) Otto von Bismarck (d) Count Camillo de Cavour
- Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation in 1832? (a) Treaty of Vienna (b) Treaty of Versailles (c) Treaty of Constantinople (d) Treaty of Frankfurt
- Identify the correct chronological sequence of the following events in European nationalism: I. Unification of Italy II. Unification of Germany III. French Revolution IV. Napoleonic Civil Code (a) III, IV, I, II (b) IV, III, II, I (c) III, I, IV, II (d) I, II, III, IV
- In Frédéric Sorrieu’s famous 1848 print The Dream of Worldwide Democratic and Social Republics, what do the shattered remains of absolutist institutions in the foreground symbolize? (a) The economic collapse of European monarchies (b) The end of feudal and autocratic rule in favour of democratic nations (c) The destruction caused by the Industrial Revolution (d) The division of Europe into colonial empires
- Who was proclaimed the German Emperor in a ceremony held at Versailles in January 1871? (a) Kaiser William I (b) Otto von Bismarck (c) Victor Emmanuel II (d) King Louis Philippe
- Which allegory became the symbol of the German nation, wearing a crown of oak leaves representing heroism? (a) Marianne (b) Germania (c) Britannia (d) Liberty
- Why did Mahatma Gandhi decide to withdraw the Non-Cooperation Movement in February 1922? (a) The British government accepted all demands of the Congress. (b) The movement turned violent at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, where a peaceful demonstration clashed with police. (c) Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the continuation of the movement. (d) Peasant leaders refused to pay taxes in Bardoli.
- Who founded the Depressed Classes Association in 1930 and clashed with Mahatma Gandhi at the Second Round Table Conference over separate electorates? (a) Jyotiba Phule (b) E.V. Ramaswamy Naicker (c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (d) B.G. Tilak
- What was the primary objective of the Rowlatt Act of 1919? (a) To grant provincial autonomy to Indian ministers (b) To give the British government enormous powers to repress political activities and detain political prisoners without trial for two years (c) To abolish the salt tax across British India (d) To establish separate electorates for Muslims
- Match the following Indian National Congress sessions with their historical significance:
- Calcutta (September 1920) - (i) Demand for Purna Swaraj
- Nagpur (December 1920) - (ii) Convincing leaders to launch Non-Cooperation for Khilafat and Swaraj
- Lahore (December 1929) - (iii) Adoption of the Non-Cooperation programme (a) 1-(ii), 2-(iii), 3-(i) (b) 1-(i), 2-(ii), 3-(iii) (c) 1-(iii), 2-(i), 3-(ii) (d) 1-(ii), 2-(i), 3-(iii)
- In Awadh, who led the peasant movement against oppressive talukdars and landlords during the Non-Cooperation Movement? (a) Alluri Sitaram Raju (b) Baba Ramchandra (c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (d) Abdul Ghaffar Khan
- Who painted the iconic image of Bharat Mata as an ascetic figure-calm, composed, divine, and spiritual-in 1905? (a) Raja Ravi Varma (b) Abanindranath Tagore (c) Nandalal Bose (d) Rabindranath Tagore
- Which pact signed in September 1932 gave the Depressed Classes reserved seats in provincial and central legislative councils, to be voted in by the general electorate? (a) Gandhi-Irwin Pact (b) Lucknow Pact (c) Poona Pact (d) Shimla Agreement
- How did the Silk Routes exemplify pre-modern global interconnectedness? (a) They were strictly used for exporting European textiles to China. (b) Along with silk, spices, and precious metals, they facilitated the spread of Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam across Asia, Europe, and North Africa. (c) They were constructed by the British East India Company in the 18th century. (d) They connected only coastal ports of the Indian Ocean.
- Which crop introduced from the Americas transformed the diet of Europe's poor so dramatically that its failure in Ireland in the mid-1840s caused a devastating famine? (a) Maize (b) Tomato (c) Potato (d) Groundnut
- Why did European powers in the late 19th century use diseases like Rinderpest (cattle plague) to their advantage in Africa? (a) It destroyed African cash crops, forcing them to buy European grain. (b) Killing 90% of cattle destroyed African livelihoods and forced Africans into the colonial labour market. (c) It prevented European settlers from migrating to South Africa. (d) It led to immediate independence movements across West Africa.
- What was the Corn Laws in Britain? (a) Laws subsidizing cheap corn imports from America (b) Laws allowing the government to restrict the import of corn under pressure from landed groups (c) Laws banning the cultivation of maize in Ireland (d) Laws regulating wages for agricultural labourers
- Who invented the Spinning Jenny in 1764, which speeded up the spinning process and reduced labour demand? (a) Richard Arkwright (b) James Hargreaves (c) James Watt (d) Matthew Boulton
- In colonial India, who were the Gomasthas? (a) Indian bankers who financed textile exports (b) Paid servants appointed by the East India Company to supervise weavers, collect supplies, and examine cloth quality (c) Village headmen who collected land revenue (d) Port officials in Bombay and Calcutta
- Where was the first cotton mill in India established in 1854? (a) Ahmedabad (b) Bombay (Mumbai) (c) Calcutta (d) Madras
- Which was the first book printed by Johann Gutenberg on his movable-type printing press in Germany? (a) The Ninety-Five Theses (b) The Bible (c) Gulamgiri (d) The Prince
- Why did the Roman Catholic Church begin maintaining an Index of Prohibited Books from 1558? (a) To promote literacy among peasants (b) To control heretical and anti-religious ideas circulating through cheap printed books (c) To encourage scientific discoveries (d) To ban books written in Latin
- Who wrote Gulamgiri (1871) to expose the injustices of the caste system in India? (a) B.R. Ambedkar (b) Jyotiba Phule (c) Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy (d) Raja Rammohun Roy
- What was the primary aim of the Vernacular Press Act passed by the British government in 1878? (a) To provide financial subsidies to regional newspapers (b) To give the government extensive rights to censor reports and editorials in the vernacular press (c) To translate English books into Indian languages (d) To promote primary education in rural India
- Assertion (A): Women's reading increased enormously in middle-class homes in 19th-century India.Reason (R): Conservative Hindus believed that a literate girl would be widowed, while liberal husbands and fathers began educating their womenfolk at home. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Section B: Geography - Contemporary India-II (Q26 to Q50)
- Which soil is ideal for growing cotton, develops deep cracks during hot weather, and is also known as Regur soil? (a) Alluvial Soil (b) Black Soil (c) Laterite Soil (d) Arid Soil
- Where was the first International Earth Summit held in June 1992, where over 100 heads of state adopted Agenda 21? (a) Kyoto, Japan (b) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (c) Johannesburg, South Africa (d) Stockholm, Sweden
- Which method of soil conservation involves planting lines of trees to create shelter and check wind force in desert regions? (a) Contour ploughing (b) Terrace farming (c) Strip cropping (d) Shelter belts
- In which year was Project Tiger launched in India to protect the dwindling tiger population? (a) 1972 (b) 1973 (c) 1980 (d) 1986
- Which category of forests constitutes more than half of the total forest land in India and is regarded as the most valuable for conservation? (a) Protected Forests (b) Reserved Forests (c) Unclassed Forests (d) Sacred Groves
- The famous Chipko Movement in the Himalayas successfully resisted deforestation and demonstrated: (a) Commercial timber harvesting techniques (b) Community afforestation with indigenous species (c) Construction of multi-purpose dams (d) Expansion of mining leases
- Which multi-purpose river valley project is built on the Sutlej River in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab? (a) Hirakud Project (b) Bhakra Nangal Project (c) Sardar Sarovar Project (d) Nagarjuna Sagar Project
- Who famously proclaimed dams as the "Temples of Modern India"? (a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad
- What is the traditional rooftop rainwater harvesting structure built underground inside houses in the semi-arid regions of Bikaner, Phalodi, and Barmer called? (a) Kul (b) Johad (c) Tanka (d) Khadin
- Which Indian state became the first to make rooftop rainwater harvesting structures compulsory for all houses across the state? (a) Rajasthan (b) Tamil Nadu (c) Karnataka (d) Gujarat
- Which of the following is a Rabi crop sown in winter from October to December and harvested in summer from April to June? (a) Paddy (Rice) (b) Wheat (c) Jowar (d) Cotton
- In North-Eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland, slash-and-burn agriculture is locally known as: (a) Bewar (b) Podu (c) Jhumming (d) Kumari
- Which leguminous crop is grown in rotation with other crops to restore soil fertility by fixing nitrogen from the air? (a) Millets (b) Pulses (except Arhar) (c) Sugarcane (d) Maize
- Which Indian state is the largest producer of coffee, initially introduced on the Baba Budan Hills? (a) Kerala (b) Tamil Nadu (c) Karnataka (d) Andhra Pradesh
- Which is the finest iron ore with a very high content of iron up to 70% and excellent magnetic qualities? (a) Hematite (b) Magnetite (c) Limonite (d) Siderite
- Koderma-Gaya-Hazaribagh belt of Jharkhand is the leading producer of which non-metallic mineral indispensable to the electric and electronic industries? (a) Limestone (b) Mica (c) Gypsum (d) Bauxite
- Which non-conventional energy source is harnessed in the Parvati Valley near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh and the Puga Valley in Ladakh? (a) Tidal Energy (b) Geothermal Energy (c) Wind Energy (d) Biogas
- Why is the Chota Nagpur Plateau region known for having the maximum concentration of iron and steel industries in India? (a) Availability of cheap air transport (b) Low cost of iron ore, high-grade raw materials in proximity, cheap labour, and vast growth potential in the home market (c) Presence of major international seaports (d) Abundance of hydroelectricity from Himalayan rivers
- Which city has emerged as the 'Electronic Capital of India'? (a) Hyderabad (b) Pune (c) Bengaluru (d) Chennai
- Which public sector agency markets steel for all public sector plants in India? (a) TISCO (b) SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) (c) BHEL (d) NALCO
- Which is the only industry in India that is self-reliant and complete in the value chain—from raw material to the highest value-added products? (a) Sugar Industry (b) Textile Industry (c) Aluminium Smelting Industry (d) Cement Industry
- Which extreme locations are connected by the East-West Corridor of the Golden Quadrilateral Super Highways? (a) Srinagar and Kanyakumari (b) Silchar (Assam) and Porbandar (Gujarat) (c) Kolkata and Mumbai (d) Delhi and Chennai
- Which is the deepest landlocked and well-protected port along the east coast of India? (a) Paradip Port (b) Visakhapatnam Port (c) Tuticorin Port (d) Haldia Port
- Which port was the first port developed soon after Independence to ease the volume of trade on the Mumbai port following the loss of Karachi port? (a) Marmagao Port (b) Kandla (Deendayal Port) (c) New Mangalore Port (d) Kochi Port
- Assertion (A): Alluvial soils are very fertile and intensively cultivated.Reason (R): They contain adequate proportions of potash, phosphoric acid, and lime ideal for sugarcane, paddy, and wheat. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Section C: Political Science- Democratic Politics-II (Q51 to Q75)
- In Belgium, which community was relatively rich and powerful despite being a minority in the country as a whole? (a) Dutch-speaking community (b) French-speaking community (c) German-speaking community (d) English-speaking community
- Which Act passed in Sri Lanka in 1956 established Sinhala supremacy and alienated the Sri Lankan Tamils? (a) Official Language Act recognizing Sinhala as the only official language (b) Provincial Autonomy Act (c) Ethnic Reconciliation Act (d) Equal Opportunity Act
- What is the system of "checks and balances" in a modern democracy? (a) Power shared between central and state governments (b) Horizontal distribution of power among Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary so none exercises unlimited power (c) Power reserved for minority social groups (d) Power shared among coalition political parties
- Why is power sharing considered "prudential" in a democracy? (a) It represents the moral spirit of democracy. (b) It helps reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups and ensures political stability. (c) It delays decision-making processes. (d) It concentrates authority in the central government.
- Which of the following countries is an example of a "Holding Together" federation? (a) USA (b) Switzerland (c) India (d) Australia
- In the Indian Constitution, subjects such as Education, Forest, Trade Unions, Marriage, and Adoption fall under which list? (a) Union List (b) State List (c) Concurrent List (d) Residuary Subjects
- Which constitutional amendment in 1992 made the third-tier of democracy (Panchayati Raj and Municipalities) more powerful and effective in India? (a) 42nd Amendment (b) 44th Amendment (c) 73rd and 74th Amendments (d) 86th Amendment
- What fraction of all positions in local government bodies (Panchayats and Municipalities) is constitutionally reserved for women in India? (a) One-fourth (b) One-third (c) One-half (d) Two-thirds
- Who presides over the meetings of a Municipal Corporation in a big city? (a) Municipal Commissioner (b) Mayor (c) Sarpanch (d) District Collector
- What is meant by the term "Feminist"? (a) A person who believes women are superior to men (b) A woman or a man who believes in equal rights and opportunities for women and men (c) A political party led exclusively by women (d) A movement opposing family institutions
- What does the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 provide? (a) Free higher education for girls (b) Equal wages should be paid to equal work regardless of gender (c) 50% reservation for women in Lok Sabha (d) Paid maternity leave for six months
- Which constitutional feature makes India a Secular State? (a) Buddhism is recognized as the state religion. (b) There is no official religion for the Indian state, and the Constitution prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion. (c) Religious leaders appoint members of Parliament. (d) Only religious minorities can contest elections.
- What is a "Partisan" in politics? (a) A neutral observer of elections (b) A person who is strongly committed to a party, group, or faction and unable to take a balanced view on an issue (c) An independent candidate with no party affiliation (d) The head of the Election Commission
- Which of the following is NOT one of the three core components of a political party? (a) The leaders (b) The active members (c) The followers (d) The judiciary
- What is "Defection" in Indian politics? (a) Forming a pre-poll alliance between two parties (b) Changing party allegiance from the party on which a person got elected to a different party (c) Resigning from politics permanently (d) Campaigning against one's own manifesto
- According to the Election Commission of India, what is the criterion for a party to be recognized as a National Party? (a) Secures at least 6% of total votes in Lok Sabha elections or Assembly elections in four States and wins at least 4 seats in the Lok Sabha (b) Wins at least 2 seats in any State Legislative Assembly (c) Secures 10% of total votes in a single state (d) Contests elections in at least two union territories
- Which reform was made mandatory by the Supreme Court of India for every candidate contesting elections to reduce the influence of money and criminals? (a) Submitting an affidavit giving details of property and criminal cases pending against them (b) Banning all political rallies (c) State funding of all election campaigns (d) Minimum educational qualification of a postgraduate degree
- Which country is an example of a two-party system? (a) India (b) China (c) United States of America (d) Italy
- Why is a democratic government considered a legitimate government? (a) It always achieves the highest economic growth rate. (b) It is the people's own government, elected through free and fair elections. (c) It never faces public protests or opposition. (d) It takes decisions faster than a dictatorship.
- In the context of democracies, which idea is completely true regarding economic inequalities? (a) Democracies have completely eliminated poverty and wealth gaps. (b) Democracies appear not to be very successful in reducing economic inequalities, as a small number of ultra-rich enjoy a highly disproportionate share of wealth. (c) Dictatorships always ensure equal wealth distribution. (d) Poor voters have no political equality in democracies.
- What does "Transparency" in a democracy mean? (a) Citizens have the right and the means to examine the process of decision-making. (b) All government meetings are broadcast live on television. (c) Political parties disclose their secret strategies to rivals. (d) Taxes are abolished for low-income citizens.
- How does democracy accommodate social diversity peacefully? (a) By suppressing minority languages and cultures (b) By ensuring majority rule never becomes rule by majority community in terms of religion, race, or language (c) By dividing the country into separate states for every caste (d) By banning religious festivals
- Which form of power sharing is seen in the Indian government where power is divided among the Central Government, State Governments, and Local Governments? (a) Horizontal power sharing (b) Vertical division of power (Federalism) (c) Community government (d) Coalition power sharing
- Assertion (A): Caste alone cannot determine election results in India.Reason (R): No parliamentary constituency in the country has a clear majority of one single caste, so parties need the confidence of more than one caste and community to win. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
- Which institution in India conducts Panchayat and Municipal elections? (a) Election Commission of India (b) State Election Commission (c) NITI Aayog (d) Ministry of Home Affairs
Section D: Economics - Understanding Economic Development (Q76 to Q100)
- Which indicator is used by the World Bank in its World Development Reports to classify countries into high-income and low-income economies? (a) Human Development Index (HDI) (b) Per Capita Income (Average Income) (c) Literacy Rate (d) Life Expectancy at Birth
- Why does Kerala have a much lower Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) than Haryana despite having a lower per capita income? (a) Kerala has higher industrial output. (b) Kerala has adequate provision of basic health and educational facilities. (c) Haryana has a larger rural population. (d) Kerala receives higher foreign remittances.
- Which organization publishes the Human Development Report comparing countries based on educational levels, health status, and per capita income? (a) World Bank (b) UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) (c) IMF (International Monetary Fund) (d) WTO (World Trade Organization)
- How is Body Mass Index (BMI) calculated to assess adult nourishment levels? (a) Weight in kg divided by height in metres (b) Weight in kg divided by the square of height in metres (kg/m2) (c) Height in cm divided by weight in kg (d) Age multiplied by weight in kg
- Which statement best defines Sustainable Development? (a) Maximizing industrial production regardless of environmental cost (b) Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs (c) Using only renewable resources and banning all mining (d) Rapid urbanization of rural agricultural land
- In which sector of the Indian economy are natural products changed into other forms through ways of manufacturing? (a) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) Quaternary Sector
- Why is the Tertiary Sector also called the Service Sector? (a) It produces raw agricultural goods. (b) Instead of producing physical goods, its activities generate services like transport, banking, communication, and teaching that aid production. (c) It employs only government officials. (d) It operates exclusively in urban areas.
- What is Disguised Unemployment (Underemployment), commonly found in Indian agriculture? (a) People who refuse to work despite available jobs (b) A situation where more people are employed on a piece of land than required, so removing a few does not reduce total production (c) Seasonal unemployment during winter months (d) Unemployment among educated urban graduates
- What is the full form of MGNREGA 2005, which guarantees 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to rural households? (a) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (b) Ministry of Gramin National Rural Economic Growth Act (c) Mahatma Gandhi National Regional Employment Generation Agency (d) Modern Gramin National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
- Which feature distinguishes the Organised Sector from the Unorganised Sector? (a) Irregular wages and no job security (b) Registered by the government, following formal rules, offering fixed working hours, paid leave, and provident fund (c) Absence of written appointment letters (d) Complete exemption from labour laws
- Who issues currency notes in India on behalf of the Central Government? (a) State Bank of India (b) Ministry of Finance (c) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (d) NITI Aayog
- How does money eliminate the need for "Double Coincidence of Wants"? (a) By fixing prices of all goods permanently (b) By acting as an intermediate medium of exchange so a seller can sell goods for money and buy whatever they need separately (c) By encouraging direct barter between farmers (d) By eliminating bank deposits
- Why are bank deposits called "Demand Deposits"? (a) Banks demand high interest on them. (b) People have the provision to withdraw the money from their bank accounts as and when they require (on demand). (c) They cannot be withdrawn for five years. (d) Only businesses can open demand deposit accounts.
- What is "Collateral" in a loan agreement? (a) The rate of interest charged by a moneylender (b) An asset that the borrower owns (such as land, building, vehicle, or livestock) and uses as a guarantee to a lender until the loan is repaid (c) A government subsidy for small farmers (d) The installment period of a loan
- Which of the following is a Formal Source of Credit in India? (a) Moneylenders (b) Traders and Employers (c) Banks and Cooperative Societies (d) Relatives and Friends
- What is the primary role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the rural poor, especially women? (a) Collecting taxes on behalf of the Panchayat (b) Pooling small savings of members to provide timely loans at reasonable interest rates without collateral (c) Exporting agricultural crops directly to foreign markets (d) Running private commercial banks
- What proportion of their total deposits do banks in India hold as cash with themselves to pay depositors who might come to withdraw money on any given day? (a) About 50% (b) About 15% (c) About 85% (d) 100%
- What is Globalisation? (a) Restriction of foreign trade through high import taxes (b) The process of rapid integration or interconnection between countries through foreign trade and foreign investment by MNCs (c) Nationalization of all private industries (d) Migration of rural workers to cities within the same country
- What is a Multinational Corporation (MNC)? (a) A company owned solely by the United Nations (b) A company that owns or controls production in more than one nation (c) A domestic bank operating in multiple Indian states (d) A government agency regulating exports
- Why did the Indian government put barriers to foreign trade and foreign investment immediately after Independence? (a) To stop Indian citizens from travelling abroad (b) To protect domestic producers within the country from foreign competition while industries were just coming up (c) To increase the price of imported medicines (d) To comply with World Trade Organization rules
- In which year did India adopt the policy of Liberalisation, removing barriers on foreign trade and investment to a large extent? (a) 1947 (b) 1975 (c) 1991 (d) 2005
- What is a "Trade Barrier"? (a) A physical wall along international borders (b) Restrictions set by the government such as a tax on imports to increase or decrease foreign trade and decide what goods enter the country (c) Free trade agreements between neighbouring nations (d) Shipping delays at seaports
- Which international organization aims to liberalize international trade and establish rules for global commerce? (a) UNESCO (b) World Trade Organization (WTO) (c) WHO (d) UNICEF
- What is the single most common route for MNC investments in developing countries like India? (a) Building new universities from scratch (b) Buying up local companies and then expanding production (c) Donating funds to local charities (d) Employing only foreign workers
- Assertion (A): Cheap and affordable credit is crucial for a country's development.Reason (R): High cost of borrowing from informal sources means a larger part of the borrowers' earnings is used to repay the loan, leaving less income for themselves and risking a debt trap. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true.
Also Check:CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2027
Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027: Answer Key
Below are the answer for the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027:
|Q
|Ans
|Q
|Ans
|Q
|Ans
|Q
|Ans
|Q
|Ans
|1
|(b)
|21
|(b)
|41
|(b)
|61
|(b)
|81
|(b)
|2
|(c)
|22
|(b)
|42
|(b)
|62
|(b)
|82
|(b)
|3
|(a)
|23
|(b)
|43
|(b)
|63
|(b)
|83
|(b)
|4
|(b)
|24
|(b)
|44
|(c)
|64
|(d)
|84
|(a)
|5
|(a)
|25
|(a)
|45
|(b)
|65
|(b)
|85
|(b)
|6
|(b)
|26
|(b)
|46
|(b)
|66
|(a)
|86
|(c)
|7
|(b)
|27
|(b)
|47
|(b)
|67
|(a)
|87
|(b)
|8
|(c)
|28
|(d)
|48
|(b)
|68
|(c)
|88
|(b)
|9
|(b)
|29
|(b)
|49
|(b)
|69
|(b)
|89
|(b)
|10
|(a)
|30
|(b)
|50
|(a)
|70
|(b)
|90
|(c)
|11
|(b)
|31
|(b)
|51
|(b)
|71
|(a)
|91
|(b)
|12
|(b)
|32
|(b)
|52
|(a)
|72
|(b)
|92
|(b)
|13
|(c)
|33
|(b)
|53
|(b)
|73
|(b)
|93
|(b)
|14
|(b)
|34
|(c)
|54
|(b)
|74
|(a)
|94
|(b)
|15
|(c)
|35
|(b)
|55
|(c)
|75
|(b)
|95
|(b)
|16
|(b)
|36
|(b)
|56
|(c)
|76
|(b)
|96
|(c)
|17
|(b)
|37
|(c)
|57
|(c)
|77
|(b)
|97
|(b)
|18
|(b)
|38
|(b)
|58
|(b)
|78
|(b)
|98
|(b)
|19
|(b)
|39
|(c)
|59
|(b)
|79
|(b)
|99
|(b)
|20
|(b)
|40
|(b)
|60
|(b)
|80
|(b)
|100
|(a)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.